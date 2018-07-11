Preview: Novak Djokovic insists it's only fair that he should play his Wimbledon quarter-final on Centre Court on Wednesday, handing the All England Club a dilemma over relegating Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to Court One.
Despite being a three-time champion, Djokovic has featured just once on Centre Court — against British home favourite Kyle Edmund in the last 32 — in the opening four rounds.
By contrast, eight-time champion Federer, and Nadal, the title winner on two occasions, have played exclusively on the 15,000-seater Centre Court.
So, with two quarter-finals being played on Centre Court and two on Court One, something has got to give.
"We'll see. Hopefully," said Djokovic when asked if he expected to face Japan's Kei Nishikori on the most famous arena in tennis.
The Serb went on to tell Serbian media that he "deserved" to be on Centre Court.
Djokovic has played twice on the 11,000-capacity Court One this year but was shunted off to the 4,000-seater Court Two for his second round clash against Horacio Zeballos.
Three times he was scheduled last on court, putting him at risk of falling victim to fading light with the burden of having to return the following day.
He managed to finish off Russia's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the gathering gloom on Monday.
Twelve months ago, his last-16 match with Adrian Mannarino, also scheduled for Court One, was cancelled despite Centre Court with its retractable roof being available.
Djokovic had to play that fourth round on Tuesday and quarter-final on Wednesday when he was forced to retire against Tomas Berdych with an elbow injury.
On Monday, he almost fell victim to the scheduling curse again.
"I heard that the organisers were planning to cancel my match if Gael Monfils and Kevin Anderson went to a fifth. Luckily for me it didn't happen," he said of the tie which preceded his clash with Khachanov.
Bizarrely, organisers decided to put a mixed doubles match on Centre Court, which was concluded under the roof after sunset.
'Big war'
"It's what I wished for," said Djokovic when asked if he would have preferred to move to Centre Court.
"Like last year, I received the information that they can't reschedule my match on the other court because of the tickets that are presold.
"I guess there are other factors that play in."
Wherever he ends up playing, Djokovic, the 2011, 2014 and 2015 champion, will be favourite to see off Nishikori for a 14th time in 16 meetings.
Nishikori is playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final.
He is also the first Japanese man to reach the quarter-finals since Shuzo Matsuoka in 1995.
"It's always like a big war for me," said Nishikori on facing Djokovic.
Defending champion Federer will be playing in his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final and 53rd at all Grand Slams.
His opponent on Wednesday is eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson, the first South African since Wayne Ferreira in 1994 to get to the last eight.
Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record run from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.
He also holds a 4-0 career lead over 2017 US Open runner-up Anderson who has yet to take a set off the Swiss.
Federer hasn't dropped serve at Wimbledon so far but is wary of the challenge posed by Anderson whose big serving style is flourishing on courts cooked by last week's heatwave.
"It's definitely helped a certain style of player, maybe the big servers," said 20-time major winner Federer.
'It's about being smart'
Nadal has made the quarter-finals for the first time since finishing runner-up to Djokovic in 2011.
The world number one, chasing an 18th major, will now take on Juan Martin del Potro boasting a 10-5 career lead.
Del Potro is in his first quarter-final at the tournament since 2013 when he reached the semi-final.
Many are already anticipating a Sunday final between Federer and Nadal, 10 years after their 2008 epic championship showdown widely regarded as the greatest final ever played.
"Facing Roger again will be something fantastic," said Nadal.
"But if you ask me if I prefer another one, I say yes. It's about being smart, no?"
Wednesday's other quarter-final sees 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic tackle US ninth seed John Isner, making his Wimbledon last-eight debut at 33.
It won't be pretty.
Isner, 33, has not been broken in 74 service games while Raonic has dropped serve just three times in 72 games.
Isner has unleashed a tournament-leading 135 aces while Canadian 13th seed Raonic is in second place, having fired 117.
Raonic has the fastest serve of this year's Wimbledon at 147 miles (236.5 kilometres) per hour, while Isner is just behind on 144mph (231.7kph).
Highlights
Right then, ladies and gentlemen, it was an absolute pleasure to bring today's action from Wimbledon to you. We witnessed some enthralling tennis with Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro, Kevin Anderson, and John Isner going through to semis.
Plenty more action coming your way tomorrow as ladies singles semi-finals get underway. Till then, it's good night from us.
Sport.
It's Nadal vs Djokovic!
Exactly!
Rafael Nadal beats Juan Martin Del Potro
And he has done it! Beats Juan Martin Del Porto in this bruising battle to reach his sixth Wimbledon semi-final. His secures his win with a stright sliced-backhand return after Del Potro falls, and then hops over to hug his fallen opponent. What a moment. SW19 is up on their feet, as the two giants soak in the applause. Serene.
Nadal wins 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Del Potro has found a way to stay alive. He has scampered and dived, saved break points and made full use of his brutal forehand to come withing striking distance to draw level in this set. His return though finds the net, and its back to deuce. Unforced errors, and some more deuce. Man, this is turning into a marathon.And it's the drop shot that does it for Nadal again.He is on break point, and Del Potro saves it! Would you believ it? He has saved three break points in this game. And finally, Nadal takes it. Gets a standing ovation. This has been more of a boxing match- punches, counter punches and lots of bruises.
It's 5-3 to Nadal in the decider.
The moment
He's done it!
Isner wins!
Big-serving John Isner downs Milos Raonic in four sets. He comes back from a set down and once he got his rhythm, there was no stopping him. He is through to semis with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.
Tennis!
Nadal lands into the front row to retrieve one!
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
On the other court, the fourth set is, as expected, tied! It's 1-1 as of now.
John Isner wins third set
The big-serving American has taken the third set 6-4 and leads two sets to one. It's 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in his favour.
Welcome to the fifth set!
Rafael Nadal wins fourth set 6-4
Nadal is serving for the set, and he starts with consecutive points. He uses his excellent netplay to make it 40-0 before hitting one wide. Is that the opening Del Potro needs? No! Nadal seals it with a fiery return that beats the Argentine on the run. Nadal takes the fourth set.
It's 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4 on the Centre Court. Over to fifth set!
Isner draws level
John Isner wins second set in tie-break
It's 7-7 in the tie-break, and Raonic's lobbed return goes wide! It's 8-7 in Isner's favour, and he seals it. Lets out a cry of relief and victory. Two sets, two tie-breaks, one each to Raonic and Isner. All set for long haul. 7-6, 6-7 is the scoreline.
He's back!
Del Potro wins third set
Del Potro has come roaring back. Takes the third set 6-4. It's 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in his favour now.
Raonic takes first set
Milos Raonic wins first set against John Isner 7-6
Finally, first set ends on Court 1. Milos Raonic takes it in a tie-break. Sign of things to come?
First set tie-break, anyone?
Numbers!
News from Centre Court
Del Potro wins second set 7-6
Nadal faults, and it's Del Potro on set point at 8-7. He has done it. Game and set, Del Potro. He has levelled the match. are we win for another long match? Most likely!
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Time for the other quarter-final of the day. Raonic has started by taking the first game without dropping a point.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Meanwhile, on Centre Court, Nadal and Del Potro are busy in another battle of attrition. Del Potro, trailing by a set, has broken Nadal, and leads the second set 5-4. Nadal, though, takes this game with a stinging backhand return to make it 5-5.
From the man himself
Indeed!
Kevin Anderson beats Roger Federer
And finally, Anderson breaks. He is serving for the match...and he comes up with a wide return. Pressure? Well, he responds with an ace on his second serve. Baseline slugfest, and Anderson wins this. It's 30-15 to him. He is closing in. Who would have thought? And he is on match point! Federer had no answer to that return. And there it is! A typical deep, big serve that flies off Federer's racquet wide. Ladies and gentlemen, it took some doing.
6-2, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 11-13 is the scoreline.
Some game, this!
Rafael Nadal wins first set
Meanwhile on Centre Court, Nadal has taken the first set against Del Potro 7-5.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Welcome to the third quarterfinal of the day where Rafael Nadal plays Juan Martin del Potro. The players are on the court, and we are about to start anytime.
