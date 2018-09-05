Four matches to watch on Tuesday, the ninth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x9)
World number one Nadal will seek to continue his US Open title defense, taking on Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.
Ninth-seeded Austrian Thiem is in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final, but his first outside Roland Garros – where he was soundly beaten in the final by Nadal three months ago.
Nadal has beaten Thiem three times at the French Open and seven times in 10 meetings – all on clay.
Thiem admitted he was hoping the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would prove "more comfortable" but he'll still face an uphill battle against the 17-time Grand Slam champion whose stellar 2018 campaign also includes Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.
Serena Williams (USA x17) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
Eighth-seeded Czech Pliskova insists she has the game to challenge 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams as they battle for a semi-final berth.
Pliskova, the three-time WTA tour ace leader who briefly ascended to world number one last year, has surprised Williams before at the US Open, beating her to reach her first Grand Slam final in 2016.
"I know she has a big game, but I have a big game too," said Pliskova.
Williams, a six-time champion who missed last year's US Open as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, is on a mission, seeking a title that would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles and let her avoid her first year since 2011 without a Grand Slam crown.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) v John Isner (USA x11)
Giants collide when third-seeded del Potro – who claimed his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open – takes on Isner – the last American main remaining in the draw – for a semi-final berth.
Del Potro, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Tower of Tandil knows it will be a battle against 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Isner, who has blasted a tournament-leading 112 aces.
Both players have reached Grand Slam semi-finals this year, del Potro at Roland Garros where he cruised past Isner in the fourth round and Isner at Wimbledon.
Which will make it to another Grand Slam final four on Tuesday?
Sloane Stephens (USA x3) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19)
Defending champion Stephens finds a familiar foe across the net in Sevastova, beaten by the American at the same stage last year as Stephens roared to the title as an unseeded player.
Since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Stephens has reached a second major final at the French Open.
She has reached the quarter-finals with the loss of just one set. Sevastova has gone three sets in three of her first four matches, including a roller-coaster fourth-round victory over seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina.
He is through!
WHAT. A. MATCH
Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem in five sets
Nadal takes the first point on tie-break, before Thiem unleashes a succession of backhand returns until Nadal hits long. 1-1. Nadal comes back strongly now. Pushes Thiem back before advancing to the net and depositing a smash in vast, empty spaces. Thiem now forces an error to make it 2-all, before hitting a forehand long. 3-2 to Nadal. And what was that! Thiem meets Nadal's drop shot with a drop shot of his own to make it 3-3. Incredible tennis, this. Another baseline rally, and another long return from Thiem means Rafa has nudged to 4-3. And it's 4-4 now as Thiem constructs a brilliant baseline rally, before finishing with an overhead smash. The Austrian moves to 5-4 as nadal's return is long. Can he close this now? He is two points away, but guess what, he has hit the net! It's 5-5 in the fifth set tie-break. And Nadal surges to 6-5. How crucial is that lead? That was a stunning return game, and that has brought Nadal to match point. Will he take it? Yes! Thiem hits wide, and Rafa is through!
Thiem wins fourth set tie-break
Nada to serve, and Thiem moves to a 2-0 lead. It becomes 3-0 as Nadal's return from his forehand side goes way past Thiem's baseline. Now Thiem errs with his return, and it's 1-3. Follows it with another wide return to trim his lead to 3-2. Thiem makes it 4-2 as Nadal's return finds the net . This is an epic, ladies and gentlemen! Another wide return from Nadal makes it 5-2 for Thiem. Are we headed for a fifth set? Not so soon, as Nadal's serve forces an error from Thiem to make it 5-3 for the latter. Now Thiem volleys and brings out a backhand slice to make it 6-3.Thiem is on set point now, but Rafa saves it. Set point number 2 now, and Rafa blinks! He hits the net, and Thiem has this set 7-6 (7-4). Fifth set coming up!
Nadal wins third set 7-5
It's 6-5 in the third set and Thiem rushes to 30-0 with a rasping ace. A long forehand makes it 30-15, and now Nadal's return lands in the net. 40-15. Nadal makes it 40-30 with some deft placement, and then 40-all with a backhand that drills the narrowest of gaps. Repeats the shot after a baseline rally to move to set point. Stunning stuff, this. Now Thiem brings out his one-handed backhand to force a deuce, before Nadal's wide return means it's advantage Thiem. Deuce No 3 now as Thiem hits the net, but it's set point number 2 for Rafa as Thiem hits his backhand long. Guess what, Thiem has induced another deuce here, number four of this game. And what has Thiem done there?? He had the entire court to place his sliced backhand, but he hits wide to hand back the advantage to Nadal. Rafa decides he has had enough, and seals the game and set with a glorious backhand.
Nadal leads, 2 sets to 1.
Nadal takes second set 6-4
Excellent comeback this by Rafa after losing the first set 6-0. His rhythm is coming back, though Thiem's power game has thoroughly tested him. He takes this game and set, but we might be in for a long haul.
Thiem takes first set 6-0
Thiem has run away to a 5-0 lead against the defending champion, and he starts with a 30-0 lead in this game. Moves to 40-0 as Nadal's backhand goes long. Whoa! Thiem on set point, and he takes the set with another one-handed backhand! Read that scoreline again, for it doesn't happen too often. Rafa Nadal has lost the first set 6-0. This is brilliant stuff from Thiem, and he is now a serious candidate to cause an upset here.
Rafael Nadal plays Dominic Thiem
Up next is defending champion Rafael Nadal taking on Austria's Dominic Thiem for a place in top four. Thiem beat big-serving Kevin Anderson in Round of 16, while Nadal beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in his last match.
Nadal leads head-to-head 7-3 against Thiem.
Serena Williams beats Karolina Pliskova, moves to semis
Serena serving for the match, and jumps to a 30-0 lead with a brace of aces. Gallops to match point with deft placement, and there she is! Seals the game, set and match with an ace. 6-4, 6-3 to the six-time champion as she powers her way to her 12th US Open semi-final. Take a bow!
Serena wins first set 6-4
Pliskova finds her rhythm now. Races to a 40-0 lead before her powerful backhand hits the net. 40-15 to her,before Serena powers to the net and deposits her return perfectly behind the Czech. 40-30. And Serena forces a deuce with a brutal forehand. Wow, this is serious power. Another return that oozes raw power, and it's advantage Serena. Remember, she was 0-40. Now Pliskova saves a break point, and it's deuce again. Serena hits her forehand wide to hand back the advantage, but she forces the third deuce with another powerful forehand return. Another rally, and now Pliskova blinks. She hits her forehand into the net, and Serena is on her second set point. And she takes it! Pliskova hits the net again, and Serena wins her fourth game on the trot. First set to Serena 6-4.
Serena Williams takes on Karolína Plíšková
Right then, time for the other quarter-final, where local girl Serena plays Czech Republic's Karolina Plíšková. This one promises to be a cracker, what with two aggressive big-servers up against each other. Stay tuned!
Juan Martin Del Potro beats John Isner to reach semi-finals!
Despite not moving freely, Del Potro wins four points off Isner, thanks in part to the American's unforced errors. This Isner's serves can't save him and Del Potro clinches the set and the match to progress to the semi-finals. Del Potro beat Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2. He will face defending champion Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the semi-final.
Juan Martin Del Potro wins third set 7-6 (4) on tie-break!
On the fifth point, Isner sends his forehand wide from the net to give Del Potro a 3-2 lead. On the ninth point, Isner, at full stretch at the net, hits the net to give Delpo another mini break and even though he won a point off Del Potro's serve, Isner can do nothing more as Del Potro wins the tie-breaker and with it, the third set.
Juan Martin Del Potro wins second set 6-3
Del Potro seals the second set with a love hold! An early break helped Del Potro take control of the set and with Isner tiring out in the heat, it was smooth sailing for the Argentine.
John Isner wins the first set!
Isner gets the mini-break at the seventh point after Del Potro sends his backhand wide. An ace and an unreturnable serve follow to give him three set points. Del Potro saves two off his serves but Isner wins the first set 7-6 (5) with his ninth ace!
Anastasija Sevastova beats Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3!
The 19th seed is through to the semi-final with a straight-sets win over defending champion Sloane Stephens. Serving for the match, the Latvian raced to a 40-0 lead but Stephens clawed her way back to 40-30. However, Sevastova makes it to her first Grand Slam semi-final after Stephens nets her return.
Anastasija Sevastova wins the first set!
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6*
What a way to seal the set! Sevastova sends a crashing forehand at 0-40 to seal the first set 6-2 against the defending champion!
Rafael Nadal has booked a semi-final date with Juan Martin del Potro. Promises to be another cracker!
Those are some serious numbers
He is through!
Rafael Nadal moves to semis
Ladies and gentlemen, that was some match! Rafael Nadal showed what a champion he is, but spare a thought for Dominic Thiem. They played for 4 hours and 49 minutes, and it's a pity that there is only one winner. The scoreline reads 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), but when has a scoreline been a definitive indicator of blood and sweat?
WHAT. A. MATCH
Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem in five sets
Nadal takes the first point on tie-break, before Thiem unleashes a succession of backhand returns until Nadal hits long. 1-1. Nadal comes back strongly now. Pushes Thiem back before advancing to the net and depositing a smash in vast, empty spaces. Thiem now forces an error to make it 2-all, before hitting a forehand long. 3-2 to Nadal. And what was that! Thiem meets Nadal's drop shot with a drop shot of his own to make it 3-3. Incredible tennis, this. Another baseline rally, and another long return from Thiem means Rafa has nudged to 4-3. And it's 4-4 now as Thiem constructs a brilliant baseline rally, before finishing with an overhead smash. The Austrian moves to 5-4 as nadal's return is long. Can he close this now? He is two points away, but guess what, he has hit the net! It's 5-5 in the fifth set tie-break. And Nadal surges to 6-5. How crucial is that lead? That was a stunning return game, and that has brought Nadal to match point. Will he take it? Yes! Thiem hits wide, and Rafa is through!
Nadal makes it 6-6, forces tie-break
Nadal serves, and Thiem's forehand goes long. 15-0. Another baseline error from Thiem, and it's 30-0 to Rafa. Make it 40-0, as another return goes long. Can Thiem do it all over again? No! it's game Nadal, as Thiem hits the net. Tie-break time.
Thiem makes it 6-5
Wow, Nadal is pumped up or what!He is volleying a lot more, trusting his net game,and forcing Thiem to hit long. He jumps to 30-0 in no time. Make it 40-0. This is serious stuff from Rafa. Thiem, quite characteristically, pulls back couple of points. 40-30. This has been some match! And now Nadal hits the net! Would you believe it? It's a deuce, and what a rally that is! They are getting a standing ovation from this crowd, and why not! This has been some exhibition. And guess what, Thiem has won this game after being 0-40 down! Don't ask how, but this has been an unbelievable display of high-class tennis.
Nadal makes it 5-5
Nadal to serve now. He needs to win this game to stay alive. Starts with a baseline rally, peppering Thiem's backhand. Tries to test his forehand side but goes long. 0-15 to him. Nadal responds with a body serve and follows it with another powerful rally to move to 30-15. This is a masterclass from Nadal in volleying. He closes this short rally by rushing to the net and beating Thiem in the run. 40-15. And it's game Nadal as Thiem hits the net!
Thiem leads fifth set 5-4
Thiem is not giving up yet. He comes back from 0-15 to rush to 30-15, before an astonishing single-handed backhand steams past Nadal. That was his 23rd backhand winner of the match against Nadal's nine. It's 40-15 now, but an error at net makes it 40-30. Thiem flirts with the lines and survives...that was an ace, and with it, Thiem leads 5-4. One game away.
Nadal draws level, it's 4-4 in fifth set
Nadal to serve. Another baseline exchange, and Nadal jumps to a 30-0 lead. It becomes 40-0 s Thiem hits his return long. And just like that, he plays a forehand winner down the line to make it 40-15. Incredible! Now Nadal hits wide to make it 40-30. Can he close this game and draw parity? He does! His deep serve ensures a deep rally, and the power in his shots makes sure Thiem hits his return long.
Thiem noses ahead, it's 4-3 in fifth set
What a game, this. Nadal dominated the rallies and the flanks, and yet an error at the net puts Thiem on advantage. Nadal then hits his return into the net to hand this game to the Austrian.
Nadal draws level, it's 3-3 in fifth set
Nadal serves, and uses his combinations to move to 15-0 lead. He tries to volley again, but his sliced backhand lands in net. 15-15. And out of nowhere, comes a blinding forehand return from Nadal to put him at 30-15 advantage. Who'll blink first here? Another baseline exchange, and this time Thiem unfurls a rocket forehand of his own to make it 30-all. Another baseline rally, and another Rafa forehand that beats Thiem. That's 40-30 to him, and he converts this game point with ease.
Thiem leads fifth set 3-2
Nadal gets to 15-0 lead early thanks to a baseline error from Thiem, who then draws parity with some deft volleying. Thiem tries his backhand return, but it hits the net to make it 30-15 in Rafa's favour. Another wide return from Thiem puts Nadal on break point. Thiem saves it with a powerful forehand return, and follows it with an ace to force a deuce. That was his 16th ace of the match, against Nadal's two. And there comes another booming return from Thiem down the line to put him on advantage, and Nadal hits his return long. What a time to do that! It's game Thiem, and he leads fifth set 3-2.
Nadal makes it 2-2 in fifth set
This has been some exhibition. We are in the fourth game of the fifth set, and there is no let-up from these two. This game was a combination of baseline duel and volleying, and ultimately it's the experienced Spaniard who wins it under mounting pressure.
Thiem leads fifth set 2-1
Thiem serves, but his return finds the net to make it 15-0 in Nadal's favour. Rafa though fails to make full use of that advantage as he errs twice - on the net and baseline - to make it 30-15 for the Austrian. Another long return, and it's 40-15 for Thiem. He tries his single-handed backhand, but it lands in net this time. Still, 40-30 to his advantage. And now Nadal hits long and wide. That's game Thiem. It will all come down to nerves soon.
Nadal makes it 1-1 in fifth set
Nadal takes this game easily, without dropping a point. Got a feeling Thiem was not really going for his shots in this game. Strategic move or fatigue, we shall find out soon.
Thiem takes first game of fifth set
Thiem serves, and moves to a neat 40-0 lead. He has been relentless tonight, and his backhand has caused significant damage to Nadal. The Spaniard now hits the net to surrender the first game. Excellent start this from Thiem.
Thiem wins fourth set tie-break
Nada to serve, and Thiem moves to a 2-0 lead. It becomes 3-0 as Nadal's return from his forehand side goes way past Thiem's baseline. Now Thiem errs with his return, and it's 1-3. Follows it with another wide return to trim his lead to 3-2. Thiem makes it 4-2 as Nadal's return finds the net . This is an epic, ladies and gentlemen! Another wide return from Nadal makes it 5-2 for Thiem. Are we headed for a fifth set? Not so soon, as Nadal's serve forces an error from Thiem to make it 5-3 for the latter. Now Thiem volleys and brings out a backhand slice to make it 6-3.Thiem is on set point now, but Rafa saves it. Set point number 2 now, and Rafa blinks! He hits the net, and Thiem has this set 7-6 (7-4). Fifth set coming up!
Thiem makes it 6-6, forces tie-break
Thiem serves. They go for a short baseline rally that ends with Thiem hitting the net. 15-0 to Rafa. And just like that, Thiem brings out his backhand winner down the line. wow! 15-all, and it soon becomes 30-15 fro the Austrian as his baseline game forces Nadal to hit wide. It's 30-all as Thiem's return is wide. Now what's Nadal done here? Not for the first time in this match have we seen these two erring on net, and not surprisingly, Thiem takes this game. 6-6 now, and it's tie-break time.
Nadal leads fourth set 6-5
Nadal serves, and Thiem's long return makes it 0-15 for the Austrian. Line error from Nadal makes it 15-all but Thiem noses ahead as his backhand return forces Nadal to hit the net. 15-30. Now Rafa shows his range with a rasping forehand, but a couple of errors mean it's 40-all. Phew! Advantage Thiem now as Rafa hits his forehand wide. And Rafa volleys to force deuce number 2, before unfurling a mean drop shot to move to advantage. This is some tennis. And it's game Nadal as Thiem hits his return into the net. Nadal leads 6-5 in fourth set.
Thiem makes it 5-5
Thiem serves, and unleashes his backhand return to go 15-0 up. It soon becomes 30-0, and produces another rasping backhand winner to move to 40-0. Takes the game with another deep return to make it 5-5.
Nadal leads fourth set 5-4
Nadal serves, and one gets a feeling that Thiem is losing his concentration a touch. He hits couple of returns long to trail 0-30, before a brace of line errors from Nadal make it 30-all. And now Nadal blinks and how! He had Thiem on the ropes, and all he needed to do was to land his return anywhere on the court. He hits the net instead. It's advantage Nadal soon though as he forces Thiem to hit the net twice. And guess what, Thiem hits long at this stage of the match, and it's game Nadal. He is just a game away from a spot in semis.
Nadal comes back strongly, makes it 4-4 in fourth set
Thiem serves, and this baseline rally ends in Nadal's favour as Thiem's backhand goes long. He pulls one back with a deep serve that forces Nadal to hit the net, and would yp believe it? Thiem, not for the first time in this match, fails to make use of vast, empty court and hits long. 15-30 to him, and he makes it 30-all with a sliced return. Moves to 40-30 as Nadal hits a wild return, before the latter volleys to nail a deft sliced-backhand return to make it 40-all. It's advantage Nadal now as Thiem hits long, and it's game Nadal as Thiem's backhand return goes just long. 4-4 in the fourth set.
Nadal narrows the deficit to 4-3 in fourth set
Nadal serves, and gallops to a 30-15 lead. Makes it 40-15 with an ace - his first ace of the match - and takes the game after Thiem hits his return in the net. The Austrian still leads the set 4-3.
Thiem makes it 4-2 in fourth set
Game Thiem. This has been a tenacious performance from him. He comes back from 15-40 down to take this game. Leads fourth set 4-2.
Nadal pulls one back, but Thiem leads fourth set 3-2
Thiem is really turning on the heat here. He has left Rafa gobsmacked, and that takes some doing. Moves to 40-15 with a combination of power and touch, before Rafa rips couple of incredible returns, one each from the baseline and net, to make it 40-all. It's advantage Thiem now as Rafa's delicate return from the net is wide. Now Thiem hits wide, only just though, and it's a deuce. Advantage Nadal as Thiem hits a long return from way beyond the baseline. Another long return, and it's game Nadal. You can never write him off, can you?
Thiem makes it 3-1 in fourth set
What a game this from Thiem. Shows his complete range: one-handed backhanded, sliced-drop, you name it. He moves to 40-15 and takes the game courtesy a wild return from Rafa. He leads fourth set 3-1.
Thiem makes it 2-1 in fourth set
Nadal to serve, and his piercing forehand incredibly finds another narrow gap. 15-0. Consecutive errors from Rafa means Thiem is suddenly 40-15 up. This has been some resurgence. Rafa saves a break point with an inside-out forehand before Nadal's long return means it's 2-1 to Thiem in the fourth set.
Thiem makes it 1-1
What's happening here? Another missed volley from Thiem, where he hit his smash straight into the net. He can't do that at this stage of the match. And Nadal makes him pay with a mean return to make it 30-0. Thiem makes it 30-15 with a courageous return, but one gets a feeling he has allowed Rafa to get back in this game. Rafa on break point before the Spaniard hits his return long. Second break point now, and Thiem's backhand winner forces a deuce. That's really, really courageous. Now it's advantage Thiem as Rafa's return hits the net, and a repeat of error means it's game Thiem. That's incredible tennis from him.
Nadal leads fourth set 1-0
Fourth set. This has been a punishing night for these two, and Nadal would like to end this in this set. Thiem has given an excellent account of himself, and his tenacity and backhand winners have kept him in the match. He unfurls one of those to move to 15-0 on Nadal's serve, but an excellent deep serve from Rafa forces Thiem to hit his return long. 15-15. Heavy top-spin now from Rafa, and Thiem hits his forehand return straight into the net, and follows it with a long backhand. Another error, Thiem's third on the trot, means it's game Nadal.
Nadal wins third set 7-5
It's 6-5 in the third set and Thiem rushes to 30-0 with a rasping ace. A long forehand makes it 30-15, and now Nadal's return lands in the net. 40-15. Nadal makes it 40-30 with some deft placement, and then 40-all with a backhand that drills the narrowest of gaps. Repeats the shot after a baseline rally to move to set point. Stunning stuff, this. Now Thiem brings out his one-handed backhand to force a deuce, before Nadal's wide return means it's advantage Thiem. Deuce No 3 now as Thiem hits the net, but it's set point number 2 for Rafa as Thiem hits his backhand long. Guess what, Thiem has induced another deuce here, number four of this game. And what has Thiem done there?? He had the entire court to place his sliced backhand, but he hits wide to hand back the advantage to Nadal. Rafa decides he has had enough, and seals the game and set with a glorious backhand.
Nadal leads, 2 sets to 1.
Nadal makes it 5-5 in third set
Thiem serving for the set now. Typical baseline rally before Nadal moves to 15-0 after sending Thiem the wrong way. Big serve from Thiem and Nadal, despite standing way beyond the baseline, fails to get the return right. 15-all. Nadal's turn to show off his forehand now. He meets Thiem's single-handed backhand with a brute of a backhand to make it 30-15. He goes to 40-15, but Thiem makes it 40-30 after setting up a smash. And Nadal takes the game after an error from Thiem. 5-5.
Nadal pulls one back, but Thiem leads third set 5-4
Nadal serves, and a hat-trick of errors make it 40-0 for Rafa. The Spaniard now hits wide to make it 40-15. Can Thiem still take this set? He looks on course though, as Rafa now hits the net to make it 40-30. And Nadal takes the game after rushing to the net and sending down a drop shot. Thiem still leads the third set 5-4 though.
Thiem leads 5-3 in third set
Thiem serves, and they go on another baseline slugfest before Thiem takes the first point. Makes it 30-0 with a brutal whipped forehand after rushing to the net. What power! Tries the same shot from baseline now but it just fails to cross the net. 30-15 to him,and he comes up with an inside-out forehand down the line. This is unbelievable placement from the young man. And he takes the game with an ace. 5-3 to him.
Thiem leads 4-3 in third set
Nadal starts this game with a 30-0 lead in no time, before Thiem's forehand makes it 30-15. Nadal lets go a brute of a forehand, but soon hits his backhand slice into the net. 40-30. Now Thiem forces a deuce; he is not giving up. Pushes Nadal back and wide and forces an error. Advantage Thiem now as Nadal's sliced backhand deserts him again. And would you believe it? Thiem takes it with a trademark return that beats Nadal for pace, power and precision.
Thiem makes it 3-3
What a clinical game this from Thiem! Despite a mean backhand slice from Nadal, he does well to stand his ground and meet fore with fire. Question is, does he have the legs to reach the finish line first?
Nadal makes it 3-2 in third set
Nadal starts the fifth game with deep baseline play, and forces couple of errors from Thiem early to moves to 30-0. Goes to 40-0 as Thiem's return again hits the net. He is not done yet, is Thiem, as his backhand makes it 40-30, before a furious forehand from the Austrian forces a deuce. It's advantage Thiem after a baseline rally goes his way, with Nadal hitting the net. Another baseline rally - 17 shots - and Nadal takes this with an unbelievable return down the line. Deuce. It's advantage Nadal as Thiem's whipped forehand finds the net. And it's game Nadal with another pin-point return.
Thiem makes it 2-2 in third set
Thiem serves, but Nadal moves to 15-0 with a mean return that Thiem hits wide. Now Thiem tries to reach this Nadal drop shot, but hits the return into the net! He did all the hardwork there, only to give it all away. Nadal's error soon makes it 30-all, and another return error from Rafa puts Thiem on break point, who serves an ace to seal it.
Nadal leads third set 2-1
Now Nadal serves, and his 30-0 up in no time. He forces Thiem to hit long and gallops to break point.40-0. and just like that, Thiem unlocks a single-handed crosscourt backhand. 40-15 becomes 40-30 as Nadal charges to the net and hits his slice into the net. No more delays now as Thiem hits his return into the net. Game Nadal.
Thiem makes it 1-1 in third set
Thiem to serve, and out of the blue, he unlocks a ferocious crosscourt forehand to go 15-0 up. Tries another forehand winner but hits long to make it 15-all, before inching ahead with a sliced drop. Another error, and it is back to 30-all. That was his 18th unforced error to Nadal's 16 so far. Thiem moves to break point after pushing Nadal way past the baseline and forcing him to hit a return wide. Takes the game to make it 1-1.
Nadal leads third set 1-0
Third set, game one. It starts with a wonderful return game from these two before Nadal's deftness gets him early lead. Next, Thiem hits his return long to make it 0-30. Another return error from Thiem puts Rafa on break point, and he seals it with a perfectly-placed backhand.
It's 1-1 after 2 sets
Nadal takes second set 6-4
Excellent comeback this by Rafa after losing the first set 6-0. His rhythm is coming back, though Thiem's power game has thoroughly tested him. He takes this game and set, but we might be in for a long haul.
Nadal leads 5-4
Nadal serves, and Thiem lets go a backhand winner to take first points. Nadal draws parity with some deft work at the net. This is a masterclass in power and precision. Now Nadal hits his forehand wide to make it 15-30, but Thiem's error draws parity. Thiem gets to break point now as Nadal's return is long, and it's game Thiem as Nadal's flicked backhand hits the net. He still leads 5-4 though.
Nadal leads 5-3
Thiem serves, but Nadal wins their opening baseline exchange. He kept pushing him back, forcing Thiem to eventually hit the net. It's 30-0 to Nadal now as another rally goes Nadal's way. Thiem had the entire court to hit, he goes for a sliced drop and hits the net! He pulls one back with a thundering forehand return though, before Rafa's hreavy-spin forehand finds the smallest of gaps. Wow! And it's game Nadal as Thiem's backhand goes into the net.