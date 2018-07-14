More action tomorrow

What an absorbing day of tennis this has been. It started with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal resuming their semi-final that the Serbian won in five gruelling sets. And then came the ladies singles between Angelique Kerber and sentimental favourite Serena Williams. Kerber showed her intentions early, cruising to a 0-3 lead before Serena won the next three games. But thereafter, it was the Kerber show all the way as her baseline defence, return game, and an error-prone opponent combined to give her her maiden Wimbledon title.

Both Kerber and Djokovic won two Slams and reached a major final in 2016, had a forgettable 2017, and made their way to Wimbledon 2018 final. Kerber crossed the final hurdle in style,and Djokovic will be up against the big-serving Kevin Anderson tomorrow for his shot at glory.Do join us for LIVE scores and updates on the last day of The Championships. Till then, it's goodbye from us!