Preview: Serena Williams may be on the verge of making history at Wimbledon, but the stress-free former champion insists she doesn't feel under any pressure.
Williams reached her 35th Grand Slam semi-final with a gritty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final win over Camila Giorgi.
The American star faces German 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday hoping to book a 10th final appearance at the All England Club.
Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon winner, was outwardly full of fire as she shrieked her way to victory against the unseeded Italian.
But beneath the surface, the 36-year-old insisted she is feeling unusually calm as she enters the business end of the tournament.
"It's weird. Sometimes I feel, 'Man, I'm in trouble'. Sometimes I feel I can fight. For whatever reason, I was so calm," Williams said of her emotions as she battled back against Giorgi.
"It was just the way I felt. I never felt it was out of my hands. It's weird. I can't describe it.
"I just felt calm. I'm hoping I can channel that all the time, but one day at a time.
"I'm hoping this is like a new thing. Honestly, I highly doubt it!"
Serena hasn't won a Grand Slam since the birth of daughter Olympia in September and her last trophy came at the 2017 Australian Open.
Having shaken off the rust following her lengthy lay-off after the complications with Olympia's birth, Serena is on the verge of a 30th Grand Slam final berth.
She is aiming to win a 24th major title, which would move her level with record holder Margaret Court on the all-time list of women's singles champions.
"You're only as good as your last win. It's been a while since I've won a championship," Williams said.
"Everything right now is a little bit of a surprise, to be here, to be in the semi-finals," she said.
"I always say I plan on it. But when it actually happens, it still is, like, Wow, this is really happening."
Upset chance
Having won the title in the previous two years she played Wimbledon in 2015 and 2016, Williams, who missed last year's tournament due to her pregnancy, has extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 19 matches.
In contrast, Goerges is in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.
The 29-year-old had suffered five successive opening round defeats at the All England Club before this year.
It also took her until her 42nd Grand Slam appearance to finally get through to the last four at a major.
Yet Goerges insists she can cause an massive upset against Williams.
"It is a great opportunity to play Serena here where she has won so many times and is a great champion. I think everyone here has a great chance so you have to take it," Goerges said.
Angelique Kerber, the German 11th seed, faces former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the other semi-final.
Ostapenko struggled with the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title, losing in the first round of the recent French Open.
But that lifted a weight off her shoulders at the All England Club, where she has become the first Latvian to make a Wimbledon semi-final.
The 21-year-old is the only female player yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.
"At the French Open a couple weeks ago I had so much pressure. It's now all gone," Ostapenko said.
"I'm just enjoying the moment. It's so much fun."
However, Kerber, beaten by Serena in the 2016 Wimbledon final, doesn't believe Ostapenko will be able to play completely free of anxiety with the title match within touching distance.
Kerber, the 2016 Australian and US Open champion, said: "I mean, the pressure is not always on my side. She (Ostapenko) won a Grand Slam, as well."
Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 21:10 PM
Highlights
More action tomorrow
With this, we end today's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. No surprises in results as Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams set up the summit clash with straight-set wins. Do join us tomorrow for men's singles semi-finals where Kevin Anderson takes on John Isner while Novak Djokovic squares up against Rafael Nadal.
Till then, it's goodbye and good night from us.
30th Grand Slam final for Serena. 24th title on the horizon.
No 24 on the cards?
She's in final!
Serena Williams is back!
She's done it!
Serena Williams beats Julia Goerges in straight sets to march into Wimbledon 2018 final. She wins 6-2,6-4 in 70 minutes.
Serena closes-in on finals berth
It's going just one way here. Serena takes the fifth game without conceding a point. She is moving well, hitting well, and dare I say, winning well. 5-2 up, and another spot in Wimbledon final beckons.
Serena wins first set
Serena takes the first set 6-2 in just 33 minutes. Her rhythm is certainly back, and Goerges, despite putting up a brave face, looks rattled under this fresh assault from the fifth game onwards. Serene is on song here. Will she seal it in next set?
Serena starts strongly
Serena to serves. Starts with trademark deep serves and forces an error from Goerges to get going.A long backhand from Serena draws parity before she zooms to an early break. Goerges saves it as Williams hits a backhand wide. It's 40-30 and Serena takes it with an ace. First game to Serena Williams.
Predictions?
Time for second semi-final
Serena Williams and Julia Goerges are on Centre Court. Time for some knockdowns before the battle begins. Belt up!
67 minutes is all it took!
More action follows
Serena Williams plays Julia Gorges in sometime. Stay tuned.
Kerber is through!
Clinical Kerber seals spot in final
This has been a clinical performance from the German. It was meant to be a battle of baseline, and that's what it ultimately was, albeit the two-time Grand Slam-winner showed her versatility with some delightful drop shots too. Ostapenko would rue her errors. More than once she had Kerber on the ropes with her power and angles, but 36 unforced errors means she was always playing catch-up.
Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3
Ostapenko is on break point again! This hs been some comeback from the youngster. It's deuce and another unforced error means it's match-point to Kerber. Ostapenko hit one wide and that's it! Angelique Kerber wins in straight sets. She is in the final of Wimbledon 2018.
Ostapenko breaks, but Kerber leads 5-2
Kerber serves for the match and runs away with first two points. Ostapenko makes it 30-all and gallops to break point with a powerful backhand that Kerber doesn't bother chasing. She forces a deuce, but Ostapenko responds with some brilliance at the net and gets to break point again. Kerber serves an ace to make it deuce again, and another Ostapenko error means it's match-point to Kerber. The Latvian is not done yet, and she forces another deuce. She hangs in, and she breaks! It's 5-2 to Kerber in the second set.
Kerber leads 5-1
Ostapenko starts with a sliced-drop to take the first point, and fires an ace to consolidate lead. Another long return, and it's 30-all. Kerber on break point now. And as has been the story of the match, and Ostapenko hits the return wide. Kerber is one game away. She will serve for the match.
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Kerber takes early lead with her powerful grounstrokes but Ostapenko comes back with her stinging forehands. Another return into the net, and it's set-point to Kerber. The German takes it as Ostapenko serves wide. She has put herself in a commanding position here in this semi-final. Unforced errors have been Ostapenko's undoing. She really needs to do something about those.
Kerber breaks. It's 4-3.
Ostapenko responds by jumping to a 30-0 lead, before Kerber pulls one back. Another deep return from the Latvian falls too deep, and Kerber draws level. Couple of unforced errors and it's game Kerber. Kerber breaks.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. It's the business end of the competition and it's time for ladies' singles semi-finals. German Angelique Kerber plays Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the first match, which will be followed by Serena Williams taking on Germany's Julia Gorges.
Stay tuned!
21:09 (IST)
More action tomorrow
With this, we end today's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. No surprises in results as Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams set up the summit clash with straight-set wins. Do join us tomorrow for men's singles semi-finals where Kevin Anderson takes on John Isner while Novak Djokovic squares up against Rafael Nadal.
Till then, it's goodbye and good night from us.
21:02 (IST)
30th Grand Slam final for Serena. 24th title on the horizon.
20:51 (IST)
No 24 on the cards?
20:49 (IST)
She's in final!
20:48 (IST)
Serena on song
What a win this is for Serena. Coming off a sabbatical, she has played some incredible tennis in Wimbledon 2018, dropping just a solitary set all the way to the final. Should be an interesting final between her and Angelique Kerber on Saturday.
20:43 (IST)
Serena Williams is back!
20:42 (IST)
She's done it!
Serena Williams beats Julia Goerges in straight sets to march into Wimbledon 2018 final. She wins 6-2,6-4 in 70 minutes.
20:37 (IST)
Goerges' comeback continues
Goerges is mounting a winning revival here. Tells a lot about her character, apart from her big-serving skills. Last two games have been superb from the German. It's 5-4 in the second set to Serena, but Goerges has been mighty impressive.
20:33 (IST)
Goerges takes third game
Not yet, for Serena. Goerges takes her third game by forcing an error from Serena. Again, her big serve doing the trick. It's 5-3 in the second set.
20:30 (IST)
Serena closes-in on finals berth
It's going just one way here. Serena takes the fifth game without conceding a point. She is moving well, hitting well, and dare I say, winning well. 5-2 up, and another spot in Wimbledon final beckons.
20:26 (IST)
Serena makes it 4-2
Serena reaches break point with a barely-believable return. She was drawn to the foot of chair umpire, and somehow managed to connect. What's more, it lands in, and evades a flailing Goerges. Serena takes the game with the German failing to execute her drop shot. Serena is closing in.
20:19 (IST)
It's 3-2 in second set
Goerges comes out firing in this game. Wins it without breaking a sweat. Her service game is just so good. It's 2-2 in the second set. Serena returns the favour in the next game, taking it without dropping a point. 3-2 to Serena so far in the second set.
20:15 (IST)
Serena leads in second set
Serena wrests back the initiative without dropping a point in this game. Clinical, surgical, impeccable, call it whatever you wish, but this has been a flawless game from the American. It's 2-1 to Serena in the second set.
20:12 (IST)
Goerges draws level
Now Goerges gallops to 30-0 lead on the back of her deep shots. Makes it 40-0 with a vicious forehand drive. That's her eighth forehand winner of the match, and she takes the game with another forehand that Serena hit long. Game Goerges.
20:09 (IST)
Serena leads 1-0 in second set
Serena starts second sit with an ace, and Goerges in under pressure straightaway. A long basekine rally that ends with Serena hitting wide. Serena makes it 30-15 with a wicked serve, and becomes 40-15 as Goerges' forehand on-the-run goes wide.And it's game Serena, as Goerges fails to place her return within the sidelines.
20:06 (IST)
Serena wins first set
Serena takes the first set 6-2 in just 33 minutes. Her rhythm is certainly back, and Goerges, despite putting up a brave face, looks rattled under this fresh assault from the fifth game onwards. Serene is on song here. Will she seal it in next set?
20:02 (IST)
Serena in control
Serena looks to have found her rhythm. Trademark long shots placed with sublime placements, and the American has pocketed her third game on the bounce. It's 5-2 to Serena in the first set.
19:57 (IST)
Serena leads 4-2
Serena makes it 4-2! She mixed her immense power with immaculate court sense and takes this game in clinical style. Goerges though is not making it easy for the American.
19:52 (IST)
Serena leads 3-2
What a return there from Goerges. Her forehand drive is just so good...and she follows it with another rasping winner, this time to Serena's right. It's 30-all. Serena makes it 40-30 and takes the game with a double-handed backhand that traversed the court before Goerges could move.
19:49 (IST)
Goerges draws level
Goerges to serve. And her powerful serve draws an error from Serena. 15-0 to the German. It becomes 40-0 before Goerges forehand goes long. Serena hits Goerges' second serve into the net and it's game Goerges. It's 2-2 in the first set.
19:45 (IST)
Serena wins third game
Serena zooms to a 30-0 lead before Goerges wrests one back with a lovely slice-drop. Serena double faults now and it's 30-all. Here comes the deep serve from Serena that Goerges hits to net. It's deuce as now Serena peppers the net. The American unfurls a brutal forehand to regain break point, but another net error forces second deuce. Goerges hits her return long, and it's game Serena.
19:39 (IST)
Goerges takes second game
Excellent response this from Goerges. Makes it 40-0 with two brute of forehands. A wide return makes it 40-15, and it becomes 40-30 with an unforced error from Goerges. It's deuce now, as Goerges hits long. And just like that, the American is on break point with a powerful return. Goerges saves it with excellent court awareness, and it's deuce again. The German is on break now, and seals the game with a wicked ace. Wow.
19:33 (IST)
Serena starts strongly
Serena to serves. Starts with trademark deep serves and forces an error from Goerges to get going.A long backhand from Serena draws parity before she zooms to an early break. Goerges saves it as Williams hits a backhand wide. It's 40-30 and Serena takes it with an ace. First game to Serena Williams.
19:28 (IST)
Predictions?
19:28 (IST)
Serena starts favourite
Serena leads 3-0 in head-to-head battles against Goerges. Also, the American has dropped just one set in Wimbledon 2018. Safe to say, Serena starts favourite.
19:25 (IST)
Time for second semi-final
Serena Williams and Julia Goerges are on Centre Court. Time for some knockdowns before the battle begins. Belt up!
19:04 (IST)
67 minutes is all it took!
19:04 (IST)
That feeling!
18:54 (IST)
More action follows
Serena Williams plays Julia Gorges in sometime. Stay tuned.
18:53 (IST)
Kerber is through!
18:52 (IST)
Clinical Kerber seals spot in final
This has been a clinical performance from the German. It was meant to be a battle of baseline, and that's what it ultimately was, albeit the two-time Grand Slam-winner showed her versatility with some delightful drop shots too. Ostapenko would rue her errors. More than once she had Kerber on the ropes with her power and angles, but 36 unforced errors means she was always playing catch-up.
18:48 (IST)
Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3
Ostapenko is on break point again! This hs been some comeback from the youngster. It's deuce and another unforced error means it's match-point to Kerber. Ostapenko hit one wide and that's it! Angelique Kerber wins in straight sets. She is in the final of Wimbledon 2018.
18:43 (IST)
Ostapenko makes it 5-3
Ostapenko was brilliant in last game, and she continues with her big-serving ways to get to break point in no time. There comes the error, and it's 40-15. Another error from Ostapenko means Kerber has saved another break.But Ostapenko takes the game as Kerber hits one into the net. It's 5-3.
18:40 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks, but Kerber leads 5-2
Kerber serves for the match and runs away with first two points. Ostapenko makes it 30-all and gallops to break point with a powerful backhand that Kerber doesn't bother chasing. She forces a deuce, but Ostapenko responds with some brilliance at the net and gets to break point again. Kerber serves an ace to make it deuce again, and another Ostapenko error means it's match-point to Kerber. The Latvian is not done yet, and she forces another deuce. She hangs in, and she breaks! It's 5-2 to Kerber in the second set.
18:35 (IST)
Kerber leads 5-1
Ostapenko starts with a sliced-drop to take the first point, and fires an ace to consolidate lead. Another long return, and it's 30-all. Kerber on break point now. And as has been the story of the match, and Ostapenko hits the return wide. Kerber is one game away. She will serve for the match.
18:30 (IST)
Kerber leads 4-1
Ostapenko shows her range here. Deep returns, difficult angles and delightful positioning. But then comes another unforced error from the Latvian to put Kerber on break point. Ostapenko hits another into the net and it's game Kerber.
18:27 (IST)
Ostapenko makes it 3-1
Ostapenko serves. Big baseline rally before another Ostapenko error makes it 30-all. Now Kerber hits the net and puts Ostapenko on break point. Another error from the German, and Ostapenko takes her first game of the second set.
18:23 (IST)
Kerber makes it 3-0 in second set
Kerber is not giving anything away here. She has made full use of her opponent's wayward placements, and her baseline game has been simply superb. Here she is, on another break point, and unsurprisingly, Ostapenko fires her return into he net. She is doing it quickly, Kerber.
18:21 (IST)
Kerber makes it 2-0 in second set
Ostapenko serves. She takes the first point before two more errors hand the lead to Kerber. Kerber gets to break point with a delightful drop shot. She has been clinical over the past 20 minutes. Ostapenko saves a break point with a forehand, but soon hits inbto the net. Sigh! It's game Kerber.
18:17 (IST)
Kerber leads in second set
Good start from Kerber to the second set. Takes couple of points via Ostapenko's errors, who has been pretty profligate with her lines. Another error from the Latvian puts Kerber on break point, and she takes this game as Ostapenko hits another into the net.
18:14 (IST)
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Kerber takes early lead with her powerful grounstrokes but Ostapenko comes back with her stinging forehands. Another return into the net, and it's set-point to Kerber. The German takes it as Ostapenko serves wide. She has put herself in a commanding position here in this semi-final. Unforced errors have been Ostapenko's undoing. She really needs to do something about those.
18:09 (IST)
Kerber leads, 5-3
Couple of wild returns and a forehand into the net by Ostapenko means it's 40-0 to Kerber in no point. The Latvian saves two breaks and draws level with a forehand winner. She has some power! It's advantage Kerber and she seals it with an ace. Can she take it in next game?
18:05 (IST)
Kerber breaks. It's 4-3.
Ostapenko responds by jumping to a 30-0 lead, before Kerber pulls one back. Another deep return from the Latvian falls too deep, and Kerber draws level. Couple of unforced errors and it's game Kerber. Kerber breaks.
18:02 (IST)
Kerber draws level. It's 3-3
Kerber serves, and unforced errors from Ostapenko puts the German on break point. Ostapenko saves it with a lovely forehand, and another slice makes it 40-all. It's advantage Ostapenko, but Kerber's ace restores balance. Another unforced error from Ostapenko, and it's advantage Kerber now. She takes it with another deep serve, forcing Ostapenko to hit into the net. It's 3-3 in the first set.
17:57 (IST)
Ostapenko leads 3-2
Ostapenko serves deep, forcing Kerber to hit wide. She comes back strongly and an unforced error means Kerber is on break point. The German hits wide, so it's 40-all again. Ostapenko serves, and Kerber's return is long. Advantage Ostapenko. And it's game Ostapenko with a strong groundstroke.
17:52 (IST)
This has been a strong start from Ostapenko. She has kept Kerber quiet and has scooted to an early 2-1 lead, but the unfazed German draws parity. It's 2-2 in the first set.
17:43 (IST)
Right, folks! Gametime, and it's advantage Ostapenko in the opening game. And she takes it.
17:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. It's the business end of the competition and it's time for ladies' singles semi-finals. German Angelique Kerber plays Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the first match, which will be followed by Serena Williams taking on Germany's Julia Gorges.
Stay tuned!