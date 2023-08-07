Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs South Korea Highlights: IND beat KOR 3-2 to clinch third win of tournament

India vs South Korea, Highlights: South Korea did provide India a scare in the end, but the hosts manage to walk away with a 3-2 win. This is their third win of the tournament. Not the easiest of wins, but well deserved in the end for India and their hardwork.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 07, 2023 22:38:16 IST
Local lad Karthi Selvam opened the scoring as India beat Malaysia in Chennai. Hockey India image

Aug 07, 2023 - 22:37 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this contest. India next take on Pakistan in the marquee clash of the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Aug 07, 2023 - 22:26 (IST)

India 3-2 South Korea

FULL TIME! South Korea did provide India a scare in the end, but the hosts manage to walk away with a 3-2 win. This is their third win of the tournament. Not the easiest of wins, but well deserved in the end for India and their hardwork. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 22:19 (IST)

India 3-2 South Korea

GOAL! Korea hit one back to make it 3-2, but the bigger question is, can they hit one more goal with less than two and a half minutes left? 

Aug 07, 2023 - 22:07 (IST)

Korea win a penalty corner, but they are unable to make anything out of it. They win three more penalty corners, with Jang missing the third of those juist narrowly. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:55 (IST)

India 3-1 South Korea 

The fourth quarter gets underway, and India win a penalty corner, but they are unable to  convert it into a goal. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:52 (IST)

India 3-1 South Korea 

India maintain their 3-1 lead over South Korea at the end of the third quarter. Just 15 more minutes for Korea to find a couple of goals and level scores again. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:48 (IST)

India 3-1 South Korea 

Just minutes to go in the third quarter, and the task is clearly cut out for Korea, who will be looking to up their tempo. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:38 (IST)

India 3-1 South Korea

GOAL! Goal number three for India in Chennai and now they have a two-goal momentum. Mandeep receives the ball from Shamsher, and nets this one precisely, with an excellent backhand. 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:30 (IST)

India 2-1 South Korea 

The second half is underway! Will India build on their lead, or will the Koreans hit ack again? 

Aug 07, 2023 - 21:20 (IST)

India 2-1 South Korea 

India take a 2-1 lead against South Korea at half-time in Chennai. Harmanpreet Singh was the one who gave the hosts the lead for the second time in the match, but despite the lead, Korea are still in the contest with two more quarters to play. 

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament when they face Korea in their fourth league match in Chennai on Monday.

So far, India have beaten China (7-2) and Malaysia (5-0) by convincing margins while having drawn 1-1 against Japan.

Interestingly, India and Korea are the only teams yet to lose a match in the ongoing edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Time and again, India have struggled to convert penalty corners into goals, and despite a productive campaign filled with goals so far, scoring from penalties have proved to be difficult.

India coach Craig Fulton believes that his team’s penalty conversion rate won’t remain bad forever.

This will be India’s chance to put a confident show before they face arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday.

Published on: August 07, 2023 20:22:40 IST

