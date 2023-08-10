Over the years, Rani Rampal has gone onto become a household name in the Indian hockey arena. She has won gold with the India women’s hockey team at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy and the 2017 Asia Cup, apart from leading India to second place at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

However, 2023 has not gone well for Rani as well as game time is concerned. The 28-year-old last represented India in January during a tour of South Africa.

Rani was excluded from a preparatory camp in April and May, and eventually missed India’s tour of Australia.

On Thursday, however, Rani was announced as the coach of women’s sub-junior team (U17) that was introduced by Hockey India.

Despite Rani getting ready to take up the new role, she seemed far from happy after being snubbed from the national team without any explanation from head coach Janneke Schopmann.

“Whatever happened with me wasn’t right in the last two years. I came back from an injury, was the top scorer at the National Games but wasn’t picked. The best person who can answer this is the chief coach or the selectors because I don’t know the answer,” Rani was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The forward though went onto say that she was not retiring just yet. “I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics,” she added.

According to ESPN, Rani has accepted the offer from Hockey India only because it was short-term, but it could later turn out to be a long-term project.

Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India president, said that he had spoken to Rani, Schopmann as well as the selectors regarding the issue.

“I have spoken to Rani, who was very upset. We can’t share all the details but after talking to her, we proposed her the offer to become a coach,” Dilip said.

“We can understand Rani isn’t in the team and we have asked the coach and selector why such a player isn’t included,” added the former hockey player, who also said that the Hockey India president and the secretary do not intervene in selection matters, since it was the duty of the coach and the selectors.

While Rani will coach the women’s team, former India skipper Sardar Singh will coach the boys sub-junior team.