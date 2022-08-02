India vs England Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG.

Indian players have intensified their attacks again as they are penetrating into the D but England is not giving any space for a clean shot to the Indian forwards. This is frustrating!

The third quarter ends with India on the attack. Another quarter of good coordination by Indian attackers but not making them count. A side of England's quality was always going to make India pay and Tess Howard just showed that with her first shot on target.

Hinch with a double save! Salima hits it from far as the English shot-stopper blocked it but the ball fell to Sharmila, whose weak effort was block by hinch again. Will India ever score tonight? They might as India win a penalty corner.

Gurjit Kaur's penalty corner drag-flick was blocked before it could reach the goal. India video refer the block but video referee stands with the ground umpire call. No end to India's frustration

England have managed to die down the Indian intensity in the last two minutes by keeping the ball possession at the back. Indian forwards seem too tired to press them at the moment

England finally earn a penalty corner and could very much kill the game with less than nine minutes left!

Yes they did! Laura Unsworth converts the penalty corner and that has surely ended India's chances of a comeback

With five minutes of nominal play left, Indian shoulders are down now as England are enjoying calm possession.

Preview: Revenge will be on Indian women hockey team’s mind when it takes on England here on Tuesday, in what will be its first real test at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Indians have registered back-to-back victories — 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales — in their first two Pool A matches but the Savita Punia-led side was far from convincing in their displays.

But come Tuesday, there should be extra motivation for India as it is the same English side, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The team came tantalisingly close to winning its maiden Olympic medal before losing 3-4 to England in the bronze medal play-off match.

To add it, it was again England which denied India a medal in the last CWG in Gold Coast. The Indians had then lost 0-6 in the bronze medal match to miss out on a podium finish.

So, naturally the Indians would be etching for revenge.

But it would be easier said than done as England are placed fifth in the world rankings as against India’s ninth position.

The Indians would take a lot of heart from the fact that they held England to a 1-1 draw in the recently-held World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain and Netherlands.

Even though Gurjit scored from a few penalty corners in the competition, the conversion rate remains a big concern for India’s chief coach Janneke Schopman.

The forward line too needs to put its best forward if India desire to upstage England. Vandana Katariya has been the star performer for India in the strike force, scoring two poaching goals against Wales but she needs more support from the likes of Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.

The team also needs to work on its link-up play between the midfield and forwardline to create more chances from open play.

A win on Tuesday will guarantee India a place in the semifinals of the competition. The Indians will round off their pool engagements against Canada on Wednesday.

