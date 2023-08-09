India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy: IND beat PAK 4-0 in Chennai

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan Highlights: India were clinical in every department tonight. Be it defensively, or while taking penalty corners, there was just no stopping the hosts. India beat Pakistan 4-0 to assert their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Aug 09, 2023 - 22:22 (IST)

Aug 09, 2023 - 22:17 (IST)

India 4-0 Pakistan 

FULL TIME! India were clinical in every department tonight. Be it defensively, or while taking penalty corners, there was just no stopping the hosts. India beat Pakistan 4-0 to assert their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy and head to the semi-finals on a confident note. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 22:10 (IST)

India 4-0 Pakistan 

GOAL! India continue their dominance with yet another goal. Akashdeep scores the goal, as he manages to get a deflection off Mandeep Singh. Just under five minute4s to go now. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 22:05 (IST)

India 3-0 Pakistan

Afraz gets a green card for a tackle on one of the Indian players. Karthi and Manpreet get a couple of chances, but are unable to make anything out of them. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:59 (IST)

India 3-0 Pakistan 

The fourth and the final quarter is underway in Chennai. While it seems like India would end up as the happier side, Pakistan would look to make amends for their mistakes and play in a more organised manner. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:54 (IST)

India 3-0 Pakistan 

Akashdeep collects a pass from Karthi just in front of goal, but he eventually fails to connect the stick with the ball and misses a golden opportunity to give India a 4-0 lead. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:51 (IST)

India 3-0 Pakistan 

India seemingly score another goal against Pakistan, but after a video referral, India are denied the goal courtesy a dangerous ball, and award Pakistan a free-hit. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:45 (IST)

India 3-0 Pakistan 

GOAL! Jugraj Singh nets India's third goal! It has been the hosts all over Pakistan, and the Men in Green are looking to find ways to bounce back. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:43 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan 

Jarmanpreet Singh with the ball on the right flank but Umar Bhutta reclaims the ball from Jarmanpreet. 

Aug 09, 2023 - 21:40 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan 

The second half is underway! Will India maintain their dominance, or will Pakistan hit one back? Pakisan, meanwhile, will have to score a couple of goals to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. 

Preview: Harmanpreet Singh-led India face arguably their biggest challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday, when they face Pakistan in their final group game.

India are already through to the semi-finals, with three wins and a draw.  As far as head-to-head is concerned, Pakistan hold the edge with 82 wins when compared to India’s 64. 26 matches between the two Asian giants have ended in draws.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals.