Anderson wins fourth set
Anderson serves for the set, and starts with a long return. 15-0 to Federer, but the Swiss hits his return into the net. 15-all though is soon 30-all with Federer wrong-footing Anderson. The South African responds with a wicked return that is too good for the Swiss. The eight-time champion forces a deuce, and gets to advantage with a delicate return. He is just so good with his rallies, Federer. Anderson's forces a second deuce with a double-handed backhand and follows it with an ace and a forehand drive to take the game. He takes the set 6-4. Brace yourselves for the fifth set.
He is back!
Djokovic beats Nishikori in four sets
That's it. Djokovic seals it, marches into his eighth semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori. 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 reads the final scoreline. He will play the winner of Federer-Anderson match on Friday.
Anderson wins third set
What a comeback this from Anderson. Takes the third set with a searing ace. It's 2-1 on Court 1.
Federer wins second set
Tie-breaker time,and Anderson's 2-0 lead is cut to 2-1 through amazing return game from the Swiss. He sets up the next rally perfectly and induces another error from the South African to draw level. He noses ahead as Anderson hits a return long, and a sublime backhand down the line makes it 4-2 for the Swiss. He is moving so well on the court, Federer. Makes it 5-2 with a powerful serve, forcing the opponent to hit into the net. Anderson gets a point here, but Federer is on set point with another perfect return. Set point. And it goes to Federer! Anderson saves two set points but couldn't keep the Swiss away for long. 7-6 to Federer. Can he seal it in next set?
Nishikori wins second set
Nishikori takes second set 6-3 in in 45 minutes!
Djokovic wins first set 6-3
Djokovic has run away to 5-3 lead on the Centre Court. He has kept Nishikori at bay so far, who has shown sporadic brilliance. The Serb though has been superb, and two unforced errors from the Japanese put Djokovic on set point. Nishikori saves first break point with a sizzling return on Djokovic's forehand side, before the Serb hits long to handover the second break to Nishikori. 40-all, and Djokovic fires in an ace to get back on set point. Takes the set after Nishikori hits a backhand wide. It's 6-3 to Djokovic.
Federer wins first set 6-2
Federer takes first set against Anderson 6-2. This has been clinical stuff from the Swiss great, and he has answered Anderson's big serves with relative ease. 26 minutes is all it takes!
Djokovic vs Nishikori
On Centre Court, Nishikori is finding his rhythm. After making it 3-2, his returns have rediscovered their venom and precision, and he takes the game with a powerful forehand volley. It's 3-3.
Federer vs Anderson
Federer has started strongly against Anderson on Court 1. Rushes to a 40-0 lead before Anderson saves a break. He, however, hits a return wide and its game, Federer.
Djokovic vs Nishikori
Meanwhile on Centre Court, Djokovic has run away to a 40-0 lead in first game against Kei Nishikori. The feisty Japanese saves two break points but the Serb eventually takes the first game.
Sport.
Rafa is back!
It's Nadal vs Djokovic!
Exactly!
Rafael Nadal beats Juan Martin Del Potro
And he has done it! Beats Juan Martin Del Porto in this bruising battle to reach his sixth Wimbledon semi-final. His secures his win with a stright sliced-backhand return after Del Potro falls, and then hops over to hug his fallen opponent. What a moment. SW19 is up on their feet, as the two giants soak in the applause. Serene.
Nadal wins 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Nadal serving for match. He takes the first point as Del Potro's shot falls outside the baseline. Nadal is inching closer. 30-0. Can Del Potro fight back, again? Yes! Another punishing rally, and it's that forehand again. Nadal can't time that,and Del Potro is back. Follows it with another forehand drive to draw level. It's 30-all. And Nadal is on match point!
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Del Potro holds serve! He is showing tremendous heart here. What a match!It's 5-4 to Nadal.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Del Potro has found a way to stay alive. He has scampered and dived, saved break points and made full use of his brutal forehand to come withing striking distance to draw level in this set. His return though finds the net, and its back to deuce. Unforced errors, and some more deuce. Man, this is turning into a marathon.And it's the drop shot that does it for Nadal again.He is on break point, and Del Potro saves it! Would you believ it? He has saved three break points in this game. And finally, Nadal takes it. Gets a standing ovation. This has been more of a boxing match- punches, counter punches and lots of bruises.
