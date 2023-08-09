India 2-0 Pakistan
The second half is underway! Will India maintain their dominance, or will Pakistan hit one back? Pakisan, meanwhile, will have to score a couple of goals to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.
Preview: Harmanpreet Singh-led India face arguably their biggest challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday, when they face Pakistan in their final group game.
India are already through to the semi-finals, with three wins and a draw. As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan hold the edge with 82 wins when compared to India’s 64. 26 matches between the two Asian giants have ended in draws.
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals.
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India demolished China 7-2 with six goals coming in the first half as the tournament got underway in Chennai.
A wounded India opened the scoring through local lad Karthi Selvam before Hardik, Harmanpreet, Gurjant and Jugraj scored in 5-0 win over Malaysia.
India managed to score only one goal off 15 penalty corners in the 1-1 draw against reigning Asian Games champions Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday