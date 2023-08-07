Auto refresh feeds

India take a 2-1 lead against South Korea at half-time in Chennai. Harmanpreet Singh was the one who gave the hosts the lead for the second time in the match, but despite the lead, Korea are still in the contest with two more quarters to play.

The second half is underway! Will India build on their lead, or will the Koreans hit ack again?

GOAL! Goal number three for India in Chennai and now they have a two-goal momentum. Mandeep receives the ball from Shamsher, and nets this one precisely, with an excellent backhand.

Just minutes to go in the third quarter, and the task is clearly cut out for Korea, who will be looking to up their tempo.

India maintain their 3-1 lead over South Korea at the end of the third quarter. Just 15 more minutes for Korea to find a couple of goals and level scores again.

The fourth quarter gets underway, and India win a penalty corner, but they are unable to convert it into a goal.

Korea win a penalty corner, but they are unable to make anything out of it. They win three more penalty corners, with Jang missing the third of those juist narrowly.

GOAL! Korea hit one back to make it 3-2, but the bigger question is, can they hit one more goal with less than two and a half minutes left?

FULL TIME! South Korea did provide India a scare in the end, but the hosts manage to walk away with a 3-2 win. This is their third win of the tournament. Not the easiest of wins, but well deserved in the end for India and their hardwork.

That's all we have for you from this contest. India next take on Pakistan in the marquee clash of the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament when they face Korea in their fourth league match in Chennai on Monday.

So far, India have beaten China (7-2) and Malaysia (5-0) by convincing margins while having drawn 1-1 against Japan.

Interestingly, India and Korea are the only teams yet to lose a match in the ongoing edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Time and again, India have struggled to convert penalty corners into goals, and despite a productive campaign filled with goals so far, scoring from penalties have proved to be difficult.

India coach Craig Fulton believes that his team’s penalty conversion rate won’t remain bad forever.

This will be India’s chance to put a confident show before they face arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday.