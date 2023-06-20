Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India face China in campaign opener; schedule announced
The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours.
The Asian Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game, while hosts India will play the third game of the opening day (3 August) when they take on China, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will begin on 3 August and go on till the 12 August. The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.
The defending champions at the Asian Champions Trophy is South Korea, who won the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Indian men’s hockey team (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each, and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament.
Related Articles
On the occasion, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament.”
Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said, “It is my great pleasure to announce the eagerly awaited match schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey. Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.”
Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 schedule (all timings in IST:
Thursday, 3 August 2023
16:00: Korea v Japan
18:15: Malaysia v Pakistan
20:30: India v China
Friday, 4 August 2023
16:00: Korea v Pakistan
18:15: China v Malaysia
20:30:l India v Japan
Saturday, 5 August 2023 – Rest Day
Sunday, 6 August 2023
16:00: China v Korea
18:15: Pakistan v Japan
20:30: Malaysia v India
Monday, 7 August 2023
16:00: Japan v Malaysia
18:15: Pakistan v China
20:30: Korea v India
Tuesday, 8 August 2023 – Rest Day
Wednesday, 9 August 2023
16:00: Japan v China
18:15: Malaysia v Korea
20:30: India v Pakistan
Thursday, 10 August 2023 – Rest Day
Friday, 11 August 2023
15:30: 5/6th Place – 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool
18:00: Semi-Final 1 – 2nd in Pool v 3rd in Pool
20:30: Semi-Final 2 – 1st in Pool v 4th in Pool
Saturday, 12 August 2023
18:00: 3/4th Place – Loser SF1 v Loser SF2
20:30: Final – Winner SF1 v Winner SF2
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India vs Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League: Akashdeep, Sukhjeet help India beat Argentina 2-1
India vs Argentina, Highlights: Goals from Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh helped India beat Argentina 2-1.
FIH Pro League: Akashdeep, Sukhjeet on target as India end campaign with 2-1 win over Argentina
A day after suffering a 2-3 defeat to hosts Netherlands, the Indian team made a comeback and emerged victorious through goals from Akashdeep Singh (1st minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (13th).
Women's Junior Asia Cup: India beat Japan to reach final, qualify for World Cup
India women's junior team booked their spot in the FIH Junior World Cup slated to be held in Santiago from November 29-December 10 this year.