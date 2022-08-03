India vs Canada Live Score
End of first half: Another exciting quarter comes to an end. Two goals this quarter, one each from India and Canada, but India lead the game 2-1 with another two quarters to play.
End of first quarter: Positive start for India in this contest, as they take a 1-0 lead following the first quarter. It was a tap on in the far post from Salima, as India converted a penalty. The Indians would look to score more quick goals and reduce the pressure in the remaining three quarters.
Preview: India women's hockey team would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their Pool A match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.
India went down 1-3 down to England in their previous match, and would be looking to make amends. England rode on Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin's goals, but all India could manage was just the one goal from Vandana Katariya in the 60th minute.
India's midfield looked rusty in their opening match and would look to put up an improved performance against Canada.
Prior to the England defeat, India had beaten Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their opening two matches.
As expected, the Indians were relentless in their attacks and completely controlled the proceedings from start to finish.
Navjot Kaur had been in isolation for the past two days.
India will next play hosts England on 2 August, Tuesday.