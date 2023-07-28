Auto refresh feeds

England win a penalty corner. Pawan is back in goal for India, but is unable to make anything out of it after the Indians make a crucial interception.

India win three penalty corners in the third quarter, but the execution is not upto the mark yet. England have been solid in defence too.

It's been a closely contested affair with both teams going into the final quarter with a score of 1-1. All to play for in the final 15 minutes. India need a win to stay alive in the tournament.

The fourth quarter is underway. England seemingly took a 2-1 lead with another goal, but it's disallowed by the referee. India, meanwhile, win another penalty corner.

Hardik Singh takes the penalty corner for India, but the eventual effort from India is saved by the England defenders. India are just not able to breach England's defensive wall through corners.

India's forward line initiates some brilliant play inside the circle, but Sukhjeet is unable to make a finishing touch. His attempt hits the side netting.

Under a minute to go in the contest, but England suffer a setback as Nick Bandurak is receiving treatment after suffering an injury. He is being checked for concussion. He walks off the field.

India win another penalty corner, but are unable to convert. That must have been the final shot for India at victory, but it's not meant to be for India.

FULL TIME! It's all over for India, who had as many as four penalty corners in the second half, but failed to capitalise on any of them. Harmanpreet and Co needed a win to qualify for the final, but all they can afford is a 1-1 draw against England. The draw is enough for England to book their place in Sunday's final, where they will play either Spain or Netherlands.

That's all we have for you from this closely-fought match of hockey. India had their chances, but were unable to make anything from it as England always looked a better side, at least one step ahead of India. Until next time, this is goodbye. Have a great weekend ahead.

Preview: India face England in their third match of the Hockey Four Nations tournament on Friday in Terrassa, Spain. India began with a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their first match before drawing 1-1 against the Netherlands in their second contest.

England, meanwhile, drew with Netherlands before going onto beat Spain by a 3-1 margin. A win on Friday against India would take England to the top of the points table.

India and England enjoy a fierce rivalry in men’s hockey.