Hockey India invites Dutch trainer Dennis van de Pol for first goalkeeping training program of season

New Delhi: Famous hockey goalkeeping trainer Dennis van de Pol of Netherlands will conduct a seven-day special camp for nine Indian custodians, including P R Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadaur Pathak from Monday.

The camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru and overseen by India's chief coach Graham Reid.

Besides Sreejesh and Pathak, other goalkeepers who will be part of the camp are Suraj Karkera, Jugraj Singh, Paras Malhotra, Jagdeep Dayal, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak.

"This is the first goalkeeping camp of 2019 and it will provide an opportunity for not only our keepers in the 33 core probables but also the upcoming young keepers as well," Reid was quoted as saying by a Hockey India statement.

"This will provide an opportunity to get world class coaching and help provide them with the training tools to keep their development moving in a positive direction. The goalkeepers camp will be an important feature in the National program going forward."

"This will certainly give me an opportunity to get a closer look at the pool of young goalkeepers," Reid added.

Dennis, who is with Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands as well as the KNHB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond), trains the Dutch youth side and also foreign teams on invitation.

He was formerly associated with the Canadian women's team and also had a goalkeeping stint in China and Pakistan.

