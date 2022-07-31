India vs Ghana Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the men's hockey Pool B match between India and Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Preview: Indian men's hockey team will start their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday.

The two teams will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition.

India is placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales.

In preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian Men's Hockey Team held a National Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from 27 June to 23 July, 2022. The team, led by Captain, Manpreet Singh, and Chief Coach, Graham Reid reached Birmingham on 24 July after the completion of the camp, for the quadrennial event.

"It is actually been surprisingly cold here. Each day, we get surprised and keep questioning whether the summer is coming anytime soon. Everyone is now settled in. The first few days we were getting everyone accustomed to where everything is in the Village so that when the matches start, people are very familiar and comfortable. We focused on getting accustomed to the pitch, the playing conditions, and getting ourselves adapted to the surroundings," chief coach Graham Reid said.

This will be the first time India will play against Ghana since the 1975 Men's World Cup. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, India had won the encounter 7-0.

India had missed out on a podium finish at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, finishing in the fourth position.

Speaking on the team's preparations, captain Manpreet Singh said that they will not be taking any team lightly and further gave a glimpse of the team's strategy for the tournament.

"Our philosophy this time around at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is to 'zoom out and zoom in'. Our coaches have told us to zoom out and visualise what we have to achieve. We want to win a medal, but how can we achieve the same? The first thing that we have to do is not underestimate any team," Manpreet, who will be completing the milestone of earning his 300th international cap on Sunday, said.

"Secondly, we have to ensure that we perform our best match by match and focus on our game plan. We will be following the same mindset against Ghana on Sunday," he said.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.