The national anthems of both teams done. It's time for LIVE action, as the match gets underway in Chennai!

It has been an evenly contested match so far between the arch-rivals. Less than five minutes to go in the first quarter, but scores are still level at 0-0.

Karthi initiates a shot on target, but it is saved comfortably by Akmal Hussain. Just moments later, India have their first penalty corner of the evening.

GOAAL ! Harmanpreet Singh gives India the lead. India score from a penalty corner! The India skipper has his sixth goal of this tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead just before the end of Q1 as the hosts scored from a penalty corner. His goal is the difference in this contest, but make no mistake, Pakistan still have enough time to bounce back in this game.

The second quarter is underway in Chennai.. Zikriya Hayat looks to enter the India circle from the left flank, but Amit Rohidas is there to get the ball back.

Jarmanpreet Singh with a pass into the circle from the right flank, but the ball is up in the air in a dangerous manner and Pakistan win a free-hit.

GOAAL! India have doubled their advantage over Pakistan! Harmanpreet Singh once again with a brilliant strike, going at an awkward height against Akmal Hussain and eventually netting the goal.

India with a clear advantage over Pakistan at half-time in their Asian Champions Trophy match. Harmanpreet Singh with both the goals, and the task has been cut out for the visitors.

The second half is underway! Will India maintain their dominance, or will Pakistan hit one back? Pakisan, meanwhile, will have to score a couple of goals to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Preview: Harmanpreet Singh-led India face arguably their biggest challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday, when they face Pakistan in their final group game.

India are already through to the semi-finals, with three wins and a draw. As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan hold the edge with 82 wins when compared to India’s 64. 26 matches between the two Asian giants have ended in draws.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals.