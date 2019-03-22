Hockey India launches ambitious Coaching Education programme to develop coaches from grassrots

Hockey India on Friday launched its ambitious Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in an endeavour to develop coaches from the grassroots and enable them to meet the requirements and the ever-growing demands of the game.

The meticulously-designed programme aims to provide certification to those candidates who are already coaches or wish to pursue coaching as a career option.

This simplified education structure will provide certification to develop coaches from grassroots through to a high performance/international level.

The programme consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, a statement from the national federation said.

Those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Level '0', Hockey India Level '1' and Hockey India Level '2' Coaching Courses will be eligible to enroll for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, provisionally scheduled during the FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar in June this year.

Emphasising that the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway could potentially revolutionise the sport and eventually help the Indian teams catapult to the top at the world level, Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, said, "This program is carefully designed to ensure it is simple yet effective for those pursuing it. As we have assessed through the past several years, we find that there is no dearth of talent among players or coaches in the country.

"There is tremendous passion for the sport and with the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, we want to provide those interested in taking up hockey coaching as a profession with the right course."

The last date for nomination of candidates and submission of coach registration form is 26 March by 1700 hours.

Nominations are accepted only through the respective Hockey India State Member Unit and as per the eligibility criteria of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway.

