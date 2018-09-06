Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Highlights
The moment!
Novak Djokovic beats John Millman 6-3,6-4, 6-4
Djokovic serving for a place in his 11th US Open semi-final. He takes the first point after a 17-shot baseline exchange. He volleys, and volleys well. 30-0. Closing in, is Djokovic. 40-0 now as Millman hits wide. Match point. It's ending fast now for Millman, but what a match he has played. And there it is! Djokovic volleys, Millman volleys, and Djokovic just about lobs it over Millman's head. What a match!
The Serb will play Kei Nishikori in the semi-final.
Djokovic wins second set 6-4
Djokovic serving for the set now,and he gets to 30-0. Getting these early points have not been a problem for him though; he has struggled to close out games and rallies. Millman begins rearguard with 30-15, but a long return puts Djoker on set point. And he takes it! Djokovic persists, moves to the net, keeps his cool and places his return to perfection. That's game and set to the Serbian. He was lot clinical in this game, and will draw a lot of confidence from it.
Heat getting to players
The humidity of Arthur Ashe arena is getting to Djoker, who is sitting shirtless on the sidelines. Some ice-treatment, change of shirt, and fluid replenishment for the Serb, even as he tries to get a word across to his box. Millman meanwhile has gone off court, perhaps for a wardrobe change.
Djokovic takes first set 6-3
Djokovic serves for the set, but Millman unlocks some stunning hitting to go 30-0 up in no time. Djokovic pulls one back as Millman hits wide, and after a 23-shot baeline rally, makes it 30-all.But guess what, Djokovic is frustrated and tired, and despite being on set point, he looks rattled. He starts with a limp serve, and Millman forces a deuce. The effects of this grinding game are showing on Djoker as he smashes that lob straight into the net to hand over the advantage to Millman. An inside-out clean forehand from Djokovic forces the second deuce, and his deep slingshot serve brings him to second set point. And finally, Djokovic closes it out as Millman hits his forehand in the net. That was a gruelling, 60-minute first set guys. We are in for a long haul.
Djoker vs Millman to follow
Coming up next is the men's quarter-final where Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Australia's John Millman. Stay tuned!
Keys books a semis date with Naomi Osaka
That was clinical stuff from Keys. She didn't drop serve even once in this match to notch up her fourth win over Navarro to keep her all-win record against the Spaniard intact. Her baseline game is dangerous, but she could do with better control. The good part though is she knows her strengths and is not afraid to go for winners. Should be an interesting match-up in the semis against Naomi Osaka.
Serena Williams will play Anastasija Sevastova in the other semi-final.
Madison Keys beats Carla Suárez Navarro 6-4, 6-3
Keys to serve. This could be it. She starts with a forehand winner before Navarro comes back to make it 15-30. Keys draws level with a deep serve, and fires an ace to move to match point. Can she close it? Not yet! Keys double faults and it's a deuce. And Navarro, with nothing to lose, comes out all guns blazing to get to break point. Keys saves it with a brutal forehand to force second deuce, and her sizzling backhand puts her on second match point. Can she take it now? She does! Her booming serve forces Navarro to hit wide, and Madison Keys is in US Open 2018 semis.
Keys wins first set 6-4
Navarro serves, and moves to 30-0 lead before a service error makes it 30-15. Keys tests her on her backhand, and Navarro is up for it, but it becomes 30-all after Navarro misses her forehand. Now Keys gets to break point, and what's more, it's also the set point. Navarro ups her game with stunning net play to save that point and force a deuce. Keys gets to second set point after Navarro errs and takes the set with a thundering forehand. What a time to break!
Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys
Right, then. Time for Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys. The ladies have met thrice earlier, and each time Keys has had the upper hand. However, all three matches went to three sets, showing the Spaniard is no pushover. She will seriously threaten last year's finalist Keys.
Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic to progress to semi-finals!
What a performance by Kei Nishikori! The Japanese star extends his record of winning the most five-setters by beating Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4! He finally has revenge for the 2014 final loss to Cilic. With his win, for the first time in the Open Era, Japan has a male and female player in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam after compatriot Naomi Osaka cruised into the semi-final with a straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko.
Marin Cilic wins fourth set to take match into fifth set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*
Cilic gets off to a nervy start with a double fault but holds to take the fourth set 6-4 and force the fifth set in the quarter-final.
Kei Nishikori wins the third set on tie-breaker!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
Kei Nishikori wins the second set!
It's one-set all in this quarter-final match after Nishikori wins the second set 6-4. He was down 4-2 but won four games on the trot to clinch the set. Cilic's intensity dropped off towards the latter stages of the set and Kei remained persistent to take advantage of it.
Naomi Osaka beats Lesia Tsurenko!
Naomi Osaka needs just 59 minutes to beat Lesia Tsurenko and make it to her first Grand Slam semi-final! Tsurenko struggled to cope with the heat and Osaka took full advantage of it attacking the Ukrainian with her big serves. Asked how she coped with the heat while her opponent struggled, Osaka quips, "I like sweating"
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Tsurenko has not been able to get a hold of Osaka's serve so far and the Japanese youngster has had it easy so far. Tsurenko has hit 14 unforced errors compared to seven from Osaka. Osaka wraps up the first set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.
