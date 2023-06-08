India vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: India 0-0 Argentina; Deadlock yet to be broken after first half

ndia vs Argentina LIVE Score: India will look to return to winning ways against Argentina, after succumbing to a 4-1 loss to Netherlands on Wednsday.

FP Sports June 08, 2023 19:40:54 IST
India suffered 1-4 loss to Netherlands in FIH Pro League. Image- Hockey India

June 08, 2023 - 21:14 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

End of the second quarter, and that's also the end of the first half of the contest. India have had a few chances in the contest, but nothing comes close to Abhishek's attempt in the first quarter. All to play for in the second half that will commence shortly. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:05 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

India are off to a good start in the second quarter. Harmanpreet and Co are not giving any room for improvement to the Argentines whatsoever, and India have been putting pressure on the opponents. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:59 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

The second quarter is promptly underway in Eindhoven. Which team can get the breakthrough? 

June 08, 2023 - 20:57 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

It's all square after the first 15 minutes of the contest in Eindhoven. Abhishek's attempt early on is where India have come close to scoring, but it's been some good counter-attacking hockey from both teams. No goals so far, but still lots on offer for both teams. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:55 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

6': Nicolas Keenan carries the ball with his stick, and attempts for a shot from the left. However, his shot is saved by Vivek and it goes out for a corner. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:47 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

12': India concede a stick tackle and Argentina win a penalty corner from it. Argentina get nothing out of the penalty corner and India eventually are on the counter-attack, but Abhishek misses the target by a close margin after the ball hits the post. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:42 (IST)

India vs Argentina LIVE 

We're underway in the contest! Argentina get the match going in the first quarter. Both India and Argentina are teams who like to counter, which makes this for an exciting contest. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:36 (IST)

India vs Argentina LIVE 

We're just moments away from the contest. It's time for the national anthems. First up, it's Argentina's and that is followed by India's. 

June 08, 2023 - 20:34 (IST)

India vs Argentina LIVE 

"We want to identify and fix the mistakes from the defeat against Netherlands. Argentina are a really good opposition, both teams with good defence and counter-attacking abilities. May the best team win", says Craig Fulton, India head coach 

June 08, 2023 - 20:03 (IST)

Here's how India will lineup against Argentina 

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Argentina in their FIH Pro Hockey League match in Eindhoven on Thursday.

India had suffered a 4-1 defeat to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and eventually failed to go top of the Pro League standings.

India are currently in second place, with 24 points, two points behind leaders Great Britain with 26 points.

Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth with 13 points from 12 matches.

India began the Craig Fulton era with defeats to Belgium and Great Britain in May, but emerged victorious in the return leg, beating Belgium 5-1 and overcoming Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Craig Fulton, India’s new head coach, believes in the mantra of defending well.

“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African had said before the Netherlands clash.

Against Argentina, it won’t be an easy task and India will hope to come good defensively if they are to emerge victorious on Thursday.

Both India and Argentina have played each other on 57 occasions. India hold a 31-20 lead against Argentina, with six matches ending in draws.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 21:15:07 IST

