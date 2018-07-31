Day 1 Report: Indian shuttlers enjoyed a comfortable outing on the opening day of the Badminton World Championship on Monday with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma sailing into the second round of the men's singles while the doubles shuttlers also marched to the next round with ease.
Prannoy, seeded 11th in the tournament, hardly broke into a sweat in cruising past unseeded New Zealander Abhinav Manota in straight games 21-12, 21-11 in a match that lasted 28 minutes. He will next take on Brazilian Ygor Coelho in the second round.
Sameer also advanced comfortably to the next round after thrashing France's Lucas Corvee 21-13, 21-10 in a 39-minute affair.
There was good news from the doubles shuttlers too as the men's duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and the mixed doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the second round.
While Manu and Sumeeth defeated Bulgarian pair Daniel Nikolov and Ivan Rusev 21-13, 21-18 in the 26-minute affair, the mixed doubles combo of Pranaav and Sikki comfortably went past the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova 21-17, 21-15 in a 30-minute tie.
Later in the day, Satwik and Ashwini floored Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 21-9, 22-20 in a tie that lasted 36 minutes.
In another mixed doubles tie, Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh beat Nigerians Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji 21-13, 21-12 comprehensively in 26 minutes while Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg defeated Canada's Toby NG and Rachel Honderich 21-19, 21-6 in 28 minutes.
However, it was curtains for the women's doubles pair of Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant, who lost their opening round clash 20-22, 14-21 to Turkey's Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci in 34 minutes.
Among others, top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark enjoyed a comfortable 21-8, 21-7 win over Portugal's Duarte Anjo, while third seed and reigning All England Champion Shi Yuqi of China beat Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic 21-13, 21-11 to proceed to the second round.
Indians in action
Court 1
10.30 am(Approximately) - Saina Nehwal vs Aliye Demirbag
3.30 pm (Approximately) - Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika vs Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun
Court 2
1 pm (Approximately) - Saurabh Sharma/Anoushka Parikh vs Chan Peng Soon/ Goh Liu Ying
3 pm (Approximately) - Satwiksairaj rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge
Court 3
7.30 am - Pranaav jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy vs Hafiz Faizal vs Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
10 am - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Mark Lamsfuss/Josche Zurwonne
Court 4
8.20 am - Kona Tarun/Saurabh Sharma vs Or Chin Chung/Tang Chun Man
9.10 am - Arjun MR/Ramchandran Shlok vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
10 am - Rohan Kapoor/Kuhoo Garg vs Chris Adcock/Gabby Adcock
Court 5
8.20 am - Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen
11.40 am - Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram vs Debora Jille/Imke Van Der Aar
3 pm - Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Chiang Kai Hsin/Hung Shih Han
17:30 (IST)
End of Day 2 - Mixed feelings at the Indian camp
What a day this has been for Indian fans!!! While the results of the singles matches went according to script, the doubles matches became a rollercoaster of emotions.
On Day 1, 7 out of 8 Indians made it to the next round at the World Championships. However, on Day 2, this was not the case.
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth sailed through to the next round with clinical performances. In the doubles division, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hogged all the limelight
Ashwini and Satwik won their second-round mixed doubles encounter after being a game down. Both these players then went on to pair with their respective partners in women's doubles (Sikki Reddy) and men's doubles (Chirag Shetty) to emerge victorious in those matches too.
The other doubles pairs of Poorvisha/Meghana, Pranaav/Sikki, Kuhoo/Rohan, Kuhoo/Ningshi, Saurabh/Anoushka, Saurabh/Tarun, Arjun/Shlok failed to qualifyu for the next round. Most of these Indian doubles pairs showed a lot of spunk to fight till the end, but fell just short of the finish line.
As I said earlier, it was a mixed day for the Indian contingent and its fans.
However, tomorrow is a new day and we will see Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth in singles action.
In the doubles division, formidable Indian pairs like Manu/Sumeeth, Ashwini/Sikki, Satwik/Chirag will be in action.
So will we with our coverage of all that's happening at Nanjing, China at the BWF World Badminton Championships.
