Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy semi-final meeting between India and Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore, Chennai. While the Harmanpreet Singh-led hosts will be aiming to stay on course for a fourth title in seven editions of the tournament, the Japanese will be drawing inspiration from their spirited display against the Indians earlier in the tournament when they held them to a 1-1 draw, and will be hoping to reach a second successive final.

It’s often branded as a cliché when one says that raking in sports doesn’t matter but Japan proved it to be the truth in the group game against India. Playing in front of a cheerful and boisterous crowd in Chennai, India defeated China 7-2, Malaysia 5-0, South Korea 3-2 and arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0, but the only blemish in their highly impressive group stage campaign was the 1-1- draw against japan. Also, one mustn’t forget that India lost 3-5 to Japan in the semi-finals of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh.

Malaysia will now await the result of the India vs Japan semi-final to find out who they will be up against in the summit clash on Saturday.

Defending champions South Korea were knocked out in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament earlier today after suffering a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of a rampant Malaysia, who are through to their maiden final as a result!

Today’s match will be veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s 300th appearance for the Indian team! Can Harmanpreet and Co make the occasion even more special for him with a victory?

Akira Takahashi, Japan: India is a great team. But I believe we have a chance to win today. So I believe in our players. We must be focused and play aggressively.

Craig Fulton, India: It’s all setup. All roads lead to this part of the tournament. Try and finish a few more of our chances. We created a lot and didn’t finish. Japan’s a good team.

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final preview: India will be aiming to stay on course for a fourth title in seven seasons while Japan will be hoping to reach a second successive final when the two sides lock horns in the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.

Hosts India hammered Pakistan 4-0 in their final league outing in Chennai on Wednesday to finish on top of the six-team table with 13 points to their name. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team won four out of five matches along the way along with one draw.

Japan, meanwhile, managed to sneak into the top four with a 2-1 victory over China before the India vs Pakistan clash, going level with Pakistan on five points and finishing ahead of them on the basis of superior goal difference.

Japan will also seek inspiration from the fact that they are the only team so far in the ongoing tournament to have denied the Indians all three points on offer, holding them to a 1-1 draw last week. The Japanese seized the lead through a Ken Nagayoshi strike shortly before the half-time hooter, before skipper Harmanpreet restored parity in the dying minutes of the third quarter.

India have won the tournament three times, including as joint-winners along with Pakistan in 2018. Japan, on the other hand, finished runners-up in the previous edition in 2021 after losing to South Korea on penalties in the final in Dhaka.

Japan had stunned India, who had won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier that year, in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash for the first time. India would then go on to collect the bronze medal with a 4-3 victory over Pakistan.