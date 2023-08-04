The seventh edition of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is underway in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with hosts India hoping to collect their fourth title.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team began their campaign in style with a commanding 7-2 victory over neighbours China. Skipper Harmanpreet and Varun Kumar scored a brace each while Sukhjeet, Akashdeep and Mandeep also contributed in the goalfest. As for the Chinese, E Wenhui and Gao Jiesheng scored in the second quarter to lend some respectability to their performance.

Defending champions South Korea and Malaysia too opened their accounts with wins, defeating Japan and Pakistan 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

India and arch-rivals Pakistan are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament that began in 2011, having won three titles each — with the two sides being declared joint-winners in the 2018 edition in Muscat. India and Pakistan faced off in the first two finals, with India winning the penalty shootout in the inaugural final and the Men in Green winning the subsequent one 5-4.

Pakistan defeated Japan 3-1 to win the third edition in Kakamigahara in Japan, before India wrested the trophy back from their neighbours by defeating them 3-2 in the 2016 final in Kuantan, Malaysia.

The 2021 tournament that took place in Dhaka was the first time neither India nor Pakistan made the final and instead settled for the third and fourth places respectively as South Korea defeated Japan 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the final.

The Koreans would continue their successful run the following year, winning the Men’s Asia Cup by defeating Malaysia 2-1 in the final.

The tournament features six of the top-ranked sides in the continent playing one another on a round-robin basis. The two bottom-ranked teams at the end of the group stage battle it out in a fifth-place playoff while the remaining sides progress to the semi-finals, which will take place on 11 August. The third-place playoff as well as the final will then take place on Saturday, 12 August.

Here’s the full points table for the 2023 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy: