Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India face China in campaign opener; schedule announced

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours.

FP Sports June 20, 2023 12:41:49 IST
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be played in Chennai. Image: Hockey India

The Asian Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game, while hosts India will play the third game of the opening day (3 August) when they take on China, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will begin on 3 August and go on till the 12 August. The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.

The defending champions at the Asian Champions Trophy is South Korea, who won the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Indian men’s hockey team (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each, and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament.

On the occasion, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament.”

Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said, “It is my great pleasure to announce the eagerly awaited match schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey. Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.”

Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 schedule (all timings in IST:

Thursday, 3 August 2023

16:00: Korea v Japan
18:15: Malaysia v Pakistan
20:30: India v China

Friday, 4 August 2023

16:00: Korea v Pakistan
18:15: China v Malaysia
20:30:l India v Japan

Saturday, 5 August 2023 – Rest Day

Sunday, 6 August 2023

16:00: China v Korea
18:15: Pakistan v Japan
20:30: Malaysia v India

Monday, 7 August 2023

16:00: Japan v Malaysia
18:15: Pakistan v China
20:30: Korea v India

Tuesday, 8 August 2023 – Rest Day

Wednesday, 9 August 2023

16:00: Japan v China
18:15: Malaysia v Korea
20:30: India v Pakistan

Thursday, 10 August 2023 – Rest Day

Friday, 11 August 2023

15:30: 5/6th Place – 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool
18:00: Semi-Final 1 – 2nd in Pool v 3rd in Pool
20:30: Semi-Final 2 – 1st in Pool v 4th in Pool

Saturday, 12 August 2023

18:00: 3/4th Place – Loser SF1 v Loser SF2
20:30: Final – Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Updated Date: June 20, 2023 12:41:49 IST

