New York: Serena Williams and Madison Keys will attempt to make it another all-American women's final at the US Open.
Williams is looking to reach the final for the ninth time. She plays a semifinal against No 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who is appearing in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Sevastova ousted defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and has never faced Williams.
Keys, the No. 14 seed and runner-up a year ago, faces No. 20 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the night's other semifinal. Keys has beaten Osaka all three times they have played, including this year at the French Open and two years ago at the US Open when she rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the third set.
Williams first won at the US Open in 1999 and has won the tournament six times. She is looking for a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy that would tie Margaret Court for the most in tennis.
Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 08:30 AM
Naomi Osaka beats Madison Keys to reach first-ever Grand Slam final!
Osaka beats Keys 6-2, 6-4
She has done t! Naomi Osaka beats 2017 finalist Madison Keys to reach her first Grand Slam final. The 20-year-old is the also the first female Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam singles final! She will face her idol Serena Williams in the final.
Naomi Osaka wins the first set
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *0-0
Osaka is 0-30 down after two shots to the net but two errors off the Keys forehand brings her to 30-30. Keys lets out a groan after she sends her backhand to the net to give Osaka a set point. The Japanese can't capitalise and hits the net off her forehand. Osaka gets another shot at claiming the set after winning what probably is the longest rally of the match and she wins it after forcing an error off Keys' forehand.
Serena Williams is through to the US Open final!
Less than 50 minutes ago, Anastasija Sevastova had broken Williams to take a 2-0 lead but she finishes the match on the losing side after Serena Williams won 12 of the next 13 games to coast to a 6-3, 6-0 win. What an absolutely brilliant performance from Williams!
Serena Williams wins the first set!
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, 0-0*
If the first two games were an indication, we would have expected Williams to struggle but she has turned it around completely. Starts the game with an ace and at 30-15 sends down one more blistering one. Sevastova goes for the challenge but even she knows it's in and it indeed has clipped the line. At set point, Serena approaches the net and closes down the angles for Sevastova and the Latvian concedes the set with a backhand hit wide.
08:15 (IST)
That's it from us here!
Thank you for joining us for two awesome games of tennis. We hoped you enjoyed it as much as we did. We will be back tomorrow with the men's singles semi-final where defending champion Rafael Nadal takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in the first match with two-time champion Novak Djokovic squaring off against 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori. Goodbye!
08:05 (IST)
Like you seriously can't hate her!
08:04 (IST)
You can't help but like her!
08:03 (IST)
Naomi Osaka speeches are truly the best!
08:02 (IST)
Naomi Osaka through to her first Grand Slam final
Brilliant performance from Naomi Osaka. She saved an incredible 13 breakpoints against a top player like Madison Keys. She never lost her composure and deservedly goes through to the final.
07:57 (IST)
07:51 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, 4-5*
Keys gets a love hold with an ace down the T. That won't matter unless she breaks Osaka when the Japanese serves for the match.
07:48 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *3-5
Keys gets her twelfth breakpoint opportunity of the match, and predictably, loses it to a forehand winner at the net from Osaka. She saves a gamepoint with her 12th forehand winner but then sends one long to allow Osaka to hold on the next point. The World No 19 is just a game away from reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final.
07:41 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, 3-4*
Quick hold to 15 from Keys. But can she get the break off Osaka to get back into the match?
07:39 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *2-4
Two very good serves wide by Osaka before Keys makes it 30-30 with a backhand winner. An Osaka forehand winner is followed by a backhand winner from Keys to bring the score to deuce. But Keys overhits her forehand to give Osaka the hold. Keys threatening but unable to get the elusive break.
07:33 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, 2-3*
Keys starts off with her an ace the match wide which wrong-foots Osaka. She hits her second ace of the match at 30-0 and then grabs a hold to love.
07:31 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *1-3
Two wonderful forehand winners from Osaka as she takes a 40-0 lead. Keys wins a point but Osaka gets an easy hold.
07:27 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, 1-2*
Keys starts off with two forehand errors but make amends for it with a powerful forehand winner and an excellent service point. She then wraps up the hold with another brilliant forehand winner and brings out the old fist pump to celebrate.
07:23 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, *0-2
Keys clearly frustrated with the number of unforced errors she has made so far. She slams her racquet against her foot after her 22nd of the match but she makes amends for it with probably her best shot of the match. Standing way behind the baseline, she hits a perfectly-placed forehand right on the corner. Up against a game point, she comes up with a very good drop shot to catch Osaka off guard. Keys loses her seventh breakpoint opportunity with a forehand to the net to end a long rally. She gets another crack at breaking the Osaka serve but the Japanese star comes up with the shot of the match to save it. With Keys rushing to the net, Osaka gets a blistering forehand past Keys right on the line and the crowd is on its feet. Keys gets a fourth opportunity to break with a forehand volley on the net but Osaka saves once again. Breakpoint number five and Osaka saves with a brilliant ace down the T on her second serve which even forces a smile off Keys. Breakpoint number six and Osaka saves yet again with an ace! What a player! Keys brings out a drop shot and comes to the net to meet Osaka's return with a forehand volley but it lands just behind the baseline. Osaka finally holds after Keys sends her forehand long and Osaka lets out a roar. Whew! What a game!
07:10 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-6, 0-1*
Osaka breaks! Not a good start for Keys in the second set. Her shots haven't been accurate and Osaka takes full advantage of it.
07:05 (IST)
06:58 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-5*
Osaka with a quick love break to get within a game of winning the first set! Too many errors from Keys there and Osaka will now serve for the first set.
