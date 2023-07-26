India vs Netherlands, Torneo del Centenario 2023 Highlights: India, Netherlands collect a point each after 1-1 draw

India vs Netherlands, Torneo del Centenario 2023 Highlights: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh put the Indians ahead by successfully scoring from a penalty corner in the first quarter before Jasper Brinkman helped the Dutch equalise in Q3.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 26, 2023 23:06:29 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs Netherlands, Torneo del Centenario 2023 Highlights: India, Netherlands collect a point each after 1-1 draw

Indian men's hockey team. Image: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 26, 2023 - 23:05 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India vs Netherlands match in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, a.k.a Torneo del Centenario. India face England in their next encounter on Friday, and will hoping to collect a W in that game to boost their chances of making the final and winning the tournament.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night on behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost Sports!

July 26, 2023 - 23:01 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


FT: IND 1-1 NED


The hooter goes off one last time today, and that brings us to the end of the India vs Netherlands clash, with both teams scoring a goal each, and in the process, splitting the points. Captain Harmanpreet Singh put the Indians ahead in the first quarter, while Jasper Brinkman brought the Dutch on level terms in Q3, both converting penalty corners!

July 26, 2023 - 22:54 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 13’ IND 1-1 NED


Netherlands get a free hit just outside the penalty circle with two minutes to go to full time, but the Indian defence keeps them at bay.

July 26, 2023 - 22:52 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 10’ IND 1-1 NED


Last five minutes of the match. Can either team break the deadlock? Both teams have had opportunities in this quarter…

July 26, 2023 - 22:47 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 7’ IND 1-1 NED


One of the Dutch defenders slips during an Indian counter-attack, presenting a golden chance for the Indians to collect their second goal. Hardik Singh though isn’t able to direct the ball towards the Dutch post after receiving a long pass from the left.

July 26, 2023 - 22:45 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 4’ IND 1-1 NED


India nearly score a second! The ball appears to have gone past Visser, but the goal isn’t awarded in favour of Harmanpreet and Co.

July 26, 2023 - 22:44 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 3’ IND 1-1 NED


The Dutch get a PC early into the fourth quarter, with Pathak standing in front of the goal in place of Sreejesh this time, and managing to keep the ball out.

July 26, 2023 - 22:43 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q4: 1’ IND 1-1 NED


The fourth and final quarter is underway in Terrassa. Which team will surge ahead in the last 15 minutes? Stay tuned to find out.

July 26, 2023 - 22:40 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q3: 15’ IND 1-1 NED


The hooter goes off for a third time today, with Netherlands finding themselves on level terms this time thanks to Brinkman’s successful conversion of a penalty corner. Netherlands keeper Visser though, has been the standout performer from either side so far today. Looks like we have a high-voltage final quarter ahead of us today!

July 26, 2023 - 22:39 (IST)

India vs Netherlands LIVE:


Q3: 15’ IND 1-1 NED


Another superb save from Visser in the dying minutes of the third quarter after an excellent counter-attack from the Indians, who suddenly are on the hunt to regain the lead. Harmanpreet is nearly 1v1 with the Dutch goalie, but cannot find a gap on this occasion.

Load More

After beginning their campaign with a defeat against hosts Spain, the India men’s hockey team will be eager to bounce back and collect their first win of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament when they face heavyweights Netherlands in Terrassa on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh had successfully converted a penalty corner in the last minute of the fourth quarter but that wasn’t enough for the Indians as Pau Cunill (11’) and Joaquin Menini (33’) strikes gave the tournament hosts quite the cushion for a majority of the game.

Netherlands have a 50-34 lead over the Indians in their head-to-head record, with 26 of their 110 meetings ending in a draw.

The tournament, which goes by the official name of Torneo del Centenario, features four teams in the men’s event and three women’s teams. England are the fourth team in the men’s event besides hosts Spain and India and Netherlands while the women’s event features India, England and Spain.

In the men’s event, each team plays the remaining three in a round-robin format, with the top two teams then squaring off in the final that will decide the winner.

The women’s even on the other hand, witnesses the teams playing one another over two legs, with each side playing a total of four games. The team with most points at the end of the tournament is then adjudged the winner.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will be hoping to get some valuable practice in the tournament. India, especially face a stern test against Netherlands, which finished third in the FIH Hockey World Cup that was hosted in India earlier this year and was won by Germany.

Published on: July 26, 2023 21:15:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

Two months of Manipur violence: The Meiteis vs the Kuki-Naga battle, explained
India

Two months of Manipur violence: The Meiteis vs the Kuki-Naga battle, explained

The situation in Manipur has reached a tipping point; a video has gone viral of two women being paraded naked by a mob. But what is at the heart of this violence that has gripped the state since 3 May?

Lalit among five India forwards overlooked for Asian Champions Trophy squad
Hockey

Lalit among five India forwards overlooked for Asian Champions Trophy squad

Apart from Lalit, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, who are all currently with the Indian squad in Spain gearing up for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament, also missed the cut

Indian women's and men's hockey teams to begin FIH Pro League campaign in Bhubaneswar
Hockey

Indian women's and men's hockey teams to begin FIH Pro League campaign in Bhubaneswar

The Indian women's team, who were promoted after being crowned champions of the FIH Nations League, will take the field first against China on 6 February