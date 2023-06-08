India suffered 1-4 loss to Netherlands in FIH Pro League. Image- Hockey India
Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Argentina in their FIH Pro Hockey League match in Eindhoven on Thursday.
India had suffered a 4-1 defeat to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and eventually failed to go top of the Pro League standings.
India are currently in second place, with 24 points, two points behind leaders Great Britain with 26 points.
Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth with 13 points from 12 matches.
India began the Craig Fulton era with defeats to Belgium and Great Britain in May, but emerged victorious in the return leg, beating Belgium 5-1 and overcoming Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Craig Fulton, India’s new head coach, believes in the mantra of defending well.
“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African had said before the Netherlands clash.
Against Argentina, it won’t be an easy task and India will hope to come good defensively if they are to emerge victorious on Thursday.
Both India and Argentina have played each other on 57 occasions. India hold a 31-20 lead against Argentina, with six matches ending in draws.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.