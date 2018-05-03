Hockey India nominates Manpreet Singh, Dharamvir Singh, women's team goalkeeper Savita for Arjuna Award

New Delhi: Mid-fielder Manpreet Singh, who led India's men's hockey team at last month's Commonwealth Games, was among the three players recommended for this year's Arjuna award by the national federation on Thursday.

Another experienced mid-fielder, Dharamvir Singh, and Indian women's team goalkeeper Savita have also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

"Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former men's captain Bharat Chetri have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement," Hockey India said in a statement.

Hockey India also recommended Coach BS Chauhan for the Dronacharya Award.

Speaking on the recommendations, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said, "They have proven their worth with significant performances that has elevated the Indian team to new heights.

"They have donned the India colours with pride and have given it their all to help the team win several accolades within the country and internationally. We at Hockey India are proud of their achievements and are happy to recommend their names for the National awards," he added.

Dharamvir was part of the Asian Games gold-winning team of 2014, besides representing the nation at the World Cup in Netherlands the same year. He also participated in London Olympics in 2012.

Manpreet captained the Indian team in the absence of PR Sreejesh who was injured last year, and led the side to Asia Cup glory in Malaysia.

He also led the Indian team to a bronze medal at the World League Final last year. With over 200 international caps, Manpreet was part of the team that participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He was part of the team that clinched a silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London last year, as well as a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He also has the Asian Games gold medal to his credit.

Savita was instrumental in India's historic Asia Cup win last year where she made a stunning save in the penalty shootout that helped the team beat higher-ranked China in the final.

Her performance was critical in helping India qualify for the World Cup as continental champions after a gap of 13 years. Savita was part of the team that qualified for the Olympics after 36 years.

She was a member of the team that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016.

Former India player Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu, recommended for the Lifetime Achievement Award, was part of the team that won the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold in Manchester followed by a silver in 2006, Melbourne.

In an international career spanning over a decade, Chanu has represented the country twice at the World Cup in 1998 and 2006.

Bharat Chetri, former India goalkeeper and captain, led the team in 2012 London Olympics. He was part of the team that won sSilver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the bronze at the 2010 Asian Games. Currently he is mentoring Indian goalkeepers, both men and women.