End of match: So a thrilling affair between the two teams as India and England play out a 4-4 draw to share the spoils in this Pool B game in Birmingham. It's been an inspired comeback from England, who were even 1-3 down at one stage, but India will have a lot to improve upon.
Preview: After dominating Ghana in a huge 11-0 win on Sunday, Manpreet Singh-led India would look to register their second win on the trot as they face hosts England in Pool B of the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh (10', 35', 53') starred with a hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh (22', 43') bagged a brace in the match. Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal each to help India pick up a massive win in the Pool B.
Less than 24 hours since that impressive win, India face a much sterner test against England, but that performance would have given India the confidence to maintain the winning momentum.
England, too, played their opener against Ghana and romped them 6-0.
Both India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games, with both teams registering two wins apiece. Notably, England had defeated India 2-1 in the bronze medal match the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.
The Indians would be vary of not conceding penalty corners, having done so on seven occasions against Ghana.
With inputs from ANI
