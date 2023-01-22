India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: New Zealand knock India out via shootouts

IND vs NZ Hockey Highlights: New Zealand knock out India, after emerging victorious 5-4 on shootouts, after the match was tied at 3-3 after regulation time. India bow out, while New Zealand advance to the quarter-finals.

FP Sports January 22, 2023 18:37:02 IST
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: New Zealand knock India out via shootouts

Indian hockey team players. Image: Hockey India

Jan 22, 2023 - 21:15 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this contest, as an injury-marred Indian hockey team bow out of the Hockey World Cup 2023 after putting up a fight in the shootouts. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 21:09 (IST)

Shootouts 

New Zealand win the shootouts 5-4, and it's heartbreak for India as they bow out of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023. New Zealand are through to the quarter-finals! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 21:05 (IST)

Shootouts 

Surjeet's attempt is blocked by the Kiwi goalie Hayward, but there is a referral if the Kiwi goalkeeper used his back-stick, but does not seem so. And India lose the referral. 4-4!

Jan 22, 2023 - 21:02 (IST)

Shootouts 

The Kiwis make it 4-3 ! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 21:01 (IST)

Shootouts 

Sreejesh is unable to continue for India due to an injury. Krishab Pathak, the goalkeeper for India who comes in at goal. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:57 (IST)

Shootouts 

Surjeet scores for India 3-3! And what's more, PR Sreejesh makes a crucial save off the Kiwis next attempt, giving India yet another lifeline. 3-3

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:55 (IST)

Penalty shootouts 

After two goals in their first two attempts, the Indians miss out on scoring in their third and fourth attempts. New Zealand lead 3-2, a slight advantage for the Kiwis. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:45 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

The final hoooter rings up in Bhubaneswar, and New Zealand come agonisingly short of making it 4-3, withy Krishan Pathak making a miraculous save. It finishes 3-3, and now a shootout follows to declare who goes through to the quarter-finals. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:33 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

More than five minutes into the fourth quarter, and New Zealand have levelled matters yet again! 3-3! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:20 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

GOOALL! New Zealand hit back with another goal and the deficit is down to one goal again! What a roller-coaster of a game this has been! 

Preview: India will take on New Zealand in a do-or-die crossover tie at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Having finished second in pool D, behind England on goal difference, an unbeaten India are optimistic ahead of the crucial match, which yet again promises to be a house-full affair with tickets for the match being sold out.
“We have played them earlier (during the FIH Hockey Pro League), we need to tighten our defence but it’s more set now compared to Pro League. I expect a stronger defensive performance tomorrow,” expressed Chief Coach Graham Reid.

“They (New Zealand) have nothing to lose. The pressure is on us but I’ve said this before that if we play well and execute our chances we can beat any team,” he added.

On the team missing the services of Hardik Singh, who has now been ruled out of the tournament, Graham emphasised that there is enough talent in the group and any player can step up when given a chance.

He said, “While it is disappointing for Hardik and he was in good form, we have enough talent in the group and Raj Kumar Pal, who comes in, has done well for the team earlier this year and we are quite confident of a good show.”

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh on the other hand addressed the team’s PC conversion rate.

He said, “I agree we haven’t converted the chances, but we can’t let that pressure us. We need to look at executing in every opportunity we create. We can’t let that frustrate us and we just need to work on getting it right.”

Updated Date: January 22, 2023 21:17:54 IST