That's it from us and thank you for joining Firstpost and looking forward to seeing you again for Day 3.
17:12 (IST)
21-11. Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun see off the Indian duo in 37 minutes, in spite of a spirited performance from Kuhoo Garg and Ningshi Block Hazarika. It's doubly heart-breaking for Garg, whose journey at the tournament has come to a premature end after losing twice today.
17:09 (IST)
18-11! It seems like their best is just not enough, with Garg and Hazarika putting themselves about eagerly, but ultimately failing to get past the efficient Chinese Taipei duo.
17:06 (IST)
16-11! It's now or never for the young pair of Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika, who need to rally and fight back. Will the Indians be able to enforce a decider or will they bow out?
17:03 (IST)
11-5! At the mid-game break in the second game, things are not looking good for the Indians. Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun have picked up the pace with victory almost within reach.
17:00 (IST)
10-4! Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun carry their form into the second game, establishing a sizeable lead over the Indians. Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika will need to act quickly to avoid an early exit.
16:57 (IST)
3-3! Kuhoo Garg's defence is absolutely on point as the Indians rally back to cut down their opponent's early lead in the second game.
16:54 (IST)
21-19! Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun take the opening game to put Kuhoo Garg at risk of crashing out of two formats in the same day. There were a few positives for the Indian duo, however, with a couple of unforced errors derailing a late comeback.
16:48 (IST)
18-14! Despite some hard work from Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika, the pair from Chinese Taipei are perfectly poised to take the opening game.
16:46 (IST)
13-12! Kuhoo Garg single-handedly claws back a point for the Indian duo with some excellent net play but Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun are not making it easy for them.
16:42 (IST)
12-10! Is a comeback on the cards? The Indians respond well to going behind to close down the gap with some determination!
16:40 (IST)
11-6! Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun storm into a healthy lead at the mid-game break after their relentless play forces errors out of the Indian pair.
16:36 (IST)
5-5! It's all tied up! The Indian duo come back quickly after their initial setback to level the score.
16:35 (IST)
5-2! And we're off! The pair from Chinese Taipei gets an early lead after a couple of exciting rallies.
16:33 (IST)
It's time for the Women's doubles match between Kuhoo Garg/Ningshi Block Hazarika and Chang Ching Hui/Yang Ching Tun!
16:18 (IST)
WHAT A DECIDER!!! The deciding game in the men's doubles clash between Satwik/Chirag and Ellis/Langridge is precariously positioned at 15-15.
16:04 (IST)
Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy beat Chiang Kai Hsin/Hung Shih Han 19-21, 21-10, 21-17 in the women's doubles encounter
15:51 (IST)
The Olympic bronze medallists have turned around the game with their impeccable sense of coordination coupled with some powerful hitting. Satwik and Chirag were a pale shadow of what they were in the opening game. They lose the 2nd 11-21 and hence the match goes into a decider.
15:43 (IST)
Ashwini Ponnappa seems to love making comebacks. After losing the first game 19-21, Ashwini, along with Sikki Reddy, managed to enforce a decider by winning the 2nd game 21-10.
15:29 (IST)
And Chirag Shetty — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinch the opening game. They show immense resilience to win the game 21-19. What a performance by the young duo
15:26 (IST)
19-19! The impressive pairing of Chirag and Satwik are taking the fight to the Olympic bronze medallists.
15:21 (IST)
16-14! Smart judgment there by Chirag to stop his leap mid-air to allow the shuttle to fall wide. The Indian duo continues to trail, but they have the calibre to turn this game around.
15:14 (IST)
Simultaneously on Court 5, the women's doubles match featuring India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy is underway. The Indian duo are up against Chiang Kai Hsin, Hung Shih Han
15:09 (IST)
6-4! The competition is neck to neck so far. However, the Indian duo are making a lot more unforced errors than the English pair who hold a 2-point lead
14:55 (IST)
It is time for the men's doubles match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge
13:49 (IST)
Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh bow out of the World Championships with an 18-21, 11-21 loss to Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying. Tough Luck!
