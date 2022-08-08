India vs Australia hockey highlights, CWG 2022: India lose 0-7 to win silver medal

India vs Australia Hockey, CWG 2022 Final: Australia put seven goals past India to win the gold medal for a seventh straight time

FP Sports August 08, 2022 18:45:40 IST
India vs Australia hockey highlights, CWG 2022: India lose 0-7 to win silver medal

India vs Australia Hockey Live: India take on Australia in quest for maiden CWG gold. Image: Hockey India

Highlights

18:44 (ist)

SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA!

2010: India lose 0-8 to Australia

2014: India lose 0-4 to Australia

2022: India lose 0-7 to Australia
18:40 (ist)

GOLD MEDAL FOR AUSTRALIA!

A seventh straight gold medal for Australia's men's hockey team at a Commonwealth Games. Pure dominance!
18:35 (ist)

AUSTRALIA WIN 7-0

🇦🇺 Australia beat 🇮🇳 India 7-0 to win the gold medal in men's hockey. Two goals for Ephraums, Anderson and one each for Wickham, Govers and Ogilvie

Sreejesh: 9 saves out of 16 shots
18:15 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

Tim Brand goes one way and then the another to slip the Indian defender. He then finds Flynn Ogilvie unmarked on the far post to score past PR Sreejesh. 7-0 to Australia
18:07 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

SIX FOR AUSTRALIA! Played into the area by an Aussie shirt and Nathan Emphraums with a reverse deflection to not just beat the defender but also PR Sreejesh who tried to close the angle down. 6-0 to Australia
17:42 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

With Nilakanta shown the green card and in the sin bin, India concede one more goal. The defence caught napping once again. Jacob Anderson capitalises on a stray ball to score past Sreejesh. 5-0 to Australia!
17:40 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

Tom Wickham is unmarked in the Indian D and he deflects the ball past Sreejesh. This is turning into an onslaught. Australia lead 4-0!
17:30 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: Australia score!

India have started the second quarter the better of the two teams but have not been able to create any opportunity from it. With 8 minutes and 40 seconds to go, Australia have another penalty corner. Govers with a thunderbolt, PR Sreejesh saves it and the rebound shot leads to another PC. On the second PC, Australia get a shot, Sreejesh saves but the falls kindly to Anderson who puts the ball into the goal. Australia lead 3-0!
17:19 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

That was a blistering counterattack from Australia! They quickly get the ball down the right and move it to the centre. Flynn Ogilvie passes it to Nathan Ephraums who scores into an empty goal. The pass from Ogilvie taking Sreejesh out of the equation. Australia lead 2-0!
17:13 (ist)

India vs Australia Live Score: AUSTRALIA SCORE!

Ninth minute and Australia score! Blake Govers is on target and the ball sneaks under PR Sreejesh's feet to go through for an Australia lead. 1-0 to Australia!

Birmingham: History beckons the Indian men's hockey team as it looks to end Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece on Monday.

India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998.

Commonwealth Games: India scheduleResultsMedals tally

In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date.

So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and they will have to play out of their skin to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years have instilled
a high level of self belief among the Indian players.

Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won't like to miss such an opportunity.

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and hosts England to reach the final.

Updated Date: August 08, 2022 18:51:05 IST

