Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs South Korea Highlights: IND beat KOR 3-2 to clinch third win of tournament
India vs South Korea, Highlights: South Korea did provide India a scare in the end, but the hosts manage to walk away with a 3-2 win. This is their third win of the tournament. Not the easiest of wins, but well deserved in the end for India and their hardwork.
Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament when they face Korea in their fourth league match in Chennai on Monday.
So far, India have beaten China (7-2) and Malaysia (5-0) by convincing margins while having drawn 1-1 against Japan.
Interestingly, India and Korea are the only teams yet to lose a match in the ongoing edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.
Time and again, India have struggled to convert penalty corners into goals, and despite a productive campaign filled with goals so far, scoring from penalties have proved to be difficult.
India coach Craig Fulton believes that his team’s penalty conversion rate won’t remain bad forever.
This will be India’s chance to put a confident show before they face arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday.
