Auto refresh feeds

GOAALL! Deadlock broken! Harmanpreet Singh fires India into the lead with a drag flick past the goalkeeper. He fires into the bottom corner, and Santiago, the goalkeeper, is beaten by some margin.

GOAAAL!! Amit Rohidas the goalscorer this time after he converts from a penalty corner. India double the lead!

Full time! India were the better team tonight against an Argentina side that never looked settled across the four quarters. Harmanpreet opened the scoring before Amit Rohidas got the second goal. And with just minutes to go in the contest, Abhishek's goal, the third one for India, was a mere formality. India beat Argentina 3-0

India are off to a good start in the second quarter. Harmanpreet and Co are not giving any room for improvement to the Argentines whatsoever, and India have been putting pressure on the opponents.

End of the second quarter, and that's also the end of the first half of the contest. India have had a few chances in the contest, but nothing comes close to Abhishek's attempt in the first quarter. All to play for in the second half that will commence shortly.

The third quarter is underway. India opt for a video referral after one of their players is pushed inside the circle. However, the decision goes against India, and there will be no penalty corner awarded.

GOAALL! Deadlock broken! Harmanpreet Singh fires India into the lead with a drag flick past the goalkeeper. He fires into the bottom corner, and Santiago, the goalkeeper, is beaten by some margin.

GOAAAL!! Amit Rohidas the goalscorer this time after he converts from a penalty corner. India double the lead!

The fourth quarter is currently underway, with India enjoying a 2-0 lead. 15 minutes for Argentina to turn this around.

An excellent counter-attack from India as Argentina lose possession of the ball. India on the verge of victory in Eindhoven.

GOAAAL! Less than two minutes to go in the contest, and it's Abhishek who finds the goal this time courtesy a fine counter-attack from the Indian team.

Full time! India were the better team tonight against an Argentina side that never looked settled across the four quarters. Harmanpreet opened the scoring before Amit Rohidas got the second goal. And with just minutes to go in the contest, Abhishek's goal, the third one for India, was a mere formality. India beat Argentina 3-0

That's all we have for you from this match. India once again face Argentina in three days time, when the two teams meet at the same venue on 11 June. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match, but until then it's goodbye from all of us, and good night!

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Argentina in their FIH Pro Hockey League match in Eindhoven on Thursday.

India had suffered a 4-1 defeat to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and eventually failed to go top of the Pro League standings.

India are currently in second place, with 24 points, two points behind leaders Great Britain with 26 points.

Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth with 13 points from 12 matches.

India began the Craig Fulton era with defeats to Belgium and Great Britain in May, but emerged victorious in the return leg, beating Belgium 5-1 and overcoming Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Craig Fulton, India’s new head coach, believes in the mantra of defending well.

“There are glimpses for sure, we want to keep the Indian style of play which means a lot of attacking hockey. But, at the same time, it does not help if you can’t defend,” the South African had said before the Netherlands clash.

Against Argentina, it won’t be an easy task and India will hope to come good defensively if they are to emerge victorious on Thursday.

Both India and Argentina have played each other on 57 occasions. India hold a 31-20 lead against Argentina, with six matches ending in draws.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.