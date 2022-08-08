India vs Australia Hockey, CWG 2022 Final: Australia put seven goals past India to win the gold medal for a seventh straight time
India vs Australia Hockey Live: India take on Australia in quest for maiden CWG gold. Image: Hockey India
Birmingham: History beckons the Indian men's hockey team as it looks to end Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece on Monday.
India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998.
In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date.
So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and they will have to play out of their skin to achieve the elusive feat.
But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years have instilled
a high level of self belief among the Indian players.
Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won't like to miss such an opportunity.
Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and hosts England to reach the final.
