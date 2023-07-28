That's all we have for you from this closely-fought match of hockey. India had their chances, but were unable to make anything from it as England always looked a better side, at least one step ahead of India. Until next time, this is goodbye. Have a great weekend ahead.
India vs England Highlights, Torneo del Centenario 2023: IND eliminated from tournament after 1-1 draw vs ENG
India vs England Hockey, Highlights: England held India to a 1-1 draw and qualified for the final of the four-nations hockey tournament.
India 1-1 England
FULL TIME! It's all over for India, who had as many as four penalty corners in the second half, but failed to capitalise on any of them. Harmanpreet and Co needed a win to qualify for the final, but all they can afford is a 1-1 draw against England. The draw is enough for England to book their place in Sunday's final, where they will play either Spain or Netherlands.
Preview: India face England in their third match of the Hockey Four Nations tournament on Friday in Terrassa, Spain. India began with a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their first match before drawing 1-1 against the Netherlands in their second contest.
England, meanwhile, drew with Netherlands before going onto beat Spain by a 3-1 margin. A win on Friday against India would take England to the top of the points table.
India and England enjoy a fierce rivalry in men’s hockey.
