Preview: Serena Williams vies for a record-equalling 24th major title at the US Open on Saturday, with Naomi Osaka out to deny her idol and become Japan's first Grand Slam champion.
One of the two will make history on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where Williams won the first of her six US Open titles at the age of 17.
Osaka was not yet two at the time, and the 20-year-old admits it's "surreal" to think she'll be taking on the woman who inspired her tennis career in her very first Grand Slam final.
"I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam," Osaka said.
The youngest woman to reach a US Open final since 2009, Osaka displayed poise and mental fortitude in saving all 13 break points she faced in a semi-final victory over American Madison Keys.
Her powerful ground game has carried her to the final with the loss of just one set, her infectious enthusiasm for the peculiar challenges of the US Open earning her a legion of fans along the way.
"I like to sweat," Osaka declared of the punishing heat and humidity that has brought bigger names to their knees.
And she will against Williams, who is vintage form as she chases her first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 2017.
One year ago at this time, Williams was in the midst of four post-natal surgeries.
After coming tantalizingly close to equalling Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, Williams says the milestone isn't her main focus.
"I'm just going to keep trying," she said. "If it doesn't happen, I'll keep trying for the next one."
That's not the only record in Williams's sights on Saturday.
With a seventh US Open title to go with those she won in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 she can break out of a tie with Chris Evert for the most ever.
Williams says it's hard to gauge just how close she is to her dominant best, but there's no question she's playing far and away above her number 26 world ranking and even the 17th seeding granted by US Open officials.
She leads the tournament with 64 aces and has been broken just six times in six matches while Osaka has dropped her serve just four times.
The numbers promise a scintillating match up, if the magnitude of the occasion doesn't prove too much for the young Japanese.
"I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match," she said. "I shouldn't really think of her as my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent."
Williams isn't worried that their only prior meeting, at Miami in March, was a victory for Osaka.
"It was good that I played her because I kind of know how she plays now," Williams said. "I mean, I was breast-feeding at the time, so it was a totally different situation.
"I have nothing to lose," added Williams, who can join Australians Court, Evonne Goolagong and Belgian Kim Clijsters as the only mothers to win a Grand Slam singles title. "I'm going to go out there and do what I can."
Osaka, meanwhile, will do everything she can to bring the match-up to the conclusion of her youthful dream.
"I don't dream to lose," she said.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 05:02 AM
Highlights
Naomi Osaka is the 2018 US Open champion!
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4!
Despite what has happened around her, 20-year-old Naomi Osaka has won her first Grand Slam title! She fights back tears and is given a warm hug by a smiling Serena Williams. This is a deserved win for Osaka.
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 4-5*
Serena calls for the match referee is almost on the verge of tears. She tells the referee, "Many players have gotten away with saying much worse on the court. I called him a thief because he stole a point. Are you doing this to me because I am a woman?" The crowd is booing the referee. Serena responds to all that is happening with a love-hold and breaks down. Incredible.
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *3-5
Osaka breaks but it is getting ugly out there. At the changeover, Serena continues her exchange with the umpire. “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say you’re sorry, say it. And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!” And for that, she gets a code violation for verbal abuse for calling the umpire a thief. She gets a game penalty and Williams will now serve to stay in the final.
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *3-3
This is getting heated. Serena is handed a point penalty for her second code violation following the first for coaching violation earlier on. She has another heated exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos. " You owe me an apology. I did not cheat and have never ever cheated in my life. You need to announce it." In the middle of all this, Osaka gets a love-hold.
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *1-1
Woah. Interesting exchange between Williams and the chair umpire. Serena is given a coaching violation and she walks up the umpire and says that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was not coaching her and was only giving her a thumbs up. "I don't cheat, I'd rather lose than cheat and win." To be fair to the umpire, the TV cameras caught Mouratoglou's gesture and it doesn't look like a thumbs up and was more of directions. Osaka gets the hold.
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *0-0
This has been a h*ck of a performance from Naomi Osaka. Playing in her first Grand Slam final, the 20-year-old has just gone on and won the first 6-2 in dominating fashion against her idol and 23 Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. Osaka has won all 31 matches this year when she was one set up but if there is someone who can end that streak, then that is Serena Williams. An exciting second set beckons.
04:49 (IST)
That's it from us!
That was a memorable US Open final, if not for the right reasons. Say what you want about the umpire's decisions or Serena Williams' response to it, Naomi Osaka, winning her first Grand Slam title, did not deserve it. Join us in tomorrow for the US Open men's singles final, which we hope, does not get mired in controversies. Good bye!
04:41 (IST)
Serena Williams speaks in the post-match press conference
On how she is feeling now: I don't know how I'm feeling yet, I haven't had the time to process everything. I'm trying to stay positive and look at the good things and go forward. At one point I felt bad, I was crying and so was she, and I don't know if they were happy tears, and that wasn't how I felt and I wanted her to soak in the moment
On Patrick Mouratagolou admitting to trying to coach from the box: I literally just heard that too. I just texted Patrick to know what he's talking about. I'm trying to figure out why he would say that. I want to clarify why he would say that. I wasn't being coached. If I look at my box and they say "come on", I don't know what else to do. I did not look at my box after that.
On what she will say to her daughter Alexis Olympia years later: Honestly, I don't know if she will bring it up, I don't think she'll ask me what happened in 2018. She'll see I stood up for what I believed was right, and that things don't always go well, and you don't get what you want.
On whether she has had previous run-ins with umpire Carlos Ramos: No. Carlos Ramos has always been a great umpire
On whether she thought about a similar incident that happened at the 2009 US Open: I think its hard for me and instantly I thought 'I don't want to go back to 2004. Forget 2009. It started there and it's something you always have to play for. You just have to try to realise that it's just coincidence
On her thoughts about the violation: He took a point from me and alleged I was cheating. I had a conversation from him and told him you know me and my character. I said I could understand what he saw because I was looking at my box, but that's not what I do. I don't need to cheat to win, I've won enough
On whether the umpire played a role in deciding the course of the match: I think that’s a really good question. I don’t know. I feel like she was playing really well, but I feel like I really needed to do a lot to change in that match to try to come out front, to try to come out on top.
It’s hard to say because I always fight till the end and I always try to come back, no matter what. But she was also playing really, really well. It’s hard to say that I wouldn’t have got a new level, because I’ve done it so many times in my career. So it’s a tough question.
On whether on-court coaching should be allowed in the future: I don't use on-court coaching. One thing I love about Tennis is being out there and it being the one time that you have to problem solve on your own. When I'm out there I have a nano-second to make a decision that could change the match. It's my moment of peace
On Naomi Osaka: She was really really consistent. She played really well and made a lot of shots and she was really focused. There's a lot I can learn from her. I said I didn't want to answer the questions because this was her moment. I told people to stop booing because she deserved to win and she deserved the credit
On if she could go back in time and change a thing from the final: If I could change one thing, I can't say that I wouldn't say he was a thief. I've seen other men say much worse things, and not get penalised. I'm working for women's equality, and when he did that, I thought it was sexist. This is just an example for the next person that has emotions that wants to express themselves and want to be a strong woman, it didn't work out for me today but it's going to work out for the next person
And with that last quote, an emotional Serena Williams departs the room to a round of applause from the press corps.
03:59 (IST)
Andy Roddick weighs in on the controversy
03:50 (IST)
A beautiful moment between Naomi and Tamaki Osaka
03:49 (IST)
Naomi Osaka is the 2018 US Open champion!
03:40 (IST)
Naomi Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion!
03:39 (IST)
Naomi Osaka's coach Sascha Bajin tweets
03:38 (IST)
Patrick Mouratoglou tweets after the match
03:33 (IST)
Naomi Osaka speaks
Naomi is asked about her reaction to winning the US Open and she says, "I'm gonna differ from your question.
I know that everyone was cheering for her (Serena) and I'm sorry it had to happen like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match.
She sacrificed a lot for me and it means a lot to me for her to come and watch me because she doesn't do that often. My dad never physically watches my match as he walks around so I'll speak to him later."
It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals. Thank you.
03:29 (IST)
Serena Williams speaks
Well I don't want to be rude and I don't want to answer questions.
