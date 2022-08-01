India vs England Highlights, Commonwealth Games, Full score: India play out 4-4 draw against England

That's all we have for you from this game. You can switch tabs and follow our Day 4 blog of the Commonwealth Games in the meantime. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

Aug 01, 2022 - 22:10 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

End of match: So a thrilling affair between the two teams as India and England play out a 4-4 draw to share the spoils in this Pool B game in Birmingham. It's been an inspired comeback from England, who were even 1-3 down at one stage, but India will have a lot to improve upon. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 22:01 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q4: What a comeback from England! From being 2-4 down to making it 4-4 now. The game is intense as never before now. India still have one man off the field with suspension (yellow card). 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:55 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q4: Goaaal!! Phil Roper with the goal. England's comeback is well and truly on. England were always supposed to be a tough opponent for India, and the hosts have proved themselves so. 4-3 with less than 10 minutes to play. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:50 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q4: There's no clear winner in this contest as of yet. Moments after India made it 4-1, England have returned the favour with their second goal, making it 4-2. Still more than 12 minutes to go in the game. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:47 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q4: The fourth and final quarter is underway! England will look to hit back with two or more goals without conceding. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:45 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

End of Q3: Ansell's deflection on goal means England hit back with a goal in the third and penultimate quarter. England receive a lifeline in this contest, but there's still work to do with the final quarter coming up. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:42 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q3: England hit back with one goal, and it's 3-1! Ansell with a deflection. India concede their first goal of this competition, having managed to not concede any in their last match against Ghana. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:34 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q3: Penalty corner for England after Manpreet initiates a sliding tackle on Roper near the baseline. However, India appeals for a referral for this, and it's a long corner for England instead of a PC. 

Aug 01, 2022 - 21:27 (IST)

India vs England Live Score

Q3: The third quarter is underway, and India win a long corner. However, the visitors are unable to convert the long corner into a goal. 

Preview: After dominating Ghana in a huge 11-0 win on Sunday, Manpreet Singh-led India would look to register their second win on the trot as they face hosts England in Pool B of the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dragflickers Harmanpreet Singh (10', 35', 53') starred with a hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh (22', 43') bagged a brace in the match. Abhishek (2'), Shamsher Singh (14'), Akashdeep Singh (20'), Nilakanta Sharma (38'), Varun Kumar (39') and Mandeep Singh (48') scored a goal each to help India pick up a massive win in the Pool B.

Less than 24 hours since that impressive win, India face a much sterner test against England, but that performance would have given India the confidence to maintain the winning momentum.

England, too, played their opener against Ghana and romped them 6-0.

Both India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games, with both teams registering two wins apiece. Notably, England had defeated India 2-1 in the bronze medal match the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Indians would be vary of not conceding penalty corners, having done so on seven occasions against Ghana.

With inputs from ANI  