06:56 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka *2-4
A wonderful forehand winner down the line from Keys to get started. Osaka pushes Keys to the corner and the American can't dig her way out and nets her backhand. At 30-30, Keys goes for a challenge but loses it as well as the point. Osaka double faults to give Keys a breakpoint but Osaka saves it. Keys wins two long rallies to get another breakpoint but a good service to the body from Osaka sees her bring it back to deuce. Keys sends her forehand long to give Osaka the hold.
06:48 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-3*
Osaka breaks! Unlike her opponent, the 20-year-old Japanese star makes no mistake and gets the crucial break in the first set. Will Keys be left rueing the four break points she squandered?
06:44 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka *2-2
Keys had four opportunities to break including a triple breakpoint but Osaka using her serve well to wriggle her way out of trouble and hold.
06:37 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 2-1*
No long rallies so far. Keys gets another easy hold to 30 with a forehand winner. Billie Jean King is in the house and even Madison Keys joins the crowd in giving the tennis legend a rousing welcome to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
06:33 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka *1-1
Osaka with a good service game to get on the board.
06:30 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka 1-0*
06:27 (IST)
Keys vs Osaka *0-0
Ready? Play! Keys will serve first.
06:27 (IST)
Madison Keys takes on Naomi Osaka
Time for the second semi-final! 2017 finalist Keys takes on Osaka who is playing in her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. The winner will face Serena Williams in the final.
06:21 (IST)
Serena Williams, take a bow.
06:11 (IST)
Serena Williams through to ninth US Open final
06:03 (IST)
05:55 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, *5-0
This is brilliant from Williams. Sevastova has all but given up against the all-conquering Williams. Third break of the set for Serena and she will now serve for the match.
05:53 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, 4-0*
We are at the hour mark and Serena is now just two games away from her ninth US Open final appearance.
05:50 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, *3-0
It's all Williams at the moment. She leads by two breaks in the second set and Sevastova has no answers for Williams' play. Despite going 30-0 up — also hitting her first ace to get there — Sevastova sees Serena level the scores with a winner each off the forehand and the backhand. Williams then reads Sevastova's drop shot perfectly at the net and returns. Sevastova looks to lob it over the fast retreating Williams but it lands behind the baseline and Serena gets her break a point later.
05:45 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, 2-0*
Williams on a roll right now. Three points won at the net there and Sevastova has been unable to get her shots past the American. Her speed and movement to close down the angles for the Latvian has been impressive.
05:42 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 6-3, *1-0
Williams starts the second set with a break! A topsy-turvy game with Serena racing to a 40-0 lead but brilliant fightback from Sevastova to claw her way back to deuce. However, Serena, who has been absolutely unstoppable when approaching the net, gets a well-deserved break. You can tell it's not Sevastova's day when her drop shots, which she used to such deadly use against Sloane Stephens in the quarter-final have not been perfect today.
05:34 (IST)
05:29 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova *5-3
A good hold from Sevastova. Much better first serves from the Latvian this time round but there seems no way she can mount a comeback in this set. Serena will now serve for the first set.
05:27 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 5-2*
And just like that, Williams is within a game of winning the first set. Five games on the trot for the six-time US Open champion and you can see she is full of confidence now. At 30-15, she hits the first ace of the match and her 61st of the tournament on her second serve and the look on Sevastova's face says it all. An overhead forehand smash later, Williams takes a 5-2 lead.
05:22 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova *4-2
Williams breaks again. Good comeback from Wiliams there after bing 40-15 down to break Sevastova. A Backhand to the net and then forehand hit long sees Sevastova lead 30-0. A first double fault of the night gives Williams a point but she sends her forehand to the net to make it 40-15. Sevastova is struggling with her first serve allowing Williams to attack her second serve and she does exactly that to bring the game to deuce. Serena duly breaks with a crosscourt forehand winner.
05:16 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 3-2*
Williams with an exquisite backhand winner to get the hold there and we are back on serve.
05:14 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova *2-2
Williams breaks back! Serena had three opportunities to break there but she missed it the first time with a backhand hit wide. Sevastova then brings out back-to-back drop shots with contrasting fortunes. The first one is cleverly disguised with some back spin on it to give her a game point but she goes for it once again but hits the tape. At the second break point, Sevastova comes up with a brilliant serve down the T and Serena can only send her return looping wide. However, she finally gets the break after Sevastova goes for a drop shot only to find the net.
05:03 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 1-2*
Williams is up and running with her first game of the match. Still looking a bit rusty though. She seals her hold to 30 with a crisp forehand winner.
05:01 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova *0-2
Good service game from Sevastova. Two shots to the net are sandwiched between a forehand and backhand winner from Sevastova as she holds to 15. This the perfect start for the Latvian.
04:56 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova 0-1*
Sevastova breaks! Sloppy start from Williams. She starts with a backhand hit long but makes it 15-15 with a forehand smash. A forehand hit just wide is followed by one hit long and Sevastova has three break points. Williams saves one with a forehand smash at the net but another error from Serena and Sevasova has the break.
04:50 (IST)
Williams vs Sevastova *0-0
Ready? Play! Serena Williams will get us underway at Arthur Ashe.
04:46 (IST)
Williams and Sevastova enter the court
Speaking ahead of her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, Sevastova said, There is a first time for everything. I have beat some good players along the way so I am going to enjoy it.
Despite the roof being closed, Williams said that it wouldn't affect the way either player will change their strategies. "I don't think the conditions matter honestly. It all boils down to how we play."
04:33 (IST)
Serena Williams takes on Anastasija Sevastova
04:20 (IST)
The roof at Arthur Ashe to be closed today
Due to forecasts about thunderstorm in the area, the organisers have decided to close the roof at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for both the semi