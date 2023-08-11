India men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was on Friday felicitated for completing 300 international matches. Sreejesh was felicitated by FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai before the start of India’s Asian Champions Trophy semi-final against Japan.

Sreejesh, who made his debut for India at the 2010 Hockey World Cup in Delhi, has played in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2023 editions of the tournament as well.

Sreejesh also represented India at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, apart from helping India clinch bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sreejesh has also taken part in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Sreejesh is a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award that he won in 2021, while also having won consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, Sreejesh won the World Games Athlete of the Year, becoming the second Indian to have won so.