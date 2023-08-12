India are into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and will face Malaysia in the summit clash on Saturday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. In the group stage game, India defeated Malaysia 5-0 and there are no doubts the home team will enter the final as firm favourites.

What also adds to India’s might is their 5-0 win over Japan in the semi-finals. While a victory for the World No 4 side over a No 19 opponent is no big deal what made the win special was the fact that unbeaten India’s only draw of the tournament had come against the same team.

After a 1-1 draw in the group stage where Japan defended the PCs brilliantly to deny India 14 out of 15 times, the Masaki Ohashi-led side was expected to produce another tough challenge for India. However, this time Harmanpreet Singh and Co were ready.

India coach Craig Fulton had talked about variations in India’s game plan and the team executed the advice to the hilt in the semi-finals.

On the front foot with high-press form the first minute, India scored three goals in the second quarter after a barren first quarter to demolish Japan’s hopes.

The best thing was that the first goal came from open play after Akashdeep Singh converted from a rebound. The second goal came through a PC which was slotted behind the Japan goalkeeper by Harmanpreet with a low shot to his right. With this India also showed that they were ready for Japanese defence.

Mandeep Singh got the third goal after Manpreet set off on a great solo run to produce the assist.

Two more goals came from open play as Sumit and Karthi Selvam added to India’s tally. Sumit’s goal came through a back stick flick and is being touted as the best in the tournament.

We leave you with “possibly the goal of the tournament” as India demolish Japan 5-0 to storm into the final 🔥 #HACT2023 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/6jlAOuG9hF — FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2023

With four out of five goals coming from open play against Japan and drag-flicker Harmanpreet leading the tournament with eight goals, India have shown that they can be a threat against any team with their variety.

Malaysia know it’s going to be a tough game against India but strange things have happened in hockey. In 2021, India lost in the semi-finals to Japan and South Korea won the tournament.

Malaysia this time defeated defending champions South Korea 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India have an added motivation to win the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Both India and Pakistan share the record for winning the tournament the most times — thrice. With a victory on Saturday, India will become the first side to win the Asian Champions Trophy four times.

Match details and LIVE streaming: The match will be played on 12 August (Saturday) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. It will start at 8.30 PM IST. It will be shown LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD and FanCode.