India vs Canada Hockey Highlights, Commonwealth Games: IND win 3-2 to book semi-final spot

India vs Canada Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

FP Sports August 03, 2022 15:28:21 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs Canada Hockey Highlights, Commonwealth Games: IND win 3-2 to book semi-final spot

The India women's hockey team. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 03, 2022 - 17:15 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this contest. In less than two hours from now, the India men's team would be playing their Canadian counterparts in Pool B of the hockey competition, with the match starting at 6.30 pm IST. Do join us for that one, until then it's goodbye! 

Aug 03, 2022 - 17:08 (IST)

India vs Canada Live Score

INDIA WIN! India women's hockey team beat Canada 3-2 to book their spot in the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. From 2-0 up, India conceded two goals, but they hit one back later on in the contest to win the contest 3-2. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 17:03 (IST)

Q4: Less than three minutes to go and ian intense few moments lie ahead for India. The score remains 3-2 in favour of the Indians. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:56 (IST)

GOAL! India retain their lead! It's 3-2, but will they be able to hold on to it? 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:51 (IST)

Q4: Canada get a penalty corner that is eventually saved by Monka. Canada opt for a referral asking for a stick tackle from Udita to Johansen. However, Canada lose their referral and India earn a free-hit. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:48 (IST)

Q4: The final quarter is underway in Birmingham, crucial few minutes for India in their bid for the semi-finals. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:40 (IST)

Q3: End of the third quarter and Canada have found themselves back in the game. India have conceded a 2-0 lead here, and would hope to not slip up and score a few vital goals without conceding. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:31 (IST)

Q3: GOAL! Canada bounce back with another goal, and it's 2-2 now! Remember, India cannot afford to lose or draw this game as either of those results would mean them bowing out from the tournament. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:26 (IST)

Q3: Canada are attempting to stop this Indian attack, but the four Indian defenders maintain their stance and deny Canada any goal-scoring opportunity. 

Aug 03, 2022 - 16:20 (IST)

India vs Canada Live Score

Q3: The third quarter is underway! India with a slight advantage thanks to their 2-1 lead, but they cannot afford to slip up. 

Load More

Preview: India women's hockey team would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their Pool A match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

India went down 1-3 down to England in their previous match, and would be looking to make amends. England rode on Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin's goals, but all India could manage was just the one goal from Vandana Katariya in the 60th minute.

India's midfield looked rusty in their opening match and would look to put up an improved performance against Canada.

Prior to the England defeat, India had beaten Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their opening two matches.

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 17:15:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

Commonwealth Games: Harmanpreet Singh nets hat-trick as India rout Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey
Hockey

Commonwealth Games: Harmanpreet Singh nets hat-trick as India rout Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey

As expected, the Indians were relentless in their attacks and completely controlled the proceedings from start to finish.

Commonwealth Games: India hockey team midfielder Navjot Kaur tests positive for COVID-19, to fly back home
Hockey

Commonwealth Games: India hockey team midfielder Navjot Kaur tests positive for COVID-19, to fly back home

Navjot Kaur had been in isolation for the past two days.

Commonwealth Games: Vandana Katariya's brace hands India second consecutive win in women's hockey
Hockey

Commonwealth Games: Vandana Katariya's brace hands India second consecutive win in women's hockey

India will next play hosts England on 2 August, Tuesday.