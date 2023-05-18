The Indian women’s hockey team went down 2-4 against Australia in their opening match of the tour on Thursday in Adelaide. Sangita Kumari (29’) and Sharmila Devi (40’) scored a goal each for India, while Australia scored courtesy Aisling Utri (21’), Maddy Fitzpatrick (27’), Alice Arnott (32’), and Courtney Schonell (35’).

Australia dominated India in the first quarter by maintaining possession and testing the visitors’ defence. In the opening quarter, Australia won three penalty corners but were unable to make any of them count. Much of the credit for that goes to skipper and goalkeeper Savita for strong defence.

The Indian defence was unlocked in the second quarter with Australia upping the tempo and playing a more attacking game. Aisling Utri (21’) scored a field goal after Courtney Schonell and Abigail Wilson combined well before the latter put in a cross across the goal for Utri to put the ball in India’s goal. Moments later, Maddy Fitzpatrick (27’) doubled their lead as she converted a penalty corner.

The goals seemed to be the jolt that India needed. After conceding, India started playing aggressively and it paid off as Sangita Kumari (29’) found the back of the net after Nikki Pradhan’s shot from distance took a deflection off Fitzpatrick and Sangita found herself in a perfect position to put the ball beyond Australia’s goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. At the break, Australia led India 2-1.

The third quarter started with Australia scoring a quick goal through Alice Arnott (32’), while Courtney Schonell (35’) bagged the fourth goal. India reduced the deficit with forward Sharmila Devi (40’) converting a penalty corner.

The fourth and final quarter ended goalless even though both the teams came close to scoring a few times.

The next match in the five-match series will be played on Saturday. India play Australia in three matches before taking on Australia A in two games. The tour concludes on 27 May.