It's 5-3 to Nadal in the decider.
The moment
He's done it!
Isner wins!
Big-serving John Isner downs Milos Raonic in four sets. He comes back from a set down and once he got his rhythm, there was no stopping him. He is through to semis with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Nadal is pumped up. Unleashes his ferocious groundtrokes to make it 30-0 before Del Potro's forehand wrests back a point. It's 30-all as Nadal's return falls long. Del Potro sends an ace to make it 40-30, and Del Potro seals it! Nadal still leads 4-3 though.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Nadal is visibly the fitter athlete, but one must doff his hat to Del Potro. He has willed his body into impossile stretches and dives, and leads the game 30-15.Nadal though keeps his cool and sends down a searing forehand to draw level. Del Potro gets to break point now with a Nadal return falling long. And what a wild swing that was from Del Potro! He has blown away his break point in some style. It's 40-all and the Spaniard's drop shot makes it advantage Nadal. Now it's Nadal's turn to hit long. Second break point of the game. and Nadal's forehand drive forces the third deuce. Nadal takes the game! Del Potro tries a sliced backhand return that goes only as far as the net.
Nadal leads 4-2 in the fifth set.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Well,it's a mini classic on the Centre Court. Fifth set tied at 2-2,and with both players fully invested, Nadal comes up with a delectable drop shot to take early lead. Del Potro responds with a ferocious serve that goes just wide, and another serve induces an error from Nadal. Fascinating tennis, this. Del Potro saves a break point as Nadal slips. Doesn't matter, as his crosscourt forehand helps him break. He leads 3-2 in the decider.
Tennis!
Nadal lands into the front row to retrieve one!
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
On the other court, the fourth set is, as expected, tied! It's 1-1 as of now.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
Twice in this game did Del Potro come to the net, and twice he missed his sliced backhand. However, he is on advantage here. Del Potro is not holding himself back here, but Nadal's forehand forces a deuce. Del Potro fires an ace, but Nadal wrests back the advantage. Third deuce. Nadal hits his return into the net . Can Del Potro do it now? No! Dives full length to reach that Nadal's slice, gets all the applause for a brave effort, but the point goes to the man across the net. Del Potro uses the angle so well on that return, and Nadal tries to chase it into the crowd! Incredible tennis, this. Del Potro takes this game. Phew!
John Isner wins third set
The big-serving American has taken the third set 6-4 and leads two sets to one. It's 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in his favour.
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin Del Potro
The Argentine takes the first game, but Nadal has come out blazing in the next. Sends down a slice from the mid-court and follows it with an ace to grab the opening two points. Nails a powerful forehand and Del Potro doesn't bother chasing it. A wild return from the Argentine means Nadal wins the second game without dropping a point. He was savage there.
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
On Court 1, John Isner leads the battle of big servers in the third set 5-4. He has already taken the second set in tie-break, and that seems to have spurred him.
Welcome to the fifth set!
Rafael Nadal wins fourth set 6-4
Nadal is serving for the set, and he starts with consecutive points. He uses his excellent netplay to make it 40-0 before hitting one wide. Is that the opening Del Potro needs? No! Nadal seals it with a fiery return that beats the Argentine on the run. Nadal takes the fourth set.
It's 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4 on the Centre Court. Over to fifth set!
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Nadal on set point here in the fourth set. And he hits one into the net! It's 40-all, and Nadal bags another set point after depositing that lob from Del Potro. The Argentine is not done yet, though. He sends down a thundering forehand for deuce, and follows it with consecutive aces to take this game. It's 5-4 in Nadal's favour in the fourth set.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Del Potro takes the next game to make it 4-3 in the fourth set. He changes his footwear, but that has no effect on Nadal who has taken a 30-0 lead.It becomes 30-15 but an error from Del Potro makes it 40-15. Del Potro slips and Nadal lets go a drop shot to take the game. He leads 5-3. Another five-setter in the making?
