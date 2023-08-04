Auto refresh feeds

Q4, 1’: PR Sreejesh pads up to protect the Indian goalpost as the final quarter gets underway at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium. Can India find the winner in the next 15 minutes?

Q4, 3’: OUCH! A Japanese defender cops a painful blow on his leg off a powerful flick from Harmanpreet after the hosts are awarded an 11th penalty corner shortly after the start of the final quarter. Play is halted temporarily as the referee calls for medical attention.

Q4, 4’: A second PC for the Indians in the final quarter, and not much comes off it with the Japanese defenders stealing possession and pushing the ball towards the Indian circle.

Q4, 8’: India bag a third PC in this quarter, which happens to be third 13th overall, after an error by Japanese defender Kawahara. Varun’s flick, however, flies wide of the goalpost as the two teams remain on level terms.

Q4, 9’: Japan opt for a referral after the Indians are awarded a fourth PC in this quarter, citing ‘Dangerous Play’ after a powerful aerial drill by Harmanpreet. Ultimately the PC is reversed and the Japanese are awarded a free hit instead.

Q4, 11’: Nilakanta has a golden opportunity to fire in the winner four minutes before the full-time whistle, but ends up fumbling in front of the goalpost. A minute later, Sukhjeet makes a spirited charge into the Japanese circle, but slips before he can put in a cross.

Though they managed to collect a point in the end, the Indians will be disappointed to not emerge victors tonight, especially since they were awarded four times as many PCs as the Japanese. Thanks to skipper Harmanpreet’s effort in the third quarter, they managed to save face and share points in the end!

Q4, 15’: FULL TIME at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, where a spirited Japanese side manage to hold tournament favourites India to a 1-1 draw to collect their first point of the tournament.

“Performance wise I think we played very well. We handled the ball very well. But the important thing is to finish it. I think they (Japan) defended very well,” says Harmanpreet Singh after the match.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India vs Japan clash in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy. India take on Malaysia, who have jumped to the top of the points table with a 5-1 win over China today, in their next outing on Sunday and the Harmanpreet Singh-led side will hope to return to winning ways in that game.

Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Japan preview: India will aim to make it two wins in as many outings and stay on top of the Asian Champions Trophy points table when they face Japan in their second outing of the tournament in Chennai on Friday.

India began their campaign with a resounding 7-2 thrashing of China on Thursday evening at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scoring a brace each. Sukhjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh also contributed to the goal-fest, while E Wenhui and Gao Jiesheng scored for the Chinese to lend some respectability to their performance.

Japan, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against South Korea in what was a rematch of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy final in Dhaka. Back then, the Japanese managed to hold the Koreans to a 3-3 draw before the latter prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

In Thursday’s meeting, the Japanese seized the early lead courtesy Ryoma Ooka’s goal in the first quarter. Park Cheo-leon, however, would fire the equaliser for the Koreans 20 minutes later in the second quarter and Kim Jung-hoo would subsequently put them ahead in the 35th minute. The defending champions then held on to their lead till the final hooter to begin their title defence with a win.