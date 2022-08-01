India vs England Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Manpreet Singh and Co look for second win on the trot

India vs England Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

FP Sports August 01, 2022 19:56:48 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs England Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Manpreet Singh and Co look for second win on the trot

India romped past Ghana in their opener. Image: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 01, 2022 - 20:09 (IST)

Here's how India will lineup tonight 

Aug 01, 2022 - 19:49 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the men's hockey Pool B game between India and England at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: After dominating Ghana in a huge 11-0 win on Sunday, Manpreet Singh-led India would look to register their second win on the trot as they face hosts England in Pool B of the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh (10', 35', 53') starred with a hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh (22', 43') bagged a brace in the match. Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal each to help India pick up a massive win in the Pool B.

Less than 24 hours since that impressive win, India face a much sterner test against England, but that performance would have given India the confidence to maintain the winning momentum.

England, too, played their opener against Ghana and romped them 6-0.

Both India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games, with both teams registering two wins apiece. Notably, England had defeated India 2-1 in the bronze medal match the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Indians would be vary of not conceding penalty corners, having done so on seven occasions against Ghana.

With inputs from ANI  

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 01, 2022 19:56:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Formula 1: 'I think very highly of Mick', Vettel tips Schumacher to succeed him at Aston Martin
Sports

Formula 1: 'I think very highly of Mick', Vettel tips Schumacher to succeed him at Aston Martin

Vettel, who is close friends with his 23-year-old fellow-German, said he had spoken to team owner Lawrence Stroll and recommended the son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 season
Sports

Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 season

The German racer joined Aston Martin last year after five successful years at Ferrari, finishing at the 12th spot at the end of the 2021 season, and is at the 14th spot in the driver's standings in the ongoing season.

Sebastian Vettel retires: Racing legend’s departure loss to F1, bittersweet moment for fans
Sports

Sebastian Vettel retires: Racing legend’s departure loss to F1, bittersweet moment for fans

It is always sad to see a legend leave the sport — and Vettel's signature one figure victory salute and trademark victory donuts have been unforgettable. That said, it is also painful to watch a star struggle and slowly fade away