Indian women's singles star PV Sindhu overcame Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi in straight games here on Saturday to march into the second consecutive final of the Badminton World Championships.
Third seed Sindhu, a three-time World Championships medallist, prevailed 21-16, 24-22 in 55 minutes over Yamaguchi in a semi-final to set up the title clash against Spanish seventh seed and two-time former world champion Carolina Marin.
Carolina, the 2016 Olympic champion, overcame China's sixth seed He Bingjiao with a 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 victory in an hour and nine minutes in the other semi-final.
The final pits Sindhu against Carolina, who defeated the Hyderabadi in the Rio Games 2016. Even though they have won six matches each against each other, Sindhu has won three out of four games she faced Carolina since the final loss in Rio.
For Sindhu, it will be yet another great opportunity to become the first Indian to win a world title as she continues to drive the country's badminton to newer heights.
Against 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist Yamaguchi, Sindhu, 23, was calm and composed even though the 21-year-old Japanese put her in difficult situations with good starts in both the games. Sindhu benefited a lot from several unforced errors on the part of Yamaguchi.
In the first game, Yamaguchi raced away to a 5-0 lead when Sindhu showed the urgency to win three consecutive points. Sindhu pulled level on the eight-point mark riding on a five points on the trot which also gave her the 9-8 lead even though the Japanese went into the mid-game interval with a one-point lead.
After the break, Yamaguchi looked rusty and hurried as she lacked concentration, hitting decent opportunistic shots wide and long. It helped Sindhu to race to an 18-12 lead before she won it 21-16.
In the second game, Yamaguchi slightly changed her approach as she didn't give much flight on the shuttle to Sindhu. Yamaguchi played very quick and fast badminton to trouble the Indian's momentum. A very bright start gave Yamaguchi an 8-4 lead but Sindhu came closest to equalise at 7-8.
However, Yamaguchi continued her impressive start by sticking to her sharp shuttle play. She was very quick on her movements and the strokes flew rightly with her confidence. She made Sindhu play back and forth and the Indian made some defensive errors, especially on her left side.
It seemed the match was going to the third and final game when Yamaguchi led 19-12, only two points away from the winning the second game.
However, despite the wide gap, a determined Sindhu refused to surrender, digging deep into the approach of a professional for whom every point counts. She reeled off eight points on the trot to stun her younger rival who looked complacent.
Yamaguchi tried to play cunning net game but it didn't work for her as Sindhu retrieved from all angles. Yamaguchi and Sindhu then exchanged a point each with some extraordinary rallies till the 22-point mark, with the Japanese earning a couple of point on body-smashes on the Indian.
Afterwards, Sindhu forced an error before a drop shot hit the net and fell on the other side of the net as Yamaguchi dived unsuccessfully to reach it, giving the Sindhu a 24-22 win.
With this win, Sindhu has taken a 7-4 lead in head-to-head record.
Meanwhile, the men's singles final will be fought between Chinese third seed Shi Yuqi and Japanese sixth seed Kento Momota.
Yuqi moved past compatriot and two-time world champion Chen Long 21-11, 21-17 in 44 minutes, while rising star Momota ended the dream run of Malaysian Daren Liew with a 21-16, 21-5 victory in 38 minutes.
In the mixed doubles final, Chinese top seeds Zheng and Huang Yaqiong will meet compatriot second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.
The women's doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair between second seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and 11th seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.
In the men's doubles final, Japanese fifth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda will take on Chinese fourth seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.
Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 16:10 PM
Highlights
Kento Momota wins GOLD
The Japanese ace roared his way to the title with an easy victory over local boy Shi Yuqi 21-13, 21-11. The Chinese shuttler ran out of gas in both the games as Momota took charge of the proceedings from every corner of the court.
Marin becomes WORLD CHAMPION
The Spaniard beats PV Sindhu of India 21-19, 21-10 in 46 minutes to win her third gold medal at the World Championships. Sindhu did well in the opening game, with a barrage of smart, wristy strokes, however, she was beaten to the dust by Marin in the second. Sindhu had nothing left in her to reply.
Carolina Marin leads 1-0
The Spaniard wins the first again 21-19 in 25 minutes to put one hand on the gold medal. Sindhu ran out of ideas towards the end of the opening game. She squandered her four-point lead at 14-10 and let Marin claw back.
16:06 (IST)
15:25 (IST)
In the men's singles final, Japan's Kento Momota has taken the lead after trouncing home favourite Shi Yuqi 21-11 in the opening game. Well, he is coming back of a title-winning spree, which includes gold medal at the Indonesia Open and Asian Championships. The Japanese is also said to be at the peak of his powers. Meanwhile, Shi Yuqi has been on and off this season. After winning the All England and India Opens, he has fizzled out a little. There's no doubt about the youngster's talent, having witnessed him beat former Champions and compatriots Lin Dan and Chen Long in straight games.
14:46 (IST)
14:44 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
18-8! A ten-point lead for Marin as she inches closer to a third World Championships medal. Her strokes troubled Sindhu right from the beginning.
14:33 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
13-4! A courageous display from Marin. The Spaniard has managed to dominate the net and the backcourt with such ease, it's just unbelievable. Sindhu's strokes from the mid-court have been sluggish
14:27 (IST)
14:27 (IST)
9-2! It's one-way traffic at the moment...
Marin hasn't really stopped attacking since the mid-game break of the first game. She definitely changed gears after watching Sindhu play a composed game. Her lethal, booming smashes, coupled with quick net play has caused problems for Sindhu.
14:24 (IST)
8-2! Well, that body smash was brutal. Sindhu couldn't even see that coming. Oh, there's the evil smile from the former World No 1.
14:22 (IST)
6-1! Marin is all over the court, making her presence felt as she enjoys a healthy lead over Sindhu. The Spaniard has attacked the backhand corner.
14:20 (IST)
14:19 (IST)
3-0! Marin is relying on her high-paced game, the fastest of the tournament, to earn all the points quickly. Sindhu must stop Marin from cruising. Need variation.
14:18 (IST)
1-0! And Marin's electrifying pace is becoming a bit of a task for Sindhu, who has become defensive. She hits a body smash to begin the proceedings.
14:16 (IST)
14:14 (IST)
19-18! Going for that acute angle slice, Marin gets that shot on point. Sindhu was caught napping there.
14:13 (IST)
18-18! It took four smashes from Marin to earn that point. That's how defensively strong Sindhu has been in the first game. The Spaniard is trying to make her opponent work on the sidelines.
14:11 (IST)
14:10 (IST)
14:10 (IST)
15-15! We are back to square one...
That was the aggression we all were waiting for. Marin plays a variety of strokes from the mid-court to unsettle Sindhu. The Indian shuttler couldn't lift the shuttle, thanks to Marin's slow drops.
14:08 (IST)
14:08 (IST)
15-11! Both players have been producing excellent attacking strokes but Marin is getting slightly carried away. Sindhu, for all you know could make the difference with her calm approach.
14:05 (IST)
14-9! Sindhu extends her lead as she judges Marin's shot perfectly. Yet another rally and Marin appeared a bit sluggish on her backhand corner.
14:03 (IST)
12-8! Marin is going for all four corners but is failing to hit the perfect shot. Another push clear lands wide. Sindhu's reach is just brilliant.
14:01 (IST)
14:01 (IST)
10-8! Marin applies too much power to that push clear from the net. The shuttle lands just wide of the backline.
13:59 (IST)
9-7! That was the first smash from Sindhu. A jump smash down the line is enough to unsettle Marin, who didn't expect Sindhu to hit one from the mid-court.
13:57 (IST)
8-5! Another excellent point won by Sindhu there. She guided the shuttle past the net with such precision. Marin looks puzzled after making a rare error at the net.
13:56 (IST)
7-5! Sindhu forces Marin to play a crosscourt shot under pressure, which lands slightly wide. Is this the Indian shuttler's strategy?
13:55 (IST)
13:54 (IST)
4-3! Sindhu hits a delicate crosscourt drop shot and takes the lead for the first time. Marin was taken by surprise as Sindhu prolonged the rally.
13:53 (IST)
3-2! Both Sindhu and Marin look in control of the shuttle from the net. Surprisingly, there have been rallies too. Marin holds a one-point lead
13:48 (IST)
Both shuttlers are out in the middle. They look completely focused. Both coaches Pullela Gopichand and Fernando Rivas also look pumped up.
13:42 (IST)
Sindhu vs Marin: Preview
Last year's silver medallist is up against two-time former world champion in this mouth-watering final. Spain’s Carolina Marin has a 6-5 win-loss record against PV Sindhu, but the Indian ace won the last meeting at the Malaysian Open earlier in June.
It has been a fairly disappointing campaign for the Indian shuttlers otherwise. However, Sindhu can put a gloss on her torrid times in the finals with a gold medal in Nanjing.
For Marin, this is her only chance to make her mark once again. She hasn't been the player she was during the 2015-16 season and has struggled with injury woes. She has won two titles at the Worlds already and a third would make her one of the best women's singles players to have graced the court.
13:12 (IST)
12:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the World Badminton Championships 2018. It's the final day of the prestigious event in Nanjing. India's PV Sindhu will be in action in her second consecutive final. She faces two-time former world champion, Carolina Marin of Spain,
In the men's singles, Japan's Kento Momota takes on Shi Yuqi of China.
Stay tuned for updates!