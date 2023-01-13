Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start

Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign.

FP Sports January 13, 2023 18:48:27 IST
There are 10 players from Punjab finding place in Indian hockey team for FIH World Cup 2023 in Odisha. Twitter

Highlights

Jan 13, 2023 - 21:02 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. India walk away winners, and will meet England in the next game. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

Jan 13, 2023 - 20:51 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign. 

Jan 13, 2023 - 20:46 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

India on the verge of victory in Rourkela, under three minutes to go and Spain are yet to respond with a goal. 

Jan 13, 2023 - 20:29 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

India maintain their lead in the third quarter, with Spain still to respond with a goal. Spain just have 15 minutes to turn this around, but the odds are in India's favour. 

Jan 13, 2023 - 20:15 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

The second half is underway, and Spain will hope to respond in quick fashion. Or will India add a third goal? 

Jan 13, 2023 - 20:00 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

India head into half-time as the favourites to clinch this contest, with a two goal advantage. Spain have their task cut out. 

Jan 13, 2023 - 19:55 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 2-0 Spain

GOAL! Just moments after Spain failed to make anything out of the penalty corner, India double their lead on the back of a goal from Hardik Singh. 2-0 to India!

Jan 13, 2023 - 19:41 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 1-0 Spain

There's no time to waste, and the second quarter is promptly underway. How will Spain respond to this setback? 

Jan 13, 2023 - 19:40 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 1-0 Spain

End of first quarter, and India go with a 1-0 lead on the back of a goal from Amit Rohidas. Lots to play for in this contest, second quarter shortly. 

Jan 13, 2023 - 19:36 (IST)

Hockey World Cup LIVE updates 

India 1-0 Spain

GOAAL!! Smashed into the top-corner, and Amit Das gives the hosts a 1-0 lead with just moments to go in the first quarter. This is also India's 200th goal in the World Cup. 

Preview: India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain in Rourkela on Friday, and would hope to begin so in winning fashion.

India will be looking to impress under home conditions, and clinch the trophy, which India won last in 1975 under Ajit Pal Singh.

For that to happen, India must advance from Group D, that consists of Spain, England and Wales.

Task will be cut out for the defensive trio of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar, and there will be focus on the back line, especially after India gave away leads in the FIH Pro League games, as well as during the Test matches against Australia.

The forward line of the Indian team has a mix of youth and experience. Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay brings loads of experience, while this will be an opportunity for Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek to showcase their skills on the big stage.

Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Nikanata Sharma will lead the Indian midfield line in Rourkela.

 

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 21:01:01 IST

