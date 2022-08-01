India vs England Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the men's hockey Pool B game between India and England at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Stay tuned for more updates.

TEAM NEWS 🏑 #MenInBlue are ready to take on England in their second game of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games! Watch it LIVE only on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six, and Sony LIV app at 8:30 PM (IST). pic.twitter.com/RJwkb01IcY

Preview: After dominating Ghana in a huge 11-0 win on Sunday, Manpreet Singh-led India would look to register their second win on the trot as they face hosts England in Pool B of the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh (10', 35', 53') starred with a hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh (22', 43') bagged a brace in the match. Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal each to help India pick up a massive win in the Pool B.

Less than 24 hours since that impressive win, India face a much sterner test against England, but that performance would have given India the confidence to maintain the winning momentum.

England, too, played their opener against Ghana and romped them 6-0.

Both India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games, with both teams registering two wins apiece. Notably, England had defeated India 2-1 in the bronze medal match the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Indians would be vary of not conceding penalty corners, having done so on seven occasions against Ghana.

With inputs from ANI

