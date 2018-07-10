Preview: Serena Williams is excited to face an opponent whose game she's familiar with in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Seven-time champion Williams has won all three of her meetings with first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Camila Giorgi, with the most recent coming in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open. Despite the two-year gap since their previous meeting, Williams professed to having watched 52nd-ranked Giorgi play "a lot."
Having shaken off any rust that may have remained from her absence, Williams appears to be closing in on top form at the right time.
The match that precedes Williams on Centre Court promises to be more competitive. With the top 10 women having all been eliminated, No 11 Angela Kerber is the highest-seeded player left in the tournament. She faces 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina, just two weeks after beating the Russian in a third-set tiebreaker on the grass courts of Eastbourne, tying their head-to-head record at 3-3.
Both two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber and 21-year-old Kasatkina reached the quarterfinals at last month's French Open. The other last-eight matches have 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko take on Dominika Cibulkova in a meeting of former Wimbledon quarterfinalists, while 13th-seeded Julia Goerges and 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens have both reached this stage at the All England Club for the first time.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 21:55 PM
Highlights
Serena obliges a fan who seems to have forgotten how his camera works!
She is unstoppable!
Records continue to tumble
Semi-final line-ups. Mouthwatering?
Meanwhile, Julia Georges is through to semis too. She will face Serena in the semis.
Serena marches on
Serena Williams beats Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Wow! Serena Williams seals it, and fittingly, it ends with an error from Giorgi. A crunching groundstroke from baseline is hit into the net from the Italian as Serena breaks into that familiar grin. She was a bit off-colour to start but somewhere in the second set, the magic returned. She marches into semi-finals with ease, and the hunt for Wimbledon title number eight remains firmly on course.
News from Court No 1
Meanwhile, another match-up is brewing!
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena wins second set
Giorgi saves two set points but Williams eventually seals it 6-3. Lets out a frightening war-cry as we are on our way to the decider.
And some more...
Tomorrow's action!
ICYMI: First quarter-final highlights
Serena vs Giorgi: Serena leads 4-1
Serena has brought all her experience into play to make it 3-1. Her awareness of angles, lines and match situation has suddenly come to life. she makes it 4-1 with the minimum of fuss at Centre Court.
Kiki Bertens vs Julia Gorges
On Court 1, Bertens has won the first set 6-3 but Gorges has come back well with a 4-1 lead in the second set.
Could she? Will she?
Giorgi takes first set
Would you believe it? Serena Williams has lost the first set in quarter-finals, and Giorgi has been mighty impressive with her service games. Serena has just not been at her best so far, and the Italian has taken full toll. Takes the first set 6-3.
Giorgi leads 3-2
No rush from Serena. Takes the next game to make it 2-2. Both players still testing each other, but at 15-0 in the fifth game, Serena might be hitting her straps. Or is it? An unforced error from the American makes it 15-all and Giorgi sends down couple of aces to make it 40-15 in her favour. Wow, she has got some serve! Takes this game to lead 3-2 in first set.
Williams takes her first game
Enough, says Serena as she cruises to win her first game of the match without dropping a point. Power, precision, placement...
1-1 reads the scoreline.
Giorgi wins first game
Good start from Giorgi. Takes the first game with relative ease. She is too powerful on her second serve, and her groundstrokes have made Serena work hard.
Big matches coming up!
Time now for two other quarter-finals of the day. Serena Williams, seeded 25th, plays Camila Giorgi on Centre Court. On Court 1, Kiki Bertens takes on Julia Gorges for a place in last four. Stay tuned.
Kerber sets u a semis battle with Jelena Ostapenko
Ostapenko sails through to semis too
Kerber through to semis
Game, set and match for Kerber. The highest-seeded women's player in top-eight is in last four, but not before Kasatkina forces a deuce. Another unforced error makes it advantage Kerber though, and she moves to her fourth match-point. But what's happened there? Kasatkina has just produced a jaw-dropping drop shot from wide of the court. Another drop shot forces a fourth deuce, and an unbelievable rally. Take a bow, ladies! Kerber on sixth match-point. And she is denied by another unforced error. Fifth deuce. Seventh match point after the Russian hits her return into the net. Another tired return from Kasatkina lands in net, and its all over.
6-3, 7-5 to Kerber. Takes the match in 89 minutes.
Men's QF line-ups are out!
Meanwhile, on Court 1
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Two games in a row for the Russian before Kerber quitely takes her fifth game. Gallops to 40-0 in her sixth game. Kasatkina makes full use of vast, empty spaces on the court to register her only point of this game before Kerber takes the game and set 6-3. Clinical.
Kasatkina wins fourth game
Kasatkina is hanging in. She is being made to sweat, but an unforced error from Kerber and some fresh purpose from Kasatkina ensure she wins her first game of this match.
