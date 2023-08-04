India captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match against Japan in Chennai. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Japan preview: India will aim to make it two wins in as many outings and stay on top of the Asian Champions Trophy points table when they face Japan in their second outing of the tournament in Chennai on Friday.
India began their campaign with a resounding 7-2 thrashing of China on Thursday evening at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scoring a brace each. Sukhjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh also contributed to the goal-fest, while E Wenhui and Gao Jiesheng scored for the Chinese to lend some respectability to their performance.
Japan, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against South Korea in what was a rematch of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy final in Dhaka. Back then, the Japanese managed to hold the Koreans to a 3-3 draw before the latter prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout.
In Thursday’s meeting, the Japanese seized the early lead courtesy Ryoma Ooka’s goal in the first quarter. Park Cheo-leon, however, would fire the equaliser for the Koreans 20 minutes later in the second quarter and Kim Jung-hoo would subsequently put them ahead in the 35th minute. The defending champions then held on to their lead till the final hooter to begin their title defence with a win.