Indian women's hockey team recorded their first Commonwealth Games medal in 16 years. After the bronze medal match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, skipper Savita Punia’s heroic goalkeeping led the side to beat New Zealand 2-1 following a nail-biting shootout on Sunday.

Amid this euphoric moment, former Indian hockey legend and Olympian Jagbir Singh shared a glimpse of the Indian women's squad celebrating their historic triumph after the match got over. In the short clip, the members of the unit can be seen dancing to Shankar Mahadevan’s popular Hindi number, ‘Hindustani’, inside the dressing room. However, the headline-maker, captain Savita Punia is not spotted in the 23-second-long clipping.

All celeberations! So very proud of our women team, overcoming all odds and turning the CLOCK ⏰ in their favour pic.twitter.com/efN7Oht6Ei — Jagbir Singh OLY (@jagbirolympian) August 7, 2022

Jagbir Singh captioned the video by saying, “All celebrations! So proud of our women's team, overcoming all odds and turning the clock in their favour.” As the entire nation was looking forward to the result of the match, the video grabbed eyeballs. Since being uploaded, it has received almost 35,000 views on Twitter and more than 3,500 people have liked it. Users have poured numerous congratulatory messages as it has added a new glittering chapter to the history book of Indian Hockey.

One of the commenters noted, “They absolutely deserve this and in future might celebrate silver or gold.” While an individual wrote, “CHAK DE - Moments of Indian Hockey Team - Congratulations Girls! Now Future is Yours!” another user commented, “Absolute inspiration.” Some of them also wished luck to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will fight for the gold today as the Manpreet Singh-led side will take on Australia at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre at 5 PM IST.

In the game against New Zealand, Salima Tete scored a goal in the 29th minute giving an early lead to the Indian girls. After conceding the goal, the Ice Fernz attacked the Indian castle several times but had to surrender in front of Savita Punia. When there were just 30 seconds left for Quarter 4, they earned a penalty corner and Olivia Merry equalised it for the Black Sticks Women. During the shootout, Savita Punia turned out to be the wall and made some spectacular saves, steering the side clinched victory.

