Q3: The third quarter is underway, and India win a long corner. However, the visitors are unable to convert the long corner into a goal.

Q3: Penalty corner for England after Manpreet initiates a sliding tackle on Roper near the baseline. However, India appeals for a referral for this, and it's a long corner for England instead of a PC.

Q3: England hit back with one goal, and it's 3-1! Ansell with a deflection. India concede their first goal of this competition, having managed to not concede any in their last match against Ghana.

End of Q3: Ansell's deflection on goal means England hit back with a goal in the third and penultimate quarter. England receive a lifeline in this contest, but there's still work to do with the final quarter coming up.

Q4: The fourth and final quarter is underway! England will look to hit back with two or more goals without conceding.

Q4: There's no clear winner in this contest as of yet. Moments after India made it 4-1, England have returned the favour with their second goal, making it 4-2. Still more than 12 minutes to go in the game.

Q4: Goaaal!! Phil Roper with the goal. England's comeback is well and truly on. England were always supposed to be a tough opponent for India, and the hosts have proved themselves so. 4-3 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Q4: What a comeback from England! From being 2-4 down to making it 4-4 now. The game is intense as never before now. India still have one man off the field with suspension (yellow card).

End of match: So a thrilling affair between the two teams as India and England play out a 4-4 draw to share the spoils in this Pool B game in Birmingham. It's been an inspired comeback from England, who were even 1-3 down at one stage, but India will have a lot to improve upon.

Preview: After dominating Ghana in a huge 11-0 win on Sunday, Manpreet Singh-led India would look to register their second win on the trot as they face hosts England in Pool B of the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh (10', 35', 53') starred with a hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh (22', 43') bagged a brace in the match. Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal each to help India pick up a massive win in the Pool B.

Less than 24 hours since that impressive win, India face a much sterner test against England, but that performance would have given India the confidence to maintain the winning momentum.

England, too, played their opener against Ghana and romped them 6-0.

Both India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games, with both teams registering two wins apiece. Notably, England had defeated India 2-1 in the bronze medal match the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Indians would be vary of not conceding penalty corners, having done so on seven occasions against Ghana.

