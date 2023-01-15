Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian men’s hockey team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.

India will now face England in the second Pool D match on Sunday in Rourkela. England, are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. In their previous match-up at the Pool stage of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a nerve-wreaking 4-4 draw.

When asked about the team’s mindset for the next game, India captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “Learnings, confidence, energy, tone and work rate – we will go with all that in the next game because these things are very important.”

He further added, “You can’t take any game lightly. Yes, we won, but it’s not that we will stop focusing on the next game. Our motive has always been to go match-by-match. Once the match is done, we start focusing on the next game, so that has been our mentality.”

Meanwhile, India coach Graham Reid said, “What I am pleased about is – firstly, it is the defencive effort. Secondly, I think we handled the ball pretty well. If you look around the park, there were not too many people who didn’t play well yesterday. That is what you need to win a World Cup, you need everyone to be playing at their highest.”

“Yes, you can have one or two that have a bad game here or there, but the objective is to have as many people as you can, playing well. We need to continue with that in the next game against England,” he concluded.

India vs England Hockey World Cup match Live streaming and telecast details:

Where will India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs England will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

India vs England will take place on 15 January from 7 PM onwards (IST).

Where to watch India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match on television?

India vs England will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch Live stream of India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs England on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and also on Fancode app.

