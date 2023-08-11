India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-finals LIVE Score: India topped the ACT 2023 points table with four wins in five matches. PTI
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final preview: India will be aiming to stay on course for a fourth title in seven seasons while Japan will be hoping to reach a second successive final when the two sides lock horns in the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.
Hosts India hammered Pakistan 4-0 in their final league outing in Chennai on Wednesday to finish on top of the six-team table with 13 points to their name. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team won four out of five matches along the way along with one draw.
Japan, meanwhile, managed to sneak into the top four with a 2-1 victory over China before the India vs Pakistan clash, going level with Pakistan on five points and finishing ahead of them on the basis of superior goal difference.
Japan will also seek inspiration from the fact that they are the only team so far in the ongoing tournament to have denied the Indians all three points on offer, holding them to a 1-1 draw last week. The Japanese seized the lead through a Ken Nagayoshi strike shortly before the half-time hooter, before skipper Harmanpreet restored parity in the dying minutes of the third quarter.
India have won the tournament three times, including as joint-winners along with Pakistan in 2018. Japan, on the other hand, finished runners-up in the previous edition in 2021 after losing to South Korea on penalties in the final in Dhaka.
Japan had stunned India, who had won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier that year, in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash for the first time. India would then go on to collect the bronze medal with a 4-3 victory over Pakistan.