After some thrilling group-league fixtures, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 has now entered the knockout stage. The top teams from each pool have already made their places in the quarter-finals, while the second and third-place sides will need to play a crossover match to secure their berths. Meanwhile, the bottom-finished teams of the pools and the losers of crossover games will compete against each other in the 9-16 classification games on 26 January.

The pool winners who have advanced to the next stage include Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and England. They will meet the winners of the crossover games which are slated to be held on 22 and 23 January. The four quarter-finals are scheduled for 24 and 25 January.

Hosts India finished the group stage as the second team in Pool D. They need to overcome New Zealand in the crucial game on Sunday at Bhubaneshwar to make a place among the final eight. The other teams who will need to play crossover games are Malaysia, Spain, Argentina, South Korea, Germany and France.

India kicked off their journey in the tournament with a dominant 2-0 win against Spain before playing a goalless nail-biter against powerhouse England. On Friday, the Harmanpreet Singh-led unit defeated Wales in the final pool game on Friday, equalling England’s 7 points. However, they failed to directly progress to the quarter-finals based on their inferior goal difference.

The semi-final games will take place on 27 January. The final of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held on 29 January at Bhubaneshwar.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 knockout fixtures:

Crossover games:

Crossover 1: Malaysia vs Spain | 22 January | 4:30 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Crossover 2: India vs New Zealand | 22 January | 7:00 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Crossover 3: Argentina vs South Korea | 23 January | 4:30 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Crossover 4: Germany vs France | 23 January | 7:00 PM| Bhubaneshwar

Quarter-finals:

Quarterfinal 1: Australia vs Crossover 1 winner| 24 January | 4:30 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Quarterfinal 2: Belgium vs Crossover 2 winner| 24 January | 7:00 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Quarterfinal 3: Netherlands vs Crossover 3 winner| 25 January | 4:30 PM | Bhubaneshwar

Quarterfinal 4: England vs Crossover 4 winner | 25 January | 7:00 PM | Bhubaneshwar

9-16th classification games:

9-16th Classification 1: South Africa vs Crossover 1 loser | 26 January | 11:30 AM | Rourkela

9-16th Classification 2: Japan vs Crossover 2 loser | 26 January | 2:00 PM | Rourkela

9-16th Classification 3: Chile vs Crossover 3 loser | 26 January | 4:30 PM | Rourkela

9-16th Classification 4: Wales vs Crossover 4 loser | 26 January | 7:00 PM | Rourkela

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals telecast and live streaming details:

All knockout matches of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Also, the live streaming of the same will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, website and FanCode app.

