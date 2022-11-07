HNI investment route: What are issues and recommendations

A High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) investment route is not as straightforward as it first appears. An HNI is made to feel as though their exceptional financial situation and unending cash flow merit anything special. As a result, agents, fund managers, and financial counsellors swarm to them to give them the special treatment they merit.

Are all the investment options presented to an HNI worthwhile? Or do these fund managers assist them in choosing the appropriate investments at the appropriate time?

The world of HNI investing is full of difficulties. In this post, we first highlight some of the major issues HNIs run into when starting to invest their hard-earned money. Then, we offer a few recommendations for how to properly handle them.

High Net-Worth Individuals or HNIs getting special preferences and benefits in the stock market

High net worth individuals (HNIs) are a class of people who fall under the financial services sector and have an investible surplus of more than Rs 5 crore. These investors fall within the retail category since the financial industry assesses them based on their net worth.

HNIs are typically understood to be those whose investable assets, such as bonds and stocks, are above a specific threshold. A high-net-worth person is someone who holds liquid assets, which excludes assets like a principal residence, durable items, or collectibles, and includes money held in brokerage accounts or banks.

Private wealth managers constantly have a high demand for HNIs because it takes a lot of effort to protect and keep such assets. Given that wealth managers are compensated as a percentage of the overall assets they manage, the more liquid an individual’s holdings are, the more desirable an HNI becomes to wealth managers.

As the economic panorama has converted in recent years, so has the manner HNIs make investments with their money

HNIs are more focused than ever on protecting their wealth and maximizing their portfolios. The effects of taxes on overseas investment opportunities, however, differ from investor to investor. Therefore, it is usually preferable to speak with a tax advisor when making alternative investments.

An ideal portfolio contains investments in several asset classes, even though every investment option is flexible. Lower volatility is guaranteed, and it satisfies both investing goals and cash flow needs.

Every investor is not a good fit for alternative investments. Alternative investments are better suited for sophisticated HNIs due to their distinct risk-return profile and complex investing features. Before investing their hard-earned cash in alternative investments, this knowledgeable HNIs should take into account their investment time horizon, goals, and risk tolerance to endure market volatility.

Traditional funding alternatives are being changed nowadays with the aid of using modern funding answers that recollect the risk-praise profile of the investor and help the HNIs in each keeping and developing their wealth

For HNI investors looking to build long-term wealth, mutual funds are a crucial instrument since they provide liquidity, diversification across numerous categories, tax effectiveness relative to other financial products, skilled fund management, and transparency.

Young people who are successful and wealthy must work very hard, be persistent, and most importantly, plan their finances.

Some of the focus areas are Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), structured products like Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) as well as Pre-IPO securities and offshore investments

Alternative Investment Funds:

AIFs are superior investment options for HNIs since they permit portfolio diversification and greater profits because their performance is not associated with that traditional asset. AIFs that need a bigger capital corpus are often managed by highly qualified fund managers who are well familiar with the investment objectives of their clients.

AIFs come in three different varieties in India. Category One makes investments in start-ups, early-stage projects, infrastructure, and social businesses. In addition, Category Three entails investing in unlisted or listed companies, using leveraged positions, trading derivatives, and long-short strategies. AIFs classified as Category Two AIFs don’t fall into either of these categories. The minimum capital for these privately owned investments is one crore rupees.

Market-linked Debentures (MLD):

MLDs are financial products created by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) that are tied to a particular market index, such as the NIFTY, a commodity index, or government yield bonds.

Domestic equities are more volatile right now due to market conditions. MLDs are passive investment vehicles, therefore by removing their volatility the investor gains indirect exposure to those investment opportunities. Additionally, they provide returns on a specific stock or debt indices and the instruments to which they are linked. In some cases, they also offer capital protection.

The responsibility of rating listed MLDs is delegated to credit rating organisations. In comparison to other debt instruments, they also have lower taxes and less volatility. They are an excellent fit for HNI portfolios because of all of these attributes.

The underlying debt instrument’s potential default on principal repayment is the only risk involved with these investments.

INvITs and REITs:

Real estate and infrastructure projects have always been limited by higher token prices and illiquidity. These investing opportunities exist today, and investors can take part in liquid infrastructure and real estate assets with minimum capital. Thanks to fresh investment opportunities like Infrastructure Investment Trust and Real Estate Investment Trust (InvIT). To promote widespread involvement, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has lowered the minimum investment amount.

These new investment opportunities have two advantages: first, they let investors diversify their portfolios by including both recurring cash flows and liquid real estate and infrastructure assets. Second, by monetizing their infrastructure and real estate holdings, businesses may create a win-win situation for themselves and the investors

Pre-IPO:

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) flooded the market in 2021, and many of these listings were successful, increasing investors’ wealth. Pre-IPO stocks sometimes referred to as unlisted shares, have also recently piqued the interest of HNI and regular investors. The Over-the-Counter (OTC) market is a popular place to trade unlisted shares, which are shares that are not traded on a recognized stock exchange.

Innovative businesses with a stronger emphasis on technology and unconventional business models have access to unlisted shares. According to the size of his or her wallet, an investor can also buy stocks. Once the firm announces its IPO, nevertheless, this might not be achievable due to the possibility of reduced allocations and oversubscription.

The author is a Financial Engineer, Currency Trading at Hedonova. Views expressed are personal.

