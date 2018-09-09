Serena Williams speaks in the post-match press conference

On how she is feeling now: I don't know how I'm feeling yet, I haven't had the time to process everything. I'm trying to stay positive and look at the good things and go forward. At one point I felt bad, I was crying and so was she, and I don't know if they were happy tears, and that wasn't how I felt and I wanted her to soak in the moment

On Patrick Mouratagolou admitting to trying to coach from the box: I literally just heard that too. I just texted Patrick to know what he's talking about. I'm trying to figure out why he would say that. I want to clarify why he would say that. I wasn't being coached. If I look at my box and they say "come on", I don't know what else to do. I did not look at my box after that.

On what she will say to her daughter Alexis Olympia years later: Honestly, I don't know if she will bring it up, I don't think she'll ask me what happened in 2018. She'll see I stood up for what I believed was right, and that things don't always go well, and you don't get what you want.

On whether she has had previous run-ins with umpire Carlos Ramos: No. Carlos Ramos has always been a great umpire

On whether she thought about a similar incident that happened at the 2009 US Open: I think its hard for me and instantly I thought 'I don't want to go back to 2004. Forget 2009. It started there and it's something you always have to play for. You just have to try to realise that it's just coincidence

On her thoughts about the violation: He took a point from me and alleged I was cheating. I had a conversation from him and told him you know me and my character. I said I could understand what he saw because I was looking at my box, but that's not what I do. I don't need to cheat to win, I've won enough

On whether the umpire played a role in deciding the course of the match: I think that’s a really good question. I don’t know. I feel like she was playing really well, but I feel like I really needed to do a lot to change in that match to try to come out front, to try to come out on top.

It’s hard to say because I always fight till the end and I always try to come back, no matter what. But she was also playing really, really well. It’s hard to say that I wouldn’t have got a new level, because I’ve done it so many times in my career. So it’s a tough question.

On whether on-court coaching should be allowed in the future: I don't use on-court coaching. One thing I love about Tennis is being out there and it being the one time that you have to problem solve on your own. When I'm out there I have a nano-second to make a decision that could change the match. It's my moment of peace

On Naomi Osaka: She was really really consistent. She played really well and made a lot of shots and she was really focused. There's a lot I can learn from her. I said I didn't want to answer the questions because this was her moment. I told people to stop booing because she deserved to win and she deserved the credit

On if she could go back in time and change a thing from the final: If I could change one thing, I can't say that I wouldn't say he was a thief. I've seen other men say much worse things, and not get penalised. I'm working for women's equality, and when he did that, I thought it was sexist. This is just an example for the next person that has emotions that wants to express themselves and want to be a strong woman, it didn't work out for me today but it's going to work out for the next person

And with that last quote, an emotional Serena Williams departs the room to a round of applause from the press corps.