Kerber wins first game
A low-key start to the first game with both players testing each other. Kasatkina looks keen on making Kerber run across the court with her powerful groundstrokes. Her unforced error though makes is 40-all before they play a 16-shot rally to push the second deuce. Kasatkina saves another break and we are on to the third deuce. Forget the low-key start. Kerber, however, takes the first game.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. It's the second Tuesday of The Championship and we are into the business end of the competition. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates and scores from women's singles quarter-finals.
21:55 (IST)
Serena obliges a fan who seems to have forgotten how his camera works!
21:46 (IST)
She is unstoppable!
21:30 (IST)
Records continue to tumble
21:27 (IST)
Semi-final line-ups. Mouthwatering?
21:22 (IST)
That's some streak!
21:19 (IST)
Meanwhile, Julia Georges is through to semis too. She will face Serena in the semis.
21:18 (IST)
Serena marches on
21:15 (IST)
Serena Williams beats Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Wow! Serena Williams seals it, and fittingly, it ends with an error from Giorgi. A crunching groundstroke from baseline is hit into the net from the Italian as Serena breaks into that familiar grin. She was a bit off-colour to start but somewhere in the second set, the magic returned. She marches into semi-finals with ease, and the hunt for Wimbledon title number eight remains firmly on course.
21:10 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena leads 5-4
What a service game there from Williams. She has been excellent from the back of the court, and she gives pretty much nothing to Giorgi in this clinical game. But guess what, Giorgi returns the favour in the very next game to make it 5-4. This girl can play, but a spate of unforced errors has meant that the American is still at the break.
21:04 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena leads 4-3
Excellent game this, from Giorgi. Some semblance of rhythm there from the Italian. Serena still with a break, though.
21:01 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena leads 4-2
Giorgi starts with a couple of faults. She can't afford to do that at this stage. And here's another one in the net from Giorgi. Too many errors, and an expected result. Serena two games away from another semi-final spot.
20:56 (IST)
News from Court No 1
20:54 (IST)
Meanwhile, another match-up is brewing!
20:51 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena wins third game
Serena takes the third game. She has put up quite a show at Centre Court; was slow to start but over the past 45 minutes, has found her rhythm. A powerful return winner from her forehand side is followed by a barely-believable scooped return. That war-cry says a lot. Serena leads 2-1 in the third set.
20:47 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena seals second game
Serena does it with little fuss. Takes second game riding on her powerful serve and baseline play. It's 1-1 in the third set.
20:45 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Giorgi takes first game of third set
Right, guys. Time for the third set. And Giorgi makes early impressions with a rasping ace to male it 30-15. Serena's forehand makes it 30-all before a deep serve from Giorgi flies off Serena's racquet to the sidelines. 40-30 to the Italian. Another powerful serve and Serena hits it in the net. Giorgi takes the first game of the third set with ease.
20:41 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi: Serena wins second set
Giorgi saves two set points but Williams eventually seals it 6-3. Lets out a frightening war-cry as we are on our way to the decider.
20:36 (IST)
And some more...
20:35 (IST)
Tomorrow's action!
20:34 (IST)
Serena Giorgi: Serena leads 5-2
Game Williams. Excellent groundstrokes, pin-point returns, and vintage service. There is a definite shift in momentum, and the prospect of a QF exit has woken Serena up. She has pushed Giorgi on the baseline and is peppering her with all her power. Serena leads 5-2 in the second set.
20:28 (IST)
ICYMI: First quarter-final highlights
20:25 (IST)
Serena vs Giorgi: Serena leads 4-1
Serena has brought all her experience into play to make it 3-1. Her awareness of angles, lines and match situation has suddenly come to life. she makes it 4-1 with the minimum of fuss at Centre Court.
20:20 (IST)
Kiki Bertens vs Julia Gorges
On Court 1, Bertens has won the first set 6-3 but Gorges has come back well with a 4-1 lead in the second set.
20:17 (IST)
Serena vs Giorgi: American leads 2-1
Serena is hanging in. You don't say that too often for this American but Giorgi has been stunning today. An unforced error from the Italian makes it 30-all before Serena's deep backhand elicits another shot in the net from Giorgi. Serena leads 40-30. An ace seals it for Serena.
20:12 (IST)
Giorgi makes it 1-1 in second set
Giorgi, you beauty! Levels the second set with a searing ace. Is she on to something special? Her service game has been so so good today.
20:10 (IST)
Could she? Will she?
20:06 (IST)
Giorgi takes first set
Would you believe it? Serena Williams has lost the first set in quarter-finals, and Giorgi has been mighty impressive with her service games. Serena has just not been at her best so far, and the Italian has taken full toll. Takes the first set 6-3.
19:59 (IST)
Giorgi leads 5-2
Excellent tennis from Giorgi. She has run away to a 5-2 lead, and I reckon that's a decisive lead in the first set. Serena would be under some serious pressure.
19:47 (IST)
Giorgi leads 3-2
No rush from Serena. Takes the next game to make it 2-2. Both players still testing each other, but at 15-0 in the fifth game, Serena might be hitting her straps. Or is it? An unforced error from the American makes it 15-all and Giorgi sends down couple of aces to make it 40-15 in her favour. Wow, she has got some serve! Takes this game to lead 3-2 in first set.
19:40 (IST)
Giorgi makes it 2-1
Giorgi is all power here, or is Serena yet to hit her straps here? Whatever be the vase, Giorgi has come out all guns blazing and has taken an early 2-1 lead. Her crosscourt groundstrokes are brilliant, and it shouldn't be long before Serena tests her at the net.
19:36 (IST)
Williams takes her first game
Enough, says Serena as she cruises to win her first game of the match without dropping a point. Power, precision, placement...
1-1 reads the scoreline.
19:34 (IST)
Giorgi wins first game
Good start from Giorgi. Takes the first game with relative ease. She is too powerful on her second serve, and her groundstrokes have made Serena work hard.
19:25 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Camila Giorgi
Both players are on the court. Some knockdowns before the ladies get down to business.
19:22 (IST)
Big matches coming up!
Time now for two other quarter-finals of the day. Serena Williams, seeded 25th, plays Camila Giorgi on Centre Court. On Court 1, Kiki Bertens takes on Julia Gorges for a place in last four. Stay tuned.
19:16 (IST)
Kerber sets u a semis battle with Jelena Ostapenko
19:13 (IST)
Ostapenko sails through to semis too
19:11 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Kerber through to semis
Game, set and match for Kerber. The highest-seeded women's player in top-eight is in last four, but not before Kasatkina forces a deuce. Another unforced error makes it advantage Kerber though, and she moves to her fourth match-point. But what's happened there? Kasatkina has just produced a jaw-dropping drop shot from wide of the court. Another drop shot forces a fourth deuce, and an unbelievable rally. Take a bow, ladies! Kerber on sixth match-point. And she is denied by another unforced error. Fifth deuce. Seventh match point after the Russian hits her return into the net. Another tired return from Kasatkina lands in net, and its all over.
6-3, 7-5 to Kerber. Takes the match in 89 minutes.
18:54 (IST)
Men's QF line-ups are out!
18:50 (IST)
Kasatkina takes her fourth game, but it's advantage Kerber
Well, this has been a thrilling display of baseline aggression, but Kasatkina has mixed it with some delightful drop shots. Semi-final berth on the line, and the Russian has truly hit he straps. But hang on, Kerber is not done here. She has held her own amidst this renewed assault from her young challenger, and takes the fifth game. Kasatkina's unforced errors haven't helped either. 5-4 to the German.
18:39 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 1
18:36 (IST)
Kasatkina takes her third game
The young Russian has found her form. Comes out trumps this baseline slugfest. She needs to do something about her unforced errors though. It's game on at Wimbledon.
18:30 (IST)
Excellent comeback from Kasatkina
What a rally, this by these two. Drop shots, crosscourt drives, brutal backhands...you name it. Kasatkina ultimately wins it with a searing smash after drawing Kerber close to net. Wow! 3-2 in Kerber's favour.
18:28 (IST)
Kerber closes in
Kerber is running away with the match here. Wins the third game of this set and glides to a 40-15 lead in the next game. Takes her third game of this set with ease. 3-1 in Kerber's favour.
18:20 (IST)
Kasatkina takes first game of second set, Kerber equalises
A delightful combination of drop shots and savage drives means Kasatkina wins all points of this game. She is a feisty character with lots of power in her forehand; always a lethal combination. Kerber though is not done yet. As has been the case so far, she didn't let her opponent run away with momentum. Levels the set 1-1.
18:13 (IST)
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Two games in a row for the Russian before Kerber quitely takes her fifth game. Gallops to 40-0 in her sixth game. Kasatkina makes full use of vast, empty spaces on the court to register her only point of this game before Kerber takes the game and set 6-3. Clinical.
18:08 (IST)
Kasatkina finds her groove
What a game! Excellent rally this, and Kasatkina puts up a brute show of powerful groundstrokes to take this. It's 4-3 in Kerber's favour, but has the momentum shifted?
18:03 (IST)
Kasatkina wins her second game
Excellent anticipation and perfect execution there, from Kerber. Kasatkina is all power but Kerber has the answers.She uses the depth of the court so well, but Kasatkina's drop shot makes it 40-all. A rasping forehand winner seals it for Kasatkina. Wonderful comeback.
17:58 (IST)
Kerber returns with vengeance, takes fifth game
Kerber attacks Kasatkina's forehand and induces a wild, wide shot from the youngster. The German gives little away and takes the game with consummate ease. She is on her way to winning the first set.
17:55 (IST)
Kasatkina wins fourth game
Kasatkina is hanging in. She is being made to sweat, but an unforced error from Kerber and some fresh purpose from Kasatkina ensure she wins her first game of this match.