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Fourth set underway on Centre Court and Nadal has just sealed his third game. He has a slender 3-2 lead over Del Potro. Nadal is in his elements now. Rushes to the net and draws Del Potro out too, only to send down a smash. He has moved to a 30-0 lead, but concedes a point as he hits a return wide. Del Potro sends down a punishing inside-out forehand to restore parity. Nadal delivers a drop shot after a series of baseline crosscourt exchanges, and makes it 40-30. Another return error from Del Potro makes it 4-2 for Nadal.
Isner draws level
23:44 (IST)
John Isner wins second set in tie-break
It's 7-7 in the tie-break, and Raonic's lobbed return goes wide! It's 8-7 in Isner's favour, and he seals it. Lets out a cry of relief and victory. Two sets, two tie-breaks, one each to Raonic and Isner. All set for long haul. 7-6, 6-7 is the scoreline.
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Raonic and Isner are in no mood for an early finish. After taking the opening set to a tie-breaker, their second set is tied at 6-6!
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Fourth set underway on Centre Court...and Nadal, you beauty! He dives full length to retrieve a deep return from Del Potro, but the Argentine ultimately wins that point, and with it, game. He leads 1-0 in the fourth set.
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
On Court 1, very little differentiates Milos Raonic and John Isner. It's 5-5 in the second set with Isner leading 30-15. Remember, the first sent went in a tie-break.
He's back!
Del Potro wins third set
Del Potro has come roaring back. Takes the third set 6-4. It's 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in his favour now.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Meanwhile on Centre Court, the third set is locked at 3-3. Del Potro pockets the first points of this game with a searing forehand. Nadal pushes him wide and smashes the resultant lob to make it 15-all.He has been excellent at the baseline but Del Potro shows he is equally good at the net too; shows amazing reflexes to make it 40-15. Nails an ace on his second serve to end the game. He leads 4-3 in the third set.
Raonic takes first set
23:00 (IST)
Milos Raonic wins first set against John Isner 7-6
Finally, first set ends on Court 1. Milos Raonic takes it in a tie-break. Sign of things to come?
First set tie-break, anyone?
Numbers!
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
On Court 1, it's 5-5 in the opening set. Raonic has a 30-0 lead in this game, and his powerful serve makes it 40-0. Isner comes back with a thundering return before Raonic advances to the net and makes it 6-5.
News from Centre Court
Del Potro wins second set 7-6
Nadal faults, and it's Del Potro on set point at 8-7. He has done it. Game and set, Del Potro. He has levelled the match. are we win for another long match? Most likely!
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
It's game on at the Centre Court, where Rafa leads the second set tie-breaker 5-3. And Nadal reaches set point as Del Potro's return is fired in the net.The Argentine is not done yet. he puts some top-spin to his forehand and induces an error from Nadal to grab consecutive points. It's 6-5 in Nadal's favour. Well, he double faults. 6-6. Nadal repeatedly tests Del Potro on his backhand until he errs. Nadal on set point now.
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Isner makes it 2-2 in the first set and Raonic starts next game with a sizzling ace. Follows it up with another big serve to Isner's backhand, and the Amerian fires the return into the net. Another ace makes it 40-0 for Raonic, and the Canadian sends down another ace to seal the game. He has galloped to 3-2 lead in just 13 minutes.
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Raonic has taken a 2-1 lead in the opening set. Good start from the Canadian here.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Del Potro takes the first points in this game as Nadal hits a return long. A fault at he net by Del Potro makes it 15-all and the big Argentine beats Nadal on his backhand to make it 30-15. He wrong-foots Nadal again to make it 40-30 but the Spaniard forces a deuce. Del Potro sends down a powerful forehand that beats Nadal on the run and he seals the game with an ace. It's 6-6 in the second set. Which way will this tie-break go?
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Time for the other quarter-final of the day. Raonic has started by taking the first game without dropping a point.
Rafael Nadal vs Del Potro
Meanwhile, on Centre Court, Nadal and Del Potro are busy in another battle of attrition. Del Potro, trailing by a set, has broken Nadal, and leads the second set 5-4. Nadal, though, takes this game with a stinging backhand return to make it 5-5.
From the man himself
Federer vs Anderson
Federer would rue the match points he couldn't capitalise on in the third set. The defending champion is out, and it's time to move to the other quarter-finals of the day. Keep following.