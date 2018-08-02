Day 3 report: Indian stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu registered contrasting wins to enter the third round of the men's and women's singles at the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.
Srikanth registered a hard-fought win over Pablo Abian of Spain while Sindhu had a much easier day in office, easing to a straight games victory over Fitriani of Indonesia.
The fifth-seeded Srikanth needed more than an hour to clinch a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 victory over his unseeded opponent.
He will face another unseeded opponent in American Daren Liew in the next round. The American defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-16, 21-16 in the second round.
The first game was a closely fought see-saw affair before Srikanth clinched four back-to-back points to reach game point at 20-13. Although the Spaniard managed to reduce the deficit, it was not enough to prevent the Indian from taking the opening game.
Abian made a strong comeback in the second game. He went into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead and took the game away from Srikanth immediately after the restart with an awe-inspiring run of seven consecutive points.
The third and decisive game was also a neck-and-neck fight, but the Indian held his own in the closing stages to clinch the issue.
Later in the day, Sindhu did not encounter too many problems, registering a 21-14, 21-9 victory over Fitriani.
The only period of the match when Fitriani managed to match Sindhu was during the early stages of the opening game. But Sindhu took charge after the break, taking six consecutive points to build up a comfortable lead which she never relinquished.
The Hyderabad shuttler completely dominated the second game, scoring almost at will to simply blow away the Indonesian's challenge.
But it was curtains for other Indians in action on Wednesday. In the men's singles Sameer Verma lost 21-17, 21-14 to veteran Chinese star Lin Dan while HS Prannoy went down 21-8, 16-21, 15-21 to Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting by a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 margin to eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-14, 21-15 to the second-seeded Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
18:33 (IST)
That's it from us as the day 4 comes to the end. The Indians had a good day at the office apart from Kidambi Srikanth who lost to Darren Liew in straight games. Other than that, the Indians did a great job.
This is how tomorrow's fixtures look like:
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa vs Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
18:30 (IST)
18:23 (IST)
18:19 (IST)
Sindhu beats Sung Ji Hyun: 21-10, 21-18
A classy display by the 23-year-old to down Sung Ji Hyun in straight games. Sindhu showed aggression and a calm, composed play in both the games to trouble the Korean ace. She was down 2-9 in the second game but she made a fantastic comeback with her steely defence to stop her opponent from winning points off long rallies.
Sindhu will be up against Nozomi Okuhara tomorrow.
18:11 (IST)
19-17! Sindhu makes full use of her reach to stretch Sung on the backcourt. What a comeback this has been!
18:07 (IST)
16-13! COMEBACK IS ON
Sindhu has now taken a three-point lead over Sung. The Korean ace is nowhere near the forecourt.
18:06 (IST)
13-13! Sindhu has successfully clawed back into the match as she levels the scores in the second game. Sung squanders her chances, owing to rare mistakes from the backcourt.
18:02 (IST)
13-10! Sung has maintained the pressure on Sindhu but it'll be difficult for her to contain an attacking opponent like the Indian.
17:58 (IST)
17:57 (IST)
7-10! Sindhu hits that smash with authority as she works her way back into this game. She is not giving up!
17:55 (IST)
9-2! Sindhu has lost her focus in the second game, letting Sung take control of the rallies and the net.
17:51 (IST)
5-2! Sung is on attacking mode now. Is she trying to take a leaf out of Sindhu's book?
17:50 (IST)
3-1! Now Sung is trying to attack Sindhu's backhand corner with a series of hard smashes from the forecourt.
17:48 (IST)
Sindhu bags first game: 21-10
The lanky Indian shuttler bagged quick points in the early stages of the first game to have the advantage over a clueless Sung. Her attacking strokes and deceptive shots caused a lot of problems for the Korean ace.
17:43 (IST)
15-8! Sindhu is keeping the pressure on Sung. She is working on her attack and is making the most of every attacking dribble.
17:41 (IST)
14-6! Sindhu is getting the better of Sung Ji Hyun. That body smash says a lot about the 23-year-old shuttler's approach towards this match.
17:38 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
9-1! Another superb punch on the smash. Sung had no answer to that. Sindhu is on a roll as we approach the mid-game break.
17:34 (IST)
6-1! Superb angle and boom...
Sindhu is attacking from the mid-court and is into the groove after those net exchanges. She means business today.
17:32 (IST)
2-0! Sindhu bags two quick points to start the opening game. Her opponent, Sung, hasn't been in great form lately. A string of inconsistent performances has led to a drop in the rankings.
