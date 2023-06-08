India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina 3-0

ndia vs Argentina Highlights: India maintained a clean sheet over Argentina on Thursday with a 3-0 win.

FP Sports June 08, 2023 19:40:54 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: India beat Argentina 3-0

India suffered 1-4 loss to Netherlands in FIH Pro League. Image- Hockey India

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 08, 2023 - 22:15 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this match. India once again face Argentina in three days time, when the two teams meet at the same venue on 11 June. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match, but until then it's goodbye from all of us, and good night! 

June 08, 2023 - 22:09 (IST)

India 3-0 Argentina 

Full time! India were the better team tonight against an Argentina side that never looked settled across the four quarters. Harmanpreet opened the scoring before Amit Rohidas got the second goal. And with just minutes to go in the contest, Abhishek's goal, the third one for India, was a mere formality. India beat Argentina 3-0

June 08, 2023 - 22:05 (IST)

India 3-0 Argentina 

GOAAAL! Less than two minutes to go in the contest, and it's Abhishek who finds the goal this time courtesy a fine counter-attack from the Indian team. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:54 (IST)

India 2-0 Argentina 

An excellent counter-attack from India as Argentina lose possession of the ball. India on the verge of victory in Eindhoven. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:50 (IST)

India 2-0 Argentina 

The fourth quarter is currently underway, with India enjoying a 2-0 lead. 15 minutes for Argentina to turn this around. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:42 (IST)

India 2-0 Argentina 

GOAAAL!! Amit Rohidas the goalscorer this time after he converts from a penalty corner. India double the lead! 

June 08, 2023 - 21:39 (IST)

India 1-0 Argentina 

GOAALL! Deadlock broken! Harmanpreet Singh fires India into the lead with a drag flick past the goalkeeper. He fires into the bottom corner, and Santiago, the goalkeeper, is beaten by some margin. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:35 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

The third quarter is underway. India opt for a video referral after one of their players is pushed inside the circle. However, the decision goes against India, and there will be no penalty corner awarded. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:14 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

End of the second quarter, and that's also the end of the first half of the contest. India have had a few chances in the contest, but nothing comes close to Abhishek's attempt in the first quarter. All to play for in the second half that will commence shortly. 

June 08, 2023 - 21:05 (IST)

India 0-0 Argentina 

India are off to a good start in the second quarter. Harmanpreet and Co are not giving any room for improvement to the Argentines whatsoever, and India have been putting pressure on the opponents. 

Load More

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Argentina in their FIH Pro Hockey League match in Eindhoven on Thursday.

India had suffered a 4-1 defeat to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and eventually failed to go top of the Pro League standings.

India are currently in second place, with 24 points, two points behind leaders Great Britain with 26 points.

Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth with 13 points from 12 matches.

India began the Craig Fulton era with defeats to Belgium and Great Britain in May, but emerged victorious in the return leg, beating Belgium 5-1 and overcoming Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Craig Fulton, India’s new head coach, believes in the mantra of defending well.

“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African had said before the Netherlands clash.

Against Argentina, it won’t be an easy task and India will hope to come good defensively if they are to emerge victorious on Thursday.

Both India and Argentina have played each other on 57 occasions. India hold a 31-20 lead against Argentina, with six matches ending in draws.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 22:18:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

Harry & Meghan: Was the near catastrophic car chase just a publicity stunt | Explained
Entertainment

Harry & Meghan: Was the near catastrophic car chase just a publicity stunt | Explained

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson is shutting down speculation that the Sussexes exaggerated their New York City car chase in order to gain publicity.

China blames India over journalists’ visa spat: What's the row about?
World

China blames India over journalists’ visa spat: What's the row about?

India and China are at loggerheads again, this time over visas for journalists. The foreign ministry in Beijing has accused New Delhi of ‘unfair treatment’ by denying visa renewals to scribes and ejecting all of them; China has done a tit for tat

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh confident of India bouncing back from consecutive losses
Hockey

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh confident of India bouncing back from consecutive losses

India, who had come to Europe as table toppers, lost 1-2 to Olympic champions Belgium in their first match and went down 2-4 against Great Britain to drop down to second position.