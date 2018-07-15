Preview: Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to secure a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday but he admits he feared his best days were behind him when his career nose-dived over the last year.
The 31-year-old former World No1 won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam.
And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb even considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
However, on Saturday, Djokovic was the big-hitting, chest-pumping star of old as he defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Kevin Anderson.
It was at Wimbledon last year where his troubles started.
An elbow injury forced a retirement in his quarter-final and he sat out the rest of 2017.
He was then knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 in January by Hyeon Chung, then ranked at 58.
Taro Daniel, the 109-ranked Japanese player, stunned in him in Indian Wells before Benoit Paire, at 47 in the rankings, knocked him out in Miami.
In what was becoming a familiar tale, Martin Klizan, at 140, ousted him in Barcelona before there were signs of life with a run to the final at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.
At Wimbledon this year, he has battled unruly crowds, claiming elements of Centre Court were "unfair" to him in his win over home hope Kyle Edmund, and bizarre scheduling.
Seeded at a lowly 12, he suffered the indignity of being exiled to Court Two for his second round.
He will take a 5-1 career record over 32-year-old Anderson into Sunday's final.
His only loss was in 2008, while he has twice defeated the big-serving South African in two of his trophy-winning campaigns at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2015.
Victory on Sunday will make the 21st-ranked Djokovic the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.
Anderson, 32, is the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final.
He is also just the third African to reach this stage after Norton and Jaroslav Drobny who represented Egypt when he made the championship match in 1952 and 1954.
The 2017 US Open runner-up had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, also in five sets, saving a match point along the way.
The Florida-based Johannesburg-born player has spent 21 hours on court getting to the final.
Sunday's final may not be easy on the eye, however, with Anderson having fired 172 aces so far while boasting the fourth fastest serve at 140mph.
21:35 (IST)
That's that, then
Right, so that brings us to the end of our Wimbledon 2018 coverage. An excellent two weeks I'd say, and what's better than having two new champions at the end. Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic had an excellent 2016 and a forgettable 2017, but here they are, champions of the most coveted tennis event there is. That's sport, and that also is life.
With that thought, we bid you goodbye. Thanks a lot for joining us. Goodbye, goodnight!
21:26 (IST)
That's some company to be in
21:22 (IST)
Champion!
21:18 (IST)
Anderson is all class and humility
21:17 (IST)
Let that sink in
21:15 (IST)
Djokovic had a special supporter!
21:12 (IST)
Ladies and Gentlemen, Wimbledon 2018 champion, Novak Djokovic
21:10 (IST)
Anderson impresses in maiden final
Spare a thought for Anderson though. He played two of the most memorable matches of the tournament, and he collects his runners-up salver amid a thundering applause. He climbs to World No 5, but more importantly, he gave a glaring exhibition of his mental and physical toughness. Those two marathon matches - against Roger Federer and John Isner - lasted a combined 21 hours, and that surely had an impact on him. He was jaded in first two sets, tried gamely in the third, but ultimately, the strain was just too much.
21:05 (IST)
The Moment
21:04 (IST)
Slam No 13
Djokovic drops to the ground and SW19 rises to applaud the new champion! He tastes the grass, gets up and has his arms afloat...soaking in the cheers. What a moment, what a champion, and what a return this has been from Novak Djokovic after a dismal 2017. He wins his fourth Wimbledon, and 13th Grand Slam in straight sets lasting 2 hours and 19 minutes, becoming the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanišević's dream win in 2001.
21:01 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2018!
Tie-break time,and it's 1-1 in no time. Djokovic serves, and wins the baseline rally with a typically long Anderson return. 2-1. Now Anderson serves, and Djokovic responds with a vintage whipped return into the slightest of spaces. He is inching closer. Excellent return game from Djoker again, as Anderson comes up and hits long. Moves to 5-1. Two points away from his fourth Wimbledon, before he concedes a point with a wide passing shot. 5-2. Anderson hits the net now and Djokovic is on Championship point! Anderson saves it, but Djokovic is still just a point away. And that's it! Anderson typically hits the net to some up his day.
Djokovic wins 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
20:53 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 6-6
Djokovic serves, and Anderson doesn't err this time! Instead, he returns into Djokovic's body, and the Serb's return finds the net. Anderson makes it 30-0 with some guitsy tennis. He rushes to the net and employs his sliced-drop to make it 30-0. Djokovic makes it 30-15 before hitting wide. It's set point to Anderson! And the South African duly errs. First break point saved. 40-30. And Djokovic saves second set point witha big second serve. A baseline rally, and now Djokovic hits long. He did well to returtn that shot, actually, but that's long. Advantage Anderson, and error Anderson. Deuce. Another long return from the South African...that was way beyond baseline. Advantage Djokovic. And now the Serb hits marginally long. Deuce again.What a return there from Djokovic! Courageous for Anderson to come to the net, but Djokovic is just too good with his return. Advantage Djokovic, and game Djokovic with that ace. Not for the first time has he saved a set point. He's got nerves of steel. 6-6. Tie-break time!
20:44 (IST)
Anderson leads 6-5
Anderson starts with an 138mph ace and jumps to 40-0. Takes the game after Djokovic backhand hits net. What a game this from Anderson. His service game has found sting again. He is not giving up!
20:42 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 5-5
Djokovic serves, and grabs the first point when Anderson's return goes long. It's 15-all soon before Anderson hits wide to make it 30-15. The South African equalises by winning an excellent rally, and he moves to set point with his second serve. Djokovic saves the first set point after pushing Anderson wide, and he had some words to throw at the opponent. It's heating up, and it's Anderson on set point again. But guess what, Djokovic saves again! Deuce, and it's advantage Djokovic now as Anderson errs again. Hard to remember he was on set point once. And you can't allow that leeway to Djokovic. He lets go a big serve that Anderson hits to the net. It's 5-5.
20:33 (IST)
Anderson leads 5-4 in third set
Anderson serves, and gallops to 30-15 in no time. Reaches 40-15 with an ace, and takes the game with a delectable sliced backhand drop shot. He leads 5-4, but more importantly, he has shown lot more purpose and urgency in this set. He is still going for winners, but is not afraid to come to the net either. It's getting interesting now. Anderson leads 5-4.
20:29 (IST)
Djokovic draws parity
Djokovic serves, and Anderson takes the first point with a typically strong forehand. Djokovic equalises with an ace and a deep, wicked serve to make it 30-15. He rushes in, and slaps a forehand that beats Djokovic. The Serb challenges, but that's in. It's 30-30. And now he is on break point. A bit fortuitous though, as his return grazes the net. Can he take it now? Not yet. He hits long (again), and it's deuce. Djokovic capitalises; he rushes in and dabs a return after pushing Anderson wide. Advantage Djokovic, and he takes it after Anderson hits long. It's 4-4 in the third set.
20:21 (IST)
Anderson makes it 4-3
Anderson serves, and serves an ace. They play a long baseline rally,and this time Anderson takes it with Djokovic hitting the net. There comes another ace from Anderson. An absolute scorcher, that. Hits his backhand long now, but it's still 40-15 to him. Lets go a slingshot serve to take the game. He leads 4-3. Has he woken up?
20:18 (IST)
Djokovic equalises
Djokovic serves, and floats to 30-0 lead - the second point after winning a crosscourt rally. Another baseline exchange, and Djokovic takes it again! He surges to 40-0, and takes the game with an unreturnable forehand. It's 3-3.
20:14 (IST)
Anderson leads 3-2
Anderson serves,and duly errs with an inside-out forehand. A bit casual there from him. He rushes to net now, and smashes a Djokovic scoop to make it 15-15. Is there an ace coming now? Yes! Hits his fourth ace of the day to nose ahead. 30-15. Another deep serve from Anderson, and Djokovic hits long. He is showing some purpose here, Anderson. He comes to the net again for volley, but hits his return on the net. He still leads 40-30 though, and takes this game with a brute of a serve. Anderson in lead now. Well played!
20:09 (IST)
It's 2-2 in third set
Djokovic serves, and as has been the case so far, Anderson is the first to err. 15-0. Two baseline returns go long from Anderson,and Djokovic takes the game with an ace. How do you stop him?
20:06 (IST)
Anderson noses ahead
Anderson serves, and errs on the net. A Djokovic error makes it 15-all, before Anderson's scorching return makes it 30-15. The Serb hits one long again, and Anderson takes the game as another Djokovic's backhand finds the net.
20:03 (IST)
Djokovic draws level 1-1
Djokovic serves, and Anderson errs. No surprises there. Anderson comes to the net now, perhaps for the first time in the match, but lands his return into the net. Now Djokovic steps up with a backhand winner of his own to make it 40-0,and takes the game with his booming serve.
20:00 (IST)
Anderson leads third set 1-0
Third set begins with Anderson serving, and he takes the first game in no time. Shows what his service game can do. He was just so good in this game, completely different from what he has been over the past two sets.
19:57 (IST)
Djokovic one set away
If he wins today, Djokovic will break the three-Wimbledon-title deadlock he shares with John McEnroe and Boris Becker. Djokovic is into his first Grand Slam final for almost two years - since the 2016 US Open final - and is seeking his first major since the 2016 French Open title.
19:55 (IST)
Djokovic wins second set, leads 6-2, 6-2
Djokovic serves, and promptly takes the rally with another Anderson error. He follows it with a wild, wild return to make it 30-0, before he eventually goes to the net and beats Djokovic on the run. 30-15. Lets go a rasping backhand return to draw level, and gets to break point after inducing an error from the Serb. He is on his first break point, and guess what, he ends the 15-shot rally with a long forehand return. Deuce.You can't do that in a Wimbledon final. And Djokovic is not going to let that chance go. He rips a monster backhand and lets out a war cry. Set point, and he takes it after forcing Anderson to hit way wide. This is going just one way.
19:49 (IST)
Too much, maybe?
19:48 (IST)
Anderson takes this game, but Djokovic leads 5-2
Anderson serves, and takes the first point. It jumps to 40-0, riding on couple of errors from Djokovic. The Serbian wrests back a point thanks to an Anderson error, and he takes the game with a rasping return.
19:44 (IST)
Djokovic leads 5-1
Djokovic serves, and there's an unharacteristic error from the Serb as he hits wide. 15-0 to Anderson, and they play a 17-shot rally from the baseline. Longest rally of the match so far, and it ends with Anderson hitting the net. Djokovic lets go an ace to make it 30-15, and the Serb shows his excellent retrieving skills to make it 40-15. Anderson saves a break as Djokovic hits the net, and he makes it 40-40 with a blazing crosscourt forehand return. Advantage Djokovic now as Anderson's return finds the net. And now Djokovic hits a straight forehand long! Deuce again. and there comes the designated error from Anderson, on net again. Djokovic doesn't mind that window, and takes the game after wrong-footing Anderson with his forehand.
19:37 (IST)
Djokovic breaks, leads 4-1
Anderson serves, takes the firsy time, and errs again. He is sticking to his template here. 15-15. Another error, this time he hits his backhand wide. Poor stuff from Anderson. There comes a double fault from the South African, and Djokovic is on break point. He breaks! Anderson hits long, again, and Djokovic has the game. Thorough domination from the Serb in this final.
19:32 (IST)
Djokovic leads 3-1
Djokovic serves, but Anderson dominates this rally and eventually wins it. 15-0. The Serb responds with a sizzling ace to draw level. Another powerful serve from Djokovic and Anderson hits long again! 30-15. Djokovic rips a brutal second serve - an ace- to make it 40-15, and takes the game after another tame Anderson return hits the net. Djokovic leads.
19:28 (IST)
Anderson wins game, but Djokovic leads 2-1
Djokovic leads 2-0, but Anderson makes some recovery with his service game. Rushes to 40-0 before a wild forehand return makes it 40-15. Another tired, wild lob makes it 40-30. Another long return, and it's 40-40. Deuce. Now Djokovic hits wide, and it's advantage Anderson. He double faults now, and there's the second deuce. He is relying on his baseline strokes alone, perhaps too fatigued to try anything else. Djokovic errs, and it's Anderson on advantage again. Finally takes the game as Djokovic's return from the net fails to go across. Djokovic still leads though, 2-1.
19:20 (IST)
They're watching!
19:17 (IST)
Djokovic leads in second set
Anderson serves, and wastes a single-point lead by another net error. 15-15. Another backhand from baseline goes into net. This is not looking good for Anderson. 30-15. An easy rally, and Anderson hits a languid backhand into the net. 40-15. That was his 14th unforced error. Make it 15 unforced errors as Djokovic breaks, and takes the game. Clinical. It's 1-0 in the second set.
19:13 (IST)
Anderson struggling
The strain of playing consecutive five-setters is showing on Anderson. He is clearly struggling in this searing heat, and add to it the nervous tension of a major final. His physio is out, attending to him.
19:12 (IST)
Djokovic wins first set 6-2
Djokovic serves for the set, and takes the first point with a smash after pushing Anderson wide. Anderson equalises after Djokovic hits the net. 15-15. Another net error from Anderson, this time from his backhand. 30-15. And that's poor returning from Anderson. He had the entire court to aim at, but all he did was find the net. Djokovic on set point. And Anderson hits a wild forehand. Typical. Djokovic wins first set 6-2 in 29 minutes.