I just want to tell you that Naomi played well and this is her first Grand Slam and I know you guys were here rooting for me and let's make this the best moment we can and let's give credit where it's due and not boo and be positive.
Congratulations Naomi!
Thank you to my team, you guys are amazing, thank you to the crowd, you're the best in the world.
I hope to go on and continue to play here. It's been tough for me but thank you so much.
03:26 (IST)
True that.
03:26 (IST)
Things are getting ugly
The trophy presentation starts and a loud round of boos ring across the stadium. Naomi Osaka breaks down and Serena Williams puts a hand over Osaka's shoulder to console the new champion. This just shameful. Truly appaling behaviour from the fans out there.
03:24 (IST)
Well, this is interesting.
Patrick Mouratoglou admits to coaching Serena.
03:22 (IST)
Naomi Osaka, Japan's first Grand Slam champion
03:19 (IST)
Naomi Osaka is the 2018 US Open champion!
Osaka climbs up to her box and hugs her team. There is a long and emotional hug between Naomi and her mother Tamaki as both mother and daughter shed tears of joy. She gets back to her bench and draped a towel over her face to shield the world as she takes a moment to be with herself. What must be going on in her mind right now? To win her first Grand Slam title beating her idol Serena Williams as the match slid into chaos with Serena getting into a heated argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos must not be ideal for Osaka. We are looking forward to the trophy presentation ceremony to hear both players speak.
03:14 (IST)
Naomi Osaka is the 2018 US Open champion!
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4!
Despite what has happened around her, 20-year-old Naomi Osaka has won her first Grand Slam title! She fights back tears and is given a warm hug by a smiling Serena Williams. This is a deserved win for Osaka.
03:09 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 4-5*
Serena calls for the match referee is almost on the verge of tears. She tells the referee, "Many players have gotten away with saying much worse on the court. I called him a thief because he stole a point. Are you doing this to me because I am a woman?" The crowd is booing the referee. Serena responds to all that is happening with a love-hold and breaks down. Incredible.
03:06 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *3-5
Osaka breaks but it is getting ugly out there. At the changeover, Serena continues her exchange with the umpire. “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say you’re sorry, say it. And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!” And for that, she gets a code violation for verbal abuse for calling the umpire a thief. She gets a game penalty and Williams will now serve to stay in the final.
03:02 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *3-3
This is getting heated. Serena is handed a point penalty for her second code violation following the first for coaching violation earlier on. She has another heated exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos. " You owe me an apology. I did not cheat and have never ever cheated in my life. You need to announce it." In the middle of all this, Osaka gets a love-hold.
02:56 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 3-2*
Osaka breaks back! This is just amazing from the 20-year-old! Down a break and up against probably the entire stadium, she breaks Williams right back! On part helped by Serena double-faulting twice. Osaka celebrates with a fist pump and a 'Come one.' Serena responds to losing her hold by smashing her racquet.
02:52 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *3-1
You have got to applaud the mental strength displayed by Osaka out there at Arthur Ashe. She's not only playing against one of the greatest athletes ever, but she's also up against a partisan crowd. She saved three breakpoints in the game in fantastic fashion. A forehand winner to win the longest rally of the match — 19 shots — saves the first before saving two more with an ace and a service winner. Williams still manages to get the break and the crowd lets out a huge roar.
02:43 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 2-1*
Make your judgements.
02:42 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 2-1*
That was a difficult service game for Williams. Osaka has an answer for everything that is thrown her way and gets a breakpoint opportunity. She fights back and gets the hold with a partisan crowd rising to its feet to applaud her.
02:38 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *1-1
Woah. Interesting exchange between Williams and the chair umpire. Serena is given a coaching violation and she walks up the umpire and says that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was not coaching her and was only giving her a thumbs up. "I don't cheat, I'd rather lose than cheat and win." To be fair to the umpire, the TV cameras caught Mouratoglou's gesture and it doesn't look like a thumbs up and was more of directions. Osaka gets the hold.
02:31 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, 1-0*
A good service winner to start off by Williams. Osaka then comes up with a perfectly-placed lob off her backhand to force Williams to back off just as she was coming to the net. Williams loses the point with a forehand to the net but gets the hold with another service winner.
