India had 15 PCS against Japan but only managed to covert one.
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE score, India vs Malaysia: Harmanpreet Singh and Co aim to get back to top of table
India vs Malaysia LIVE, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: After a bitter 1-1- draw against Japan, India look to bounce back with a victory over Malaysia in the group match on Sunday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
India captain Harmanpreet after Japan draw: "We know what we need to do in our next game against Malaysia. Our focus is on capitalizing on the areas that led to our successful goals in the opening game against China. Additionally, we're eager to try something new in our upcoming match."
India got only one goal against Japan and it came from a PC. Here's the goal!
Blink and you miss it 👀— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2023
Rocket 🚀 from Harmanpreet to equalise against Japan.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/jSkaYHJoBc
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Malaysia. Not anymore at the top of the table, India would look for a win today to take back the lead in the group stage table. We will bring you all the updates and action from the match. Stay tuned...
India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India take on Malaysia in their third group match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on Sunday. India started their campaign with a 7-2 win over China but suffered an agonising 2-2 draw in their second encounter played on Friday.
India’s dominant performance against China showcased their attacking flair and goal-scoring ability, leaving spectators in awe of their offensive capabilities. However, their second match against Japan proved to be a stern test of their mettle. Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, the Indian team faced a resilient Japanese defence and settled for a draw.
The India team, who are currently second on the points table, will undoubtedly analyse their performance to identify areas of improvement and come back even stronger in the upcoming match against current table toppers Malaysia.
Speaking ahead of their upcoming match, Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “We know what we need to do in our next game against Malaysia. Our focus is on capitalizing on the areas that led to our successful goals in the opening game against China. Additionally, we’re eager to try something new in our upcoming match.”
Meanwhile, India head coach Craig Fulton said that the team will take lessons from the game against Japan and make necessary improvements in their upcoming games.
“We wanted to win against Japan and had enough chances. It’s not a nice feeling, but we have got to get better and be ready for the next game,” Fulton said.
“It’s every coach’s concern if you are not converting your chances, whether corners or field goals. So, you always try to work out ‘why?’ and try to find a solution for that and combinations of players together.”
“However, the fact that we are winning a lot of corners is good. We also had a few shots. So, it’s not that we are not playing in our system. We are playing the way we want to play, and even against Japan, we had two-three really good counters. We are one phase away from finishing the way we want to,” he concluded.
Now, the spotlight is on the clash against Malaysia, which are currently on top of the points table with two wins in as many games. They defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their opening game, while in the second match, they came from behind to beat China 5-1.
Moreover, in the previous editions of the tournament, Malaysia have proven to be a tough nut to crack, and India are well aware of the challenges that await them on the field, hence the hosts will aim to be fully prepared for the clash on Sunday.
With agencies inputs
