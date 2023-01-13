That's all we have for you from this game. India walk away winners, and will meet England in the next game. Until next time, it's goodbye!
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign.
GOAL! Just moments after Spain failed to make anything out of the penalty corner, India double their lead on the back of a goal from Hardik Singh. 2-0 to India!
Preview: India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain in Rourkela on Friday, and would hope to begin so in winning fashion.
India will be looking to impress under home conditions, and clinch the trophy, which India won last in 1975 under Ajit Pal Singh.
For that to happen, India must advance from Group D, that consists of Spain, England and Wales.
Task will be cut out for the defensive trio of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar, and there will be focus on the back line, especially after India gave away leads in the FIH Pro League games, as well as during the Test matches against Australia.
The forward line of the Indian team has a mix of youth and experience. Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay brings loads of experience, while this will be an opportunity for Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek to showcase their skills on the big stage.
Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Nikanata Sharma will lead the Indian midfield line in Rourkela.