02:28 (IST)
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Williams vs Osaka 2-6, *0-0
This has been a h*ck of a performance from Naomi Osaka. Playing in her first Grand Slam final, the 20-year-old has just gone on and won the first 6-2 in dominating fashion against her idol and 23 Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. Osaka has won all 31 matches this year when she was one set up but if there is someone who can end that streak, then that is Serena Williams. An exciting second set beckons.
02:23 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 2-5*
What will be concerning for Serena Williams and her camp is the number of unforced errors she has in comparison to Osaka. 13 compared to Osaka's five. She holds but Naomi Osaka will serve for the first set.
02:20 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka *1-5
What a shot from Osaka! With Williams at the net, she hits an incredible running forehand pass. Serena then hits a fiery forehand winner down the line and lets out a roar and then gets her first opportunity to break with a winner from the net. And what a way to respond to that from Osaka. She hits an ace down the T save the break. She concedes another opportunity but Williams fails to break. Big big hold from Osaka there! Simply brilliant to save two break points against Serena Williams in her first-ever Grand Slam final.
02:14 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 1-4*
Big wide serve from Williams to set up a forehand winner and take a 30-0 lead. You'd expect Williams to hold from that position but a couple of unforced errors and another double fault sees Osaka get a breakpoint and she breaks! Williams goes for a forehand down the line but only manages to hit the net! We definitely didn't see this coming.
02:09 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka *1-3
Wow, what a start for Osaka! She consolidates her break with a hold and leads the 23-time Grand Slam champion 3-1. An ace to get the hold nonetheless.
02:08 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 1-2*
What a brilliant break from Osaka! At the 30-15 and mid-rally, Osaka started to take off to the net after hitting a deep backhand hoping to close the point at the net. Williams, at full stretch, hits an inconceivable backhand to Osaka's baseline and the youngster backpedals and hits a forehand off her ankles which Serena nets. With that giving her momentum, she takes a 30-40 lead and gets the break after Williams double faults again.
02:01 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka *1-1
Osaka goes 0-30 down with a backhand to the net and an uncharacteristic double fault. Serena falters with two backhands to the net before Osaka makes it 40-30 with a brilliant forehand that Serena is unable to return. Osaka gets the hold then with a forehand winner.
01:57 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka 1-0*
Williams starts with a fault and then goes on to lose the point after sending her backhand long. Then follows it up with a double fault. She hits a blistering forehand winner and then comes up with a brilliant service winner to makes it 30-30. Approaches the net on the next point to move to game point with a forehand volleyed winner. A backhand to the net gets it to deuce. Serena hits her first ace of the match and holds with another forehand winner at the net.
01:51 (IST)
Williams vs Osaka *0-0
Ready? Play! Serena Williams will serve first.
01:49 (IST)
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are out inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium!
Right then! Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are out on the court. Speaking before she got on the court, first-time Grand Slam finalist Osaka said, "I wouldn't be human if I said I wasn't nervous playing in my first final. I've been watching Serena play in Grand Slam finals since I was a kid so I am really honoured to play her in a Grand Slam final."
Serena, calm as always, said, "It is just fantastic for me to have gotten this far." Williams lost in her only previous match against Osaka and said that Osaka plays well and does "everything well".
01:32 (IST)
All of us right now!
01:28 (IST)
Here's how Serena Williams won the last of her six US Open titles
01:14 (IST)
Comparing Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka
Ahead of their final, Anuradha Santhanam compares 23-time Grand Slam champion to her heir apparent Naomi Osaka.
01:10 (IST)
Reinvigorated Serena Williams eyes historic title in final showdown against heir apparent Naomi Osaka
At times, Naomi Osaka does give a few statements in the press about how she needs to play her idol like she would any other player. It borders on a cliché when others say it because it’s been said so often. But when Osaka says it, you know it’s the truth. The youngster has the greatest of respect for the player rated the Greatest of All Time. But it’ll take a lot more than that to beat Serena Williams, who is now craving for another title.
Read Deepti Patwardhan's preview of the final.
01:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the US Open women's singles final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the match so stay tuned!