That's all we have for you from this match. India once again face Argentina in three days time, when the two teams meet at the same venue on 11 June. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match, but until then it's goodbye from all of us, and good night!
India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina 3-0
ndia vs Argentina Highlights: India maintained a clean sheet over Argentina on Thursday with a 3-0 win.
Highlights
India 3-0 Argentina
Full time! India were the better team tonight against an Argentina side that never looked settled across the four quarters. Harmanpreet opened the scoring before Amit Rohidas got the second goal. And with just minutes to go in the contest, Abhishek's goal, the third one for India, was a mere formality. India beat Argentina 3-0
India 2-0 Argentina
GOAAAL!! Amit Rohidas the goalscorer this time after he converts from a penalty corner. India double the lead!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
India 3-0 Argentina
Full time! India were the better team tonight against an Argentina side that never looked settled across the four quarters. Harmanpreet opened the scoring before Amit Rohidas got the second goal. And with just minutes to go in the contest, Abhishek's goal, the third one for India, was a mere formality. India beat Argentina 3-0
India 0-0 Argentina
End of the second quarter, and that's also the end of the first half of the contest. India have had a few chances in the contest, but nothing comes close to Abhishek's attempt in the first quarter. All to play for in the second half that will commence shortly.
Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Argentina in their FIH Pro Hockey League match in Eindhoven on Thursday.
India had suffered a 4-1 defeat to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and eventually failed to go top of the Pro League standings.
India are currently in second place, with 24 points, two points behind leaders Great Britain with 26 points.
Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth with 13 points from 12 matches.
India began the Craig Fulton era with defeats to Belgium and Great Britain in May, but emerged victorious in the return leg, beating Belgium 5-1 and overcoming Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Craig Fulton, India’s new head coach, believes in the mantra of defending well.
“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African had said before the Netherlands clash.
Against Argentina, it won’t be an easy task and India will hope to come good defensively if they are to emerge victorious on Thursday.
Both India and Argentina have played each other on 57 occasions. India hold a 31-20 lead against Argentina, with six matches ending in draws.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Harry & Meghan: Was the near catastrophic car chase just a publicity stunt | Explained
According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson is shutting down speculation that the Sussexes exaggerated their New York City car chase in order to gain publicity.
China blames India over journalists’ visa spat: What's the row about?
India and China are at loggerheads again, this time over visas for journalists. The foreign ministry in Beijing has accused New Delhi of ‘unfair treatment’ by denying visa renewals to scribes and ejecting all of them; China has done a tit for tat
FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh confident of India bouncing back from consecutive losses
India, who had come to Europe as table toppers, lost 1-2 to Olympic champions Belgium in their first match and went down 2-4 against Great Britain to drop down to second position.