Live Score & Update India vs England Live Streaming of Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Match. Live news & Coverage today India vs England LIVE in Women’s World Cup Hockey, Match starts at 8:00PM IST, Follow IND vs ENG LIVE Updates. Women’s World Cup IND vs ENG live in India on TV and Online

Auto refresh feeds

GOOOAAL!! Deadlock is broken as England take a 1-0 lead over India. Isabelle Petter with the lead for England as she gets a great touch of the ball that goes past the Indian keeper.

England with the early advantage at the end of first quarter, taking a 1-0 lead over India. Izabelle Petter gave them the lead, but India will hope to make a comeback in the second.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Pool B encounter between India and England at Amstelveen, Netherlands. Follow this space for more updates as the match is set to start at 8 pm IST.

India came tantalisingly close to claiming their maiden Olympic medal in Tokyo, only to lose 3-4 against England, who were playing as Great Britain in the showpiece event last year.

The Indian women's hockey team would be eager to settle scores against a side which shattered their bronze medal hopes in last year's Tokyo Olympics.

No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the Women's Hockey World Cup.

National anthems of both England and India are complete. Time for LIVE action. India kick off the proceedings! And the match is underway!

India gain a penalty corner, but fail to convert that into a goal. Still goalless in Amsterdam.

A ball is let loose by the Indians, giving England an opportunity, but Savita makes a fine save at goal, courtesy an attack from England attackers.

GOOOAAL!! Deadlock is broken as England take a 1-0 lead over India. Isabelle Petter with the lead for England as she gets a great touch of the ball that goes past the Indian keeper.

England with the early advantage at the end of first quarter, taking a 1-0 lead over India. Izabelle Petter gave them the lead, but India will hope to make a comeback in the second.

Something seems off for India as they are unable to handle the ball well and make a good connect of it. India still seeking for that equaliser.

Preview: India take on England in their opening clash of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

India have been placed in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.

India will be led by Savita Punia, and they will be eyeing revenge in their opening contest, having lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup was a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

However, India have been on a rise since their inspired Tokyo Olympics performance last year, even finishing third at the FIH Pro League in June this year.

Rani Rampal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Tokyo Games last year, and Savita has been leading by example. India even achieved their best-ever ranking of sixth in May.

After tonight’s game, India play China on 5 July and New Zealand on 7 July.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram