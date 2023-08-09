That's all we have for you from this game. We will be back with LIVE coverage of India's semi-final match at the Asian Champions Trophy. Until then, it's goodbye and wishing you all a good night!
India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy: IND beat PAK 4-0 in Chennai
Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan Highlights: India were clinical in every department tonight. Be it defensively, or while taking penalty corners, there was just no stopping the hosts. India beat Pakistan 4-0 to assert their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy.
India 4-0 Pakistan
FULL TIME! India were clinical in every department tonight. Be it defensively, or while taking penalty corners, there was just no stopping the hosts. India beat Pakistan 4-0 to assert their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy and head to the semi-finals on a confident note.
Preview: Harmanpreet Singh-led India face arguably their biggest challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday, when they face Pakistan in their final group game.
India are already through to the semi-finals, with three wins and a draw. As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan hold the edge with 82 wins when compared to India’s 64. 26 matches between the two Asian giants have ended in draws.
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals.
