Kerber through to semis

Game, set and match for Kerber. The highest-seeded women's player in top-eight is in last four, but not before Kasatkina forces a deuce. Another unforced error makes it advantage Kerber though, and she moves to her fourth match-point. But what's happened there? Kasatkina has just produced a jaw-dropping drop shot from wide of the court. Another drop shot forces a fourth deuce, and an unbelievable rally. Take a bow, ladies! Kerber on sixth match-point. And she is denied by another unforced error. Fifth deuce. Seventh match point after the Russian hits her return into the net. Another tired return from Kasatkina lands in net, and its all over.

6-3, 7-5 to Kerber. Takes the match in 89 minutes.