13:46 (IST)
The remaining matches involving Indians are the men's doubles and women's doubles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy teams up with Chirag Shetty, while his mixed doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa, along with Sikki Reddy will face Chinese Taipei's Chiang Kai Hsin, Hung Shih Hsin. In the other women's doubles match Kuhoo Garg and Ningshi Block Hazarika will be in action
13:31 (IST)
A close first game there for the Anoushka/Saurabh pairing. They are putting up a good fight against much higher-ranked opponents.
Anoushka/Saurabh lost the opening game 18-21.
13:10 (IST)
The surprise package from India, the doubles pair of Anoushka Parikh and Saurabh Sharma are now up against the eighth seeded Malaysian pair Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
13:06 (IST)
On Court 2, Olympic champion Carolina Marin makes light work of her Thai opponent Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Spanish shuttler won 21-9, 21-8
12:44 (IST)
India's Saina Nehwal puts up an impressive performance in her second-round victory over liye Demirbag. While Saina had a tight first game, she was clinical in the second game. She won the encounter 21-17, 21-8.
12:35 (IST)
14-7! Saina maintains her seven-point advantage with a clever mix of attack and defence. Her cross-court smashes are a sight to watch
12:32 (IST)
Saina leads 11-4!
12:29 (IST)
9-4! Saina drops a point after her defensive shot fails to cross the net. The Indian ace then mimics that shot once again to understand what went wrong before she smashes to regain serve. Champion indeed.
12:27 (IST)
5-2! How good was that cross-court smash from Saina. The World No 10 is mixing her shots well and is using all her experience to unsettle the young Aliye
12:25 (IST)
2-2! Saina won the first two points of the second game, but a faulty serve and a misjudged leave allows Aliye to level the scores
12:23 (IST)
21-17! Saina Nehwal wins that opening game but it is not exactly the best of starts for the Indian ace. She has been patchy and will look to up her game and deny Aliye the chance of enforcing a decider. Aliye is not a pushover and is proving that she belongs on the big stage. Good game this, so far.
12:16 (IST)
15-12! Though trailing by three points, Aliye wrests back the serve from Saina with a perfect body smash. Saina is counteracting those smashes with a few exquisitely placed defensive shots
12:13 (IST)
Saina leads 11-10!
12:11 (IST)
9-9! A couple of unforced errors by Aliye has allowed Saina to level the scores. However, the Indian ace would be worried with the fact that it has been Demirbag who is setting the pace of the proceedings
12:08 (IST)
5-5! Aliye Demirbag is clearly not overwhelmed by her opponent and has levelled the scores in the opening game. She has been mixing her shots well to pose probing questions to the Indian ace
12:03 (IST)
1-0! A misjudged leave from Saina Nehwal gives Aliye the first point of the match
11:58 (IST)
This is the first meeting between Saina and Aliye. The former silver and bronze medallist at the World Championships, Saina will look to better her record at the event
11:57 (IST)
World No 8 Saina Nehwal takes on Aliye who is eight years her junior and is ranked World No 72.
11:56 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 4, the nemesis for Indian shuttlers on Day 2, women's doubles pair of Poorvisha S Ram and Megha Jakkampudi take on Netherlands' Debora Jille and Imke van Der Aar
11:53 (IST)
It is time for one of the most anticipated matches of the day. India's Saina Nehwal takes on Turkey's Aliye Demirbag
11:12 (IST)
Brilliant victory for the Indian mixed double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy.
From being one game down, they fought back to win the match 10-21, 21-17, 21-18 in 52 minutes
10:59 (IST)
Japan's Kenta Momota hardly breaks a sweat in his 21-13, 21-12 win over Ukrainian Artem Pochtarov
10:50 (IST)
What an impressive comeback by the Indian duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. After dropping the first game 10-21, the vibrant Indian pair fought back to win the second game 21-17 to enforce the decider in the match against 15th seeded Germans Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich
10:22 (IST)
Things are not looking on Court 4 as the Kuhoo/Rohan are one game down and are trailing 5-11 in the second in their match against the Adcocks