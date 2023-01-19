Auto refresh feeds

A goalless first quarter as both teams create chances, but just don't find the net. Remember, India have to score at least eiight goals if they are to finish as table-toppers in Pool D.

The second quarter is underway at the Kalinga Stadium. India win a penalty corner minutes into the quarter, but fail to convert it.

GOOOALL! Shamsher Singh scores the opening goal of the contest, finally breaking the deadlock. India with the advantage now in Bhubaneswar, but how will Wales respond?

India take a 1-0 lead over Wales as the first half is complete. Shamsher Singh with the only goal of the contest so far.

India double their lead in the third quarter as Akashdeep Singh gives them yet another goal. Wales yet to respond to this, and now they have got their task even tougher.

GOAAL! Wales are still alive as they respond with a goal back to cut India's lead by half. This match iis still alive, anything is possible here.

GOOAL! What a miraculous comeback from Wales! Jacob Draper nets the leveller for the Welsh, and now it's anybody's game/ We have an exciting fourth quarter coming up. However, Draper seems to have picked up an injury, and is off the field now. End of third quarter.

A game of twists and turns, and there's another twist to the tale as India regain lead. It's 3-2!

Full-time at the Kalinga Stadium as India emerge victorious against Wales with a 4-2 win. Wales fought hard in the second half of the contest, but the hosts were always a step ahead of them.

Preview: The Indian hockey team take on Wales in their final group stage challenge of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. After playing their opening two group stage games in Rourkela, the hosts will play their final group game in Bhubaneshwar.

India began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Spain, and they followed that with a goalless draw against England in the second encounter. Wales, meanwhile, sit bottom of Pool D with two defeats in as many games. India are second with four points, behind England with the same number of points, with only goal difference separating the two teams.

India suffered an injury blow with midfielder Hardik Singh being ruled out of Wales clash due to a hamstring injury, and underwent an MRI scan. Hardik had sustained the injury during the goalless draw against England.

India and Wales have faced each other thrice before, with all three meetings coming in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games. India hold an unbeaten 3-0 win-loss record against the Welsh, and will look to add another victory as they set sights on quarter-final qualification.