17:30 (IST)
In the final match of the day, India's PV Sindhu takes on World No 9 Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea in the women's singles pre-quarters
Sindhu holds a 7-5 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings
17:27 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
Praneeth enters last eight
The Indian shuttler outmuscled Vittinghus of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 with his defensive masterclass, coupled with some trick shots from the net. The Danish shuttler looked indifferent in both the games.
17:20 (IST)
19-10! Praneeth's defence has been solid today. Vittinghus just couldn't find angles to hit winners.
17:18 (IST)
16-9! Praneeth is coming in nice and slowly on the net. Those delicate drop shots have been a treat to watch. Not so much for Vittinghus, obviously.
17:16 (IST)
Vittinghus needs some medical assistance after diving to his right to hit a return. He might have injured his right knee in the process.
Now he looks fine. And we are back again.
17:13 (IST)
17:08 (IST)
9-6! A well-placed push by Praneeth as Vittinghus misjudges the shuttle. A three-point lead for the Indian now
17:07 (IST)
7-5! Praneeth pips Vittinghus to take a two-point lead. Both men have tried to test each other in rallies and net exchanges.
17:04 (IST)
4-4! Praneeth claws back to level the scores. A quick response by the wristy shuttler.
17:02 (IST)
4-2! A much better start for Vittinghus in the early stages of the second game. Vittinghus, like Praneeth, isn't the quickest of shuttlers on the men's singles circuit.
17:01 (IST)
Praneeth 21-13 Vittinghus
With a good mix of attacking and defensive strokes, Praneeth manages to down Vittinghus in the opening game.
16:56 (IST)
17-9! Excellent attack by the Indian ace here. He makes the most of Vittinghus' blip on the backcourt and hits a jump smash down the line.
16:55 (IST)
Saina Nehwal's reaction:
"Good win..very good win! Of course, Ratchanok is known for her deceptive kind of game and I think in the second game 18-14 the game was kind of going the way I wanted. I was kind of playing a good attack and I was retrieving quite a few difficult shots but suddenly I saw her play more fearlessly. I think she just felt that now that the game is going so I should give my best...everywhere she was playing all those difficult shots that I have seen Ratchanok playing....I would say after 19 all, those two points I think Gopi Sir really played a big role there. With those two points, the strategy really mattered, the way he told me what to do and I just followed that I think the game really turned into my favour, but I would say the last two points were all about strategy."
On her next match with Marin:
"She is a very quick and an aggressive player, I am playing her after a long time (last played in Denmark Open) It will be a challenging match for me, not an easy one. She including all the others are Champions and great players; I would like to give my best."
16:53 (IST)
9-12! Vittinghus is really digging deep with those long rallies as he unsettles Praneeth for once in this opening game.
16:51 (IST)
16:49 (IST)
10-5! Five straight points for Praneeth. He looks sharp at the net.
16:48 (IST)
8-5! Praneeth extends his lead over the lanky Danish shuttler who has applied too much power to his push clears and forehand drives.
16:47 (IST)
5-4! Three quick points for Praneeth who restores the lead. He isn't the quickest of shuttlers but the technical abilities stand out.
16:46 (IST)
4-2! Vittinghus has forced Praneeth to cover all four corners of the court. The Indian shuttler is trying to keep up with the pace.
16:37 (IST)
In the men's singles department, B Sai Praneeth faces a stiff challenge from Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus. Praneeth has never won against the Dane but Vittinghus hasn't been consistent this year. This leaves the Indian shuttler with a good chance to enter his maiden World Championships quarters.
16:27 (IST)
Darren Liew stuns Srikanth
The unseeded Malaysian shuttler gets past fifth seed Srikanth 21-18, 21-18 to register yet another win over the Indian ace. It's one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
16:21 (IST)
16:21 (IST)
18-16! Srikanth extends his lead and is just three points away from forcing a decider.
16:12 (IST)
8-7! Srikanth holds a slender one-point lead over Liew as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game.
16:09 (IST)
16:06 (IST)
4-2! Kidambi Srikanth has upped his game after losing the opening game. He opens up a two-point lead over Liew
16:02 (IST)
India's Kidambi Srikanth loses the first game 18-21 against Darren Liew. The Malaysian shuttler has always got the better of Srikanth in their previous encounters
15:56 (IST)
Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals
The Indian shuttler outmuscled Intanon of Thailand 21-16, 21-18 to enter her eighth World Championships quarter-finals. Nehwal relied on her retrieving ability and her shot-selection from both front and backcourt to unsettle the Thai ace in both the games.
She faces Carolina Marin next.
15:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Kidambi Srikanth is in action against Darren Liew of Malaysia. He has lost to Darren on two occasions.