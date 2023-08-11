Auto refresh feeds

Q3, 1’: Change of ends at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, with the Indians aiming to not drop their intensity despite being three-nil up at the moment. Also Yoshikawa is back as the keeper for Japan, as is Sreejesh for India.

Q3, 2’: India make an early incursion into the Japanese defence at the start of the third quarter, catching their opponents unaware. Akashdeep, who had opened India's account earlier, is unable to slip one past the keeper.

Receives a pass from Manpreet from the far right flank, and dribbles his way close to the goal-post, firing the ball past the keeper with a deft little tomahawk from a tight angle to quadruple India's lead!

Q3, 9’: GOAL! Four goals and counting, and this time it’s Sumit who might just have scored the goal of the tournament so far!

India made a couple of more incursions into the Japanese defence during this quarter, but were thwarted by keeper Yoshikawa — who has been the standout performer among the Japanese today!

Q3, 15’: End of the third quarter, with India just one step away from storming into the final! Outstanding strike from Sumit to quadruple India’s lead and put the result of the second semi-final beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, India keeper Sreejesh is back on the sidelines with Pathak replacing him. Yoshikawa stays in front of the goal for Japan.

Q4, 1’ : The final quarter is underway at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, with Japan hoping to collect a consolation goal or two in the final 15 minutes. Scoring four goals might just have become too big a task for them now.

Harmanpreet puts in a 50-metre long ball from near the halfline, finding Shamsher right in front of the final line of the Japanese defence. Shamsher, whose goal earlier in this quarter was disallowed, puts in a pass to his left and Karthi takes it from there!

Q4, 7’: GOAL! India are five-nil up, and it’s local boy Karthi Selvam who gets on the scoresheet this time , much to the delight of the crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium!

Q4, 10’: Last five minutes of the second semi-final, and that’s all that Japan have if they are to collect a consolation goal or two today!

Today, however, India were streets ahead of the Japanese in all departments and lived up to their billing of being the favourites not just for a place in the final but for a fourth title in seven editions. And the scoreline proves exactly that.

What a turnaround for the Men in Blue after being held to a 1-1 draw against the same team earlier in the tournament, whose defence they couldn't breach in over a dozen attempts before an equaliser from Harmanpreet in the third quarter. This was also the team that had stunned them in Dhaka two years ago during the previous edition of the continental event, and a majority of the present Indian side had featured in that match in December 2021.

FT: The hooter goes off one final time today in the second semi-final, as India storm into the final with a comprehensive thrashing of Japan.

“I’m really proud today because the entire team gave their best. Last time we played Japan (in the ACT semis) we lost. We made up our mind to give our best. Special congrats to PR Sreejesh for his 300th match. Obviously we want to win the final. Entire team gave our hundred per cent. We are going to play Japan again in the Asian Games” — Manpreet Singh

“ The patience was really good today and our structure with the ball was really good. We are focusing more on clean sheets. We want to give him (Sreejesh) something and we are now focusing on the final and on the Asian Games” — India midfielder Hardik Singh.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second semi-final between India and Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, with India prevailing over their opponents from the Far East by a comprehensive margin to book their place in Saturday's final, where they face Malaysia. Japan, on the other hand, will set their sights on the bronze medal playoff against South Korea which will take place ahead of the final.

