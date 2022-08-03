India vs Canada Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the women's hockey Pool A game between India and Canada at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Q1: The match is underway! Cruciial match for India as they would desperately look to return to winning ways. A lot at stake for Savita Punia and Co here.

Q1: Rowan Harris, the Canadian goalkeeper with a fine save as the Indians attempt to counter-attack the Canada defence.

GOAAL! India take a crucial 1-0 lead in this contest against Canada. Savita Punia and Co win a penalty corner, and successfully converts it. Salima with a tap onto the far post.

End of first quarter: Positive start for India in this contest, as they take a 1-0 lead following the first quarter. It was a tap on in the far post from Salima, as India converted a penalty. The Indians would look to score more quick goals and reduce the pressure in the remaining three quarters.

Q2: The second quarter is underway and India would look to extend their lead before the pressure mounts up. Canada, though, would be doing everything to get their first goal and level things up.

GOAAL! India double their lead. It's 2-0 in favour of Indians as Navneet Kaur nets an important goal. Remember, it's important because India cannot afford to lose here. A win is a must for India as far as their semi-final aspirations are concerned.

Q2: GOAL! Canada hit one back against India. Brienne Stairs with the final touch, and India's lead is back to just one goal again. Two goals in this quarter already.

End of first half: Another exciting quarter comes to an end. Two goals this quarter, one each from India and Canada, but India lead the game 2-1 with another two quarters to play.

Preview: India women's hockey team would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their Pool A match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

India went down 1-3 down to England in their previous match, and would be looking to make amends. England rode on Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin's goals, but all India could manage was just the one goal from Vandana Katariya in the 60th minute.

India's midfield looked rusty in their opening match and would look to put up an improved performance against Canada.

Prior to the England defeat, India had beaten Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their opening two matches.