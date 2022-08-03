India vs Canada Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Q3: The third quarter is underway! India with a slight advantage thanks to their 2-1 lead, but they cannot afford to slip up.

Q3: Canada are attempting to stop this Indian attack, but the four Indian defenders maintain their stance and deny Canada any goal-scoring opportunity.

Q3: GOAL! Canada bounce back with another goal, and it's 2-2 now! Remember, India cannot afford to lose or draw this game as either of those results would mean them bowing out from the tournament.

Q3: End of the third quarter and Canada have found themselves back in the game. India have conceded a 2-0 lead here, and would hope to not slip up and score a few vital goals without conceding.

Q4: The final quarter is underway in Birmingham, crucial few minutes for India in their bid for the semi-finals.

Q4: Canada get a penalty corner that is eventually saved by Monka. Canada opt for a referral asking for a stick tackle from Udita to Johansen. However, Canada lose their referral and India earn a free-hit.

GOAL! India retain their lead! It's 3-2, but will they be able to hold on to it?

Q4: Less than three minutes to go and ian intense few moments lie ahead for India. The score remains 3-2 in favour of the Indians.

INDIA WIN! India women's hockey team beat Canada 3-2 to book their spot in the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. From 2-0 up, India conceded two goals, but they hit one back later on in the contest to win the contest 3-2.

That's all we have for you from this contest. In less than two hours from now, the India men's team would be playing their Canadian counterparts in Pool B of the hockey competition, with the match starting at 6.30 pm IST. Do join us for that one, until then it's goodbye!

Preview: India women's hockey team would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their Pool A match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

India went down 1-3 down to England in their previous match, and would be looking to make amends. England rode on Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin's goals, but all India could manage was just the one goal from Vandana Katariya in the 60th minute.

India's midfield looked rusty in their opening match and would look to put up an improved performance against Canada.

Prior to the England defeat, India had beaten Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their opening two matches.