Sports

'History for poets to recite': Twitter erupts as Mumbai City FC become first Indian club to win in AFC Champions League

Mumbai City FC scripted history as they fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giants Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier AFC Asian Champions League.

FP Sports April 12, 2022 12:47:29 IST
'History for poets to recite': Twitter erupts as Mumbai City FC become first Indian club to win in AFC Champions League

Defender Rahul Bheke scored his team's crucial winning goal, with a header in the 75th minute following a corner on Monday night. Image Courtesy: @Im__aash

Mumbai City FC came up with a history-making win against Iraqi giants Air Force Club as they beat them 2-1 in a 2022 AFC Champions League Group B clash at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

They stunned Iraq's Air Force Club 2-1 to become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier AFC Asian Champions League.

The Air Force club took the lead in the 59th minute via substitute Hammadi Ahmad. However, Mumbai City FC bounced back to draw level in the 70th minute after Diego Mauricio converted a penalty in the 70th minute after he was brought down in the box.

Defender Rahul Bheke then scored the all-important goal five minutes later to give the Indian club the lead and the scoreline stayed 2-1 at the final whistle.

Mumbai City FC had a tough start to their campaign after losing the opening match to Al Shabab 0-3.

After the win, here's how the football fraternity and fans reacted to the stellar achievement on Twitter:

Updated Date: April 12, 2022 12:48:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski scores late as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 1-0
Sports

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski scores late as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from its Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title.

I-League: Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala beat Indian Arrows 5-0 to reclaim top position
Sports

I-League: Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala beat Indian Arrows 5-0 to reclaim top position

Ahmed Waseem Razeek (ninth minute), Sharif Mohammad (28th), Luka Majcen (32nd), Jithin MS (72nd) and Thahir Zaman (80th) were on target for Gokulam.

Ligue 1: Bordeaux beat Metz 3-1 to boost survival hopes
Sports

Ligue 1: Bordeaux beat Metz 3-1 to boost survival hopes

Bordeaux ended an eight-match winless run by beating relegation rivals Metz 3-1 on Sunday to earn a first victory under coach David Guion and climb off the foot of the Ligue 1 table.