End of Day 2 - Mixed feelings at the Indian camp

What a day this has been for Indian fans!!! While the results of the singles matches went according to script, the doubles matches became a rollercoaster of emotions.

On Day 1, 7 out of 8 Indians made it to the next round at the World Championships. However, on Day 2, this was not the case.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth sailed through to the next round with clinical performances. In the doubles division, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hogged all the limelight

Ashwini and Satwik won their second-round mixed doubles encounter after being a game down. Both these players then went on to pair with their respective partners in women's doubles (Sikki Reddy) and men's doubles (Chirag Shetty) to emerge victorious in those matches too.

The other doubles pairs of Poorvisha/Meghana, Pranaav/Sikki, Kuhoo/Rohan, Kuhoo/Ningshi, Saurabh/Anoushka, Saurabh/Tarun, Arjun/Shlok failed to qualifyu for the next round. Most of these Indian doubles pairs showed a lot of spunk to fight till the end, but fell just short of the finish line.

As I said earlier, it was a mixed day for the Indian contingent and its fans.

However, tomorrow is a new day and we will see Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth in singles action.

In the doubles division, formidable Indian pairs like Manu/Sumeeth, Ashwini/Sikki, Satwik/Chirag will be in action.

So will we with our coverage of all that's happening at Nanjing, China at the BWF World Badminton Championships.

That's it from us and thank you for joining Firstpost and looking forward to seeing you again for Day 3.