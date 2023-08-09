India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Champions Trophy: IND lead 2-0 against PAK in Chennai

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE: India will aim for a victory against Pakistan.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 09, 2023 21:19:03 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Champions Trophy: IND lead 2-0 against PAK in Chennai

India face a big challenge against Pakistan. Hockey India image

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:40 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan 

The second half is underway! Will India maintain their dominance, or will Pakistan hit one back? Pakisan, meanwhile, will have to score a couple of goals to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:28 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan 

India with a clear advantage over Pakistan at half-time in their Asian Champions Trophy match. Harmanpreet Singh with both the goals, and the task has been cut out for the visitors. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:18 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan 

GOAAL! India have doubled their advantage over Pakistan! Harmanpreet Singh once again with a brilliant strike, going at an awkward height against Akmal Hussain and eventually netting the goal. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:16 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan 

Jarmanpreet Singh with a pass into the circle from the right flank, but the ball is up in the air in a dangerous manner and Pakistan win a free-hit. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:10 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan 

The second quarter is underway in Chennai.. Zikriya Hayat looks to enter the India circle from the left flank, but Amit Rohidas is there to get the ball back. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:06 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan 

Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead just before the end of Q1 as the hosts scored from a penalty corner. His goal is the difference in this contest, but make no mistake, Pakistan still have enough time to bounce back in this game. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:04 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan 

GOAAL! Harmanpreet Singh gives India the lead. India score from a penalty corner! The India skipper has his sixth goal of this tournament. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:02 (IST)

India 0-0 Pakistan 

Karthi initiates a shot on target, but it is saved comfortably by Akmal Hussain. Just moments later, India have their first penalty corner of the evening. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 20:58 (IST)

India 0-0 Pakistan 

It has been an evenly contested match so far between the arch-rivals. Less than five minutes to go in the first quarter, but scores are still level at 0-0. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 20:44 (IST)

India 0-0 Pakistan

The national anthems of both teams done. It's time for LIVE action, as the match gets underway in Chennai! 

Load More

Preview: Harmanpreet Singh-led India face arguably their biggest challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday, when they face Pakistan in their final group game.

India are already through to the semi-finals, with three wins and a draw.  As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan hold the edge with 82 wins when compared to India’s 64. 26 matches between the two Asian giants have ended in draws.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals.

Published on: August 09, 2023 20:34:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs China Hockey Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy: India thump China 7-2 in their opener
Sports

India vs China Hockey Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy: India thump China 7-2 in their opener

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India demolished China 7-2 with six goals coming in the first half as the tournament got underway in Chennai.

Asian Champions Trophy: Five-star India thrash Malaysia to reclaim top spot
Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: Five-star India thrash Malaysia to reclaim top spot

A wounded India opened the scoring through local lad Karthi Selvam before Hardik, Harmanpreet, Gurjant and Jugraj scored in 5-0 win over Malaysia.

Asian Champions Trophy: 'Only one phase away from finishing way we want’, says India coach Craig Fulton
Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: 'Only one phase away from finishing way we want’, says India coach Craig Fulton

India managed to score only one goal off 15 penalty corners in the 1-1 draw against reigning Asian Games champions Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday