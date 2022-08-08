India vs Australia Hockey, CWG 2022 Final: Australia put seven goals past India to win the gold medal for a seventh straight time

Auto refresh feeds

Ninth minute and Australia score! Blake Govers is on target and the ball sneaks under PR Sreejesh's feet to go through for an Australia lead. 1-0 to Australia!

That was a blistering counterattack from Australia! They quickly get the ball down the right and move it to the centre. Flynn Ogilvie passes it to Nathan Ephraums who scores into an empty goal. The pass from Ogilvie taking Sreejesh out of the equation. Australia lead 2-0!

India have started the second quarter the better of the two teams but have not been able to create any opportunity from it. With 8 minutes and 40 seconds to go, Australia have another penalty corner. Govers with a thunderbolt, PR Sreejesh saves it and the rebound shot leads to another PC. On the second PC, Australia get a shot, Sreejesh saves but the falls kindly to Anderson who puts the ball into the goal. Australia lead 3-0!

Tom Wickham is unmarked in the Indian D and he deflects the ball past Sreejesh. This is turning into an onslaught. Australia lead 4-0!

With Nilakanta shown the green card and in the sin bin, India concede one more goal. The defence caught napping once again. Jacob Anderson capitalises on a stray ball to score past Sreejesh. 5-0 to Australia!

SIX FOR AUSTRALIA! Played into the area by an Aussie shirt and Nathan Emphraums with a reverse deflection to not just beat the defender but also PR Sreejesh who tried to close the angle down. 6-0 to Australia

Tim Brand goes one way and then the another to slip the Indian defender. He then finds Flynn Ogilvie unmarked on the far post to score past PR Sreejesh. 7-0 to Australia

🇦🇺 Australia beat 🇮🇳 India 7-0 to win the gold medal in men's hockey. Two goals for Ephraums, Anderson and one each for Wickham, Govers and Ogilvie

SIX FOR AUSTRALIA! Played into the area by an Aussie shirt and Nathan Emphraums with a reverse deflection to not just beat the defender but also PR Sreejesh who tried to close the angle down. 6-0 to Australia

With seconds left in the third quarter, Australia almost get a seventh. Tom Wickham slaps a shot across the face of the goal and a dive by Blake Govers is just short of making it 7-0.

Tim Brand goes one way and then the another to slip the Indian defender. He then finds Flynn Ogilvie unmarked on the far post to score past PR Sreejesh. 7-0 to Australia

Nilakanta and Harmanpreet come close in consecutive minute. Nilakanta with a shot across the face of the goal but no one was following it up on the far corner. No one dived for it and India continue to draw a blank

India dejected and looking completely out of depth concede one more. Give the ball away cheaply multiple times and it comes down to Tom Wickham. He has a shot and beats PR Sreejesh. But it is being reviewed for contact with the back stick. Goal is denied. Still, 7-0 to Australia.

Mandeep Singh gets down the baseline and plays a poor pass into the centre of the goal. To be fair, he didn't have much to play with. Poor day in defence and the attack has become hapless as the game has gone on.

🇦🇺 Australia beat 🇮🇳 India 7-0 to win the gold medal in men's hockey. Two goals for Ephraums, Anderson and one each for Wickham, Govers and Ogilvie

Birmingham: History beckons the Indian men's hockey team as it looks to end Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece on Monday.

India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date.

So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and they will have to play out of their skin to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years have instilled

a high level of self belief among the Indian players.

Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won't like to miss such an opportunity.

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and hosts England to reach the final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.