Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *0-2

Keys clearly frustrated with the number of unforced errors she has made so far. She slams her racquet against her foot after her 22nd of the match but she makes amends for it with probably her best shot of the match. Standing way behind the baseline, she hits a perfectly-placed forehand right on the corner. Up against a game point, she comes up with a very good drop shot to catch Osaka off guard. Keys loses her seventh breakpoint opportunity with a forehand to the net to end a long rally. She gets another crack at breaking the Osaka serve but the Japanese star comes up with the shot of the match to save it. With Keys rushing to the net, Osaka gets a blistering forehand past Keys right on the line and the crowd is on its feet. Keys gets a fourth opportunity to break with a forehand volley on the net but Osaka saves once again. Breakpoint number five and Osaka saves with a brilliant ace down the T on her second serve which even forces a smile off Keys. Breakpoint number six and Osaka saves yet again with an ace! What a player! Keys brings out a drop shot and comes to the net to meet Osaka's return with a forehand volley but it lands just behind the baseline. Osaka finally holds after Keys sends her forehand long and Osaka lets out a roar. Whew! What a game!