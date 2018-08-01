Day 2 Report: Indian stars Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches at the Badminton World Championships on Tuesday.
Saina defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women's singles category.
Saina fought off a brave effort from her Turkish opponent to cruise to a 21-17, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes.
The opening game saw a tough battle in the early stages before Saina produced a four-point burst to lead 14-10. She held on to the advantage till the end to win the game.
Saina showcased her class in the second game, scoring at ease as she romped to a win.
The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia.
Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.
The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory.
In the men's singles category, Srikanth took 37 minutes to defeat Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in straight games.
The Indian, who advanced to the second round, did not have to sweat too much on his way to a 21-15, 21-16 victory over his unseeded opponent.
Srikanth forced the early advantage, taking four consecutive points to open up a 7-2 lead before increasing the gap to 11-5. Nguyen staged a strong fight-back with two four-point streaks of his own to level the scores at 13-13.
He subsequently took a slender lead at 15-14, but the Indian came up with an impressive run of seven back to back points to take the opening game.
The second game saw a neck and neck battle till the halfway stage when the two players went into the break with Srikanth in possession of a 11-9 lead.
The Indian came out all guns blazing after the resumption, taking six consecutive points to open up a comfortable 17-10 advantage. Although Nguyen closed the gap to within two points, Srikanth produced another late burst to wrap up the match.
Srikanth will be up against Pablo Abian of Spain in the next round. The unseeded Spaniard defeated Toby Penty of England 21-18, 21-6 in his campaign opener.
In the mixed doubles competition, the unseeded Indian pair of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh lost to eighth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia by an 18-21, 11-21 margin in 36 minutes.
It was curtains for Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy as well, since they lost 16-21, 4-21 to 12th seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.
18:22 (IST)
And that brings us to the end of day 3 at the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing.
India's Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu booked a place in the last-16, while HS Prannoy was stunned by World No 39 Ygor Coelho of Brazil. Lin Dan, Chen Long, Axlesen, Nozomi Okuhara, Akane Yamaguchi were among the top performers of the day.
18:15 (IST)
Lin Dan beats Sameer Verma: 21-17, 21-14
A convincing victory for the five-time champion in front of the home fans. The Nanjing Arena enjoyed every move and Lin entertained them with a straight-games win over Verma.
18:13 (IST)
19-13! Verma has failed to make the most of his chances at the net. Too defensive against an overall package like Lin Dan.
18:09 (IST)
16-10! Lin Dan extends his lead over Verma with a barrage of attacking shots from the mid-court. It's now or never for Verma.
18:02 (IST)
14-6! The crowd loves Lin Dan, and rightly so. The Chinese ace is effortlessly dictating the rallies and putting pressure on Verma.
18:00 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
8-3! Lin Dan is just toying around with his opponent. He has hit a mix of defensive and attacking strokes, coupled with deft touches to thwart Verma.
17:57 (IST)
5-0!
Lin Dan hasn't allowed Verma to get hold of the net in the early stages of the second stanza. Five straight points to begin with.
17:51 (IST)
Lin Dan 1
Sameer Verma 0
17:49 (IST)
16-19! Verma is slowly clawing back into the match but isn't it too late? Lin Dan has let his opponent find angles to hit winners.
17:46 (IST)
18-14! Yet again, Lin Dan is using the drift smartly to hit push clears and forehand drives. He has a four-point lead over Verma now
17:44 (IST)
16-10! A six-point lead for the five-time world champion. Verma has lost focus after the mid-game break. The Chinese has been successful in targetting Verma's forehand corner.
17:43 (IST)
13-9! Verma is finding it difficult to judge the drift inside the arena. Lin Dan is enjoying hitting against the wind.
17:37 (IST)
17:36 (IST)
9-7! Lin Dan has stretched Verma on the backcourt. The 34-year-old has targetted all four corners of the court.
17:33 (IST)
6-5! Lin Dan's defensive shot hits the net and Verma has taken a slender lead over the Chinese ace in the opening game.
17:31 (IST)
4-4! Verma is not to be underestimated here. He's been trading blows against a steady Lin Dan.
17:27 (IST)
Next up, India's Sameer Verma faces a stiff challenge from five-time champion Lin Dan of China. Lin has defeated Verma once but he could be tested by the young Indian shuttler.
16:43 (IST)
Indian men's doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri go down fighting 22-24, 21-13, 21-16 against Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko of Japan. Tough luck, boys!
16:41 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
PV Sindhu enters last-16
Third seed Sindhu thwarts Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia 21-14, 21-9 in 35 minutes to enter the next round. It was her explosive attack which allowed the lanky Indian to dominate both the games. On the other hand, the 19-year-old shuttler stuttered after making a good start in both the games.
16:31 (IST)
18-7! It's one-way traffic at the moment as Sindhu is running away with the lead. She's reassured that she is one of the best attacking shuttlers on the circuit.
16:26 (IST)
16:21 (IST)
8-3! Sindhu finds an acute angle to hit a drop shot. Fitriani looks jaded after starting strongly in both the games.
16:19 (IST)
5-3! Fitriani gifts two consecutive points to Sindhu as her push clears land wide of the backcourt.
16:18 (IST)
2-2! A similar start to the second stanza as both players look to settle after the change of ends.
16:16 (IST)
PV Sindhu takes 1-0 lead
The Indian shuttler dictates the tempo of the game against a defensive-looking Fitriani to register a 21-14 win. Sindhu produced a variety of strokes from both front and back of the court to find balance.
16:10 (IST)
18-10! An eight-point lead for Sindhu as the 23-year-old continues to trouble the Indonesian shuttler in the opening game.
16:08 (IST)
Meanwhile, on the adjacent court, India's B Sai Praneeth wins the opening game 21-18 against Luis Enrique of Spain.
16:07 (IST)
16-7! Sindhu's reach is extraordinary. She has covered both the tramlines without any problems, while Fitriani has been rushing at the net.
16:05 (IST)
14-7! Fitriani is struggling to control her pushes from the backcourt. She needs to be accurate from the back to trouble Sindhu.
16:04 (IST)
16:03 (IST)
9-5! The lanky Indian shuttler has used her height to her advantage. She has pushed Fitriani towards the backcourt to find an angle for quick wristy strokes.
16:01 (IST)
5-4! Perfect placement by Sindhu there. Fitriani was caught on the tramline as she mishits her net shot.
15:59 (IST)
2-2! Good start by both the shuttlers. Sindhu can produce steep drop shots, while Fitriani is more of a rally player.
15:58 (IST)
Three-time World Championship medallist PV Sindhu takes on Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani. These two have met on four occasions in the past, where the Indian shuttler has been dominant with four victories.
15:04 (IST)
Ygor Coelho upsets HS Prannoy: 8-21, 21-16, 21-15
The unseeded Brazilian shuttler sends the attacking Indian packing after a well-deserved win in three games. This is an upset. A big one!
14:54 (IST)
HS Prannoy and women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are in action now
Prannoy's match has entered the third game as he trails 12-12 against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
Meanwhile, Ashwini and Sikki are struggling against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. They trail 7-14 in the opening game.
14:38 (IST)
Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen beat Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty: 21-18, 15-21, 21-16
It was a strong show by the young Indian pair but the Danes had the last laugh. Astrup and Rasmussen were a bit better on the net and that made the difference.
14:29 (IST)
17-11! The Danes have set each other up nicely to pile up pressure on Satwik and Chirag. Astrup's timing and angles have been accurate.
14:28 (IST)
15-10! A healthy five-point lead for Astrup and Rasmussen in the deciding game. They've been mixing their shots wisely.
14:26 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
9-6! Astrup and Rasmussen are finding angles to hit winners. The rallies have been longer than usual.
14:21 (IST)
5-5!
The decider is bringing the best out of both the pairs. 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, and now this.
14:15 (IST)
14:15 (IST)
14:11 (IST)
19-15! Satwik has been hitting the shuttle with so much power that it's impossible for the Danes to defend. Two more points and the match enters the decider.
14:09 (IST)
13-16! Both the pairs have covered the court with ease post the mid-game break. Both Satwik and Astrup are so quick at the net.
14:05 (IST)
13-8! Astrup makes a rare error at the net as his high flick hits the frame. The Danish pair seems to have taken their foot off the gas.
14:02 (IST)
The Indians take the lead!