19:07 (IST)
Anderson pulls one back; it's 5-2 in first set
Will Djokovic seal the set here. Looks likely so far, as he surges ahead and hits a crosscourt forehand to make it 15-all. Anderson responds with a booming serve that has Djokovic off-balance. 30-15. It becomes 40-15 as Djokovic hits his return wide. Anderson is very good on his serve, and he hits a resounding ace to take the game.
19:04 (IST)
Djokovic leads 5-1
Djokovic serves, and there's another error from Anderson. 15-0. A semblance of rally there,and Djokovic ends it by rushing to the net and crunching a forehand return past Anderson. 30-0. Takes the game as Anderson hits his forehand into the net. 5-1 in the first set. It's easy for Djokovic so far.
19:01 (IST)
Djokovic breaks, leads 4-1
This is clinical from Djokovic. He has broken Anderson for the second tie in this game. The South African is clearly struggling with his placement. Six unforced errors by him so far, the last of them hands over the game to Djokovic.
18:57 (IST)
Djokovic leads 3-1
Djokovic serves. Starts with a powerful serve that Anderson hits wide, tamely. Follows it up with another bullet serve that Anderson returns to the net. 30-0. Another deep serve, and this is becoming a ritual here. Anderson loosely gets around that serve and hits it limply back to net. Game Djokovic. Anderson looks tired already. His returns have repeatedly found the net, and he clearly wilted under the barrage of Djokovic's brutal serves. Djoker leads, 3-1.
18:52 (IST)
Anderson makes it 2-1
Third game,and Anderson cruises to first two points thanks to Djokovic's long returns. Makes it 30-0 with a 137mph rocket, and seals the game with another bullet serve to Djokovic's backhand side. Takes the game without conceding a point.
18:49 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 2-0
Djokovic serves, and takes the first point thanks to a net errorr from Anderson. The Serb hits his forehand return into the net soon to make it 15-all, but a baseline error from Anderson means Djokovic leads 30-15. Couple of wild returns from Anderson hand over the game to Djokovic. He has been cool and composed on this hot afternoon.
18:46 (IST)
Game one goes to Djokovic
Players take the court amid thundering applause. Anderson wins toss, and unsurprisingly, decides to serve. Starts with a big, wide serve, and takes the first point after an 11-shot rally as Djokovic hits a return long. Another excellent serve from Anderson, but hits his forehand return into the net. 15-15. He comes rushing to the net to Djoker's backhand and employs the sliced backhand drop shot to nose ahead. 30-15. Now he hits his backhand wide after a two-shot rally, and deposits his forehand long to put Djokovic on break point! Double fault. Djokovic breaks Anderson, and takes the first game.
18:36 (IST)
Royalty is in attendance
18:35 (IST)
Game time!
Both players are on the Centre court, knocking. The Royalty is in attendance too. We are all set for the gentlemen's final guys.
18:34 (IST)
Anderson's serve vs Djokovic's return?
This promises to be another gruelling match. Both players don't mind playing long matches, but would be reasonably fatigued after playing marathon semi-finals. Anderson beat John Isner in 6 hours and 36 minutes - the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history - while Djokovic trumped Rafael Nadal in another five-set epic over the course of two days. The South African has spent 21 hours on court this fortnight, five and a half hours more than the Serb. Anderson's biggest weapon is his serve, while Djokovic is among the best returners in men's tennis. Another baseline slugfest on the cards. Belt-up!
18:14 (IST)
Get ready!
18:10 (IST)
Djokovic closing in on Pete Sampras
If Djokovic wins, it will be his 13th major, putting him just one behind Pete Sampras. Sampras retired in 2002 with most men's singles' majors to his name, but since then, two fine gentlemen - Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) - have gone past him. There could be a third man closing in today.
18:01 (IST)
History beckons for Anderson
Anderson is the first South African to reach Wimbledon final in 97 years. If he wins today, he will be the first from his continent to win the coveted title in the Open era. The last time an African won a Wimbledon title was in 1954, the honour going to Jaroslav Drobny, who had switched from a Czechoslovakian passport to an Egyptian. Anderson's win will also make him the first non-European to win a Slam, dating back to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro's triumph at the 2009 US Open.
17:50 (IST)
Novak Djokovic leads head-to-head against Kevin Anderson
Djokovic has a 5-1 record against Anderson. They have met at Wimbledon twice before, in 2011 and 2015. Djokovic went on to win the title in both editions. The only time Anderson got the better of Djokovic was in 2008.
17:40 (IST)
Kevin Anderson vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is contesting his 22nd Grand Slam final. He has a 12-9 win-loss record in major finals and has won three of his four previous Wimbledon championship matches. Anderson is contesting his second Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal in straight sets at the 2017 US Open on his only previous appearance in the title match at a major.