Mumbai City FC scripted history as they fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giants Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier AFC Asian Champions League.

The Air Force club took the lead in the 59th minute via substitute Hammadi Ahmad. However, Mumbai City FC bounced back to draw level in the 70th minute after Diego Mauricio converted a penalty in the 70th minute after he was brought down in the box.

Defender Rahul Bheke then scored the all-important goal five minutes later to give the Indian club the lead and the scoreline stayed 2-1 at the final whistle.

Mumbai City FC had a tough start to their campaign after losing the opening match to Al Shabab 0-3.

After the win, here's how the football fraternity and fans reacted to the stellar achievement on Twitter:

Mumbai City FC have done the unthinkable! They've become the first Indian club to win a match in the AFC Champions League! The India flag on the jersey shines ever so bright!#AFC #ChampionsLeague — Anil Dias (@aniljdias) April 11, 2022

🚨FT | 🇮🇶 Air Force Club 1️⃣- 2️⃣ Mumbai City FC 🇮🇳 HISTORIC. The Islanders become the first-ever 🇮🇳 Indian Club to win an #ACL match. Rahul Bheke, a local Mumbai lad, sweetened the night by scoring the winner 🔥#ACL2022 | #AFCvMUM pic.twitter.com/wy3KAZapiQ — #ACL2022 (@TheAFCCL) April 11, 2022

What a quite incredible result. Mumbai City FC, India's first winners at the AFC Champions League. The winner scored by? Local boy Rahul Bheke. Superb. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) April 11, 2022

This is such a wonderful moment for Indian football. Well done, @MumbaiCityFC . You’ve won not just three points but our hearts too.#Indianfootball #ACL2022 #MCFC — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) April 11, 2022