Asian Champions Trophy: India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh felicitated for completing 300 international games; Watch video
PR Sreejesh completed 300 international caps on Friday when India took on Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals in Chennai.
India men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was on Friday felicitated for completing 300 international matches. Sreejesh was felicitated by FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai before the start of India’s Asian Champions Trophy semi-final against Japan.
Sreejesh, who made his debut for India at the 2010 Hockey World Cup in Delhi, has played in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2023 editions of the tournament as well.
Legendary milestone for a Legendary Player.
Congratulations to PR Sreejesh on completing 300 Caps for Team India. Thank you for the exceptional service to the nation.
He was felicitated by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey and… pic.twitter.com/wRJjI8hXkh
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023
What a milestone. What a moment. PR Sreejesh's 300th international game in front of his adopted home, Chennai. #INDvJPN #HACT23 #HaqSeHockey #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/UbsCZcR7Ix
— FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2023
Sreejesh also represented India at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, apart from helping India clinch bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sreejesh has also taken part in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the Commonwealth Games.
Sreejesh is a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award that he won in 2021, while also having won consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.
In 2021, Sreejesh won the World Games Athlete of the Year, becoming the second Indian to have won so.
India vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final: India storm into final with 5-0 thrashing of Japan
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit and Karthi Selvam score as India storm into the final with a comprehensive victory over Japan in the semis.
Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Harmanpreet and Co aim to top table ahead of semi-finals
India will be hoping to head into the Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals as the only unbeaten team at the end of the league stage when they face neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan.
Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's equaliser helps India salvage draw against spirited Japan
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser shortly before the end of the third quarter after forward Ken Nagayoshi put Japan ahead two minutes from the half-time.