Another superb save from Visser in the dying minutes of the third quarter after an excellent counter-attack from the Indians, who suddenly are on the hunt to regain the lead. Harmanpreet is nearly 1v1 with the Dutch goalie, but cannot find a gap on this occasion.

The hooter goes off for a third time today , with Netherlands finding themselves on level terms this time thanks to Brinkman’s successful conversion of a penalty corner. Netherlands keeper Visser though, has been the standout performer from either side so far today. Looks like we have a high-voltage final quarter ahead of us today!

The fourth and final quarter is underway in Terrassa. Which team will surge ahead in the last 15 minutes? Stay tuned to find out.

The Dutch get a PC early into the fourth quarter, with Pathak standing in front of the goal in place of Sreejesh this time, and managing to keep the ball out.

India nearly score a second! The ball appears to have gone past Visser, but the goal isn’t awarded in favour of Harmanpreet and Co.

One of the Dutch defenders slips during an Indian counter-attack, presenting a golden chance for the Indians to collect their second goal. Hardik Singh though isn’t able to direct the ball towards the Dutch post after receiving a long pass from the left.

Last five minutes of the match. Can either team break the deadlock? Both teams have had opportunities in this quarter…

Netherlands get a free hit just outside the penalty circle with two minutes to go to full time, but the Indian defence keeps them at bay.

The hooter goes off one last time today, and that brings us to the end of the India vs Netherlands clash, with both teams scoring a goal each, and in the process, splitting the points. Captain Harmanpreet Singh put the Indians ahead in the first quarter, while Jasper Brinkman brought the Dutch on level terms in Q3, both converting penalty corners!

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night on behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost Sports!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India vs Netherlands match in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, a.k.a Torneo del Centenario. India face England in their next encounter on Friday, and will hoping to collect a W in that game to boost their chances of making the final and winning the tournament.

After beginning their campaign with a defeat against hosts Spain, the India men’s hockey team will be eager to bounce back and collect their first win of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament when they face heavyweights Netherlands in Terrassa on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh had successfully converted a penalty corner in the last minute of the fourth quarter but that wasn’t enough for the Indians as Pau Cunill (11’) and Joaquin Menini (33’) strikes gave the tournament hosts quite the cushion for a majority of the game.

Netherlands have a 50-34 lead over the Indians in their head-to-head record, with 26 of their 110 meetings ending in a draw.

The tournament, which goes by the official name of Torneo del Centenario, features four teams in the men’s event and three women’s teams. England are the fourth team in the men’s event besides hosts Spain and India and Netherlands while the women’s event features India, England and Spain.

In the men’s event, each team plays the remaining three in a round-robin format, with the top two teams then squaring off in the final that will decide the winner.

The women’s even on the other hand, witnesses the teams playing one another over two legs, with each side playing a total of four games. The team with most points at the end of the tournament is then adjudged the winner.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will be hoping to get some valuable practice in the tournament. India, especially face a stern test against Netherlands, which finished third in the FIH Hockey World Cup that was hosted in India earlier this year and was won by Germany.