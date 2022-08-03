That's all we have for you from this contest. In less than two hours from now, the India men's team would be playing their Canadian counterparts in Pool B of the hockey competition, with the match starting at 6.30 pm IST. Do join us for that one, until then it's goodbye!
Preview: India women's hockey team would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their Pool A match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.
India went down 1-3 down to England in their previous match, and would be looking to make amends. England rode on Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin's goals, but all India could manage was just the one goal from Vandana Katariya in the 60th minute.
India's midfield looked rusty in their opening match and would look to put up an improved performance against Canada.
Prior to the England defeat, India had beaten Ghana 5-0 and Wales 3-1 in their opening two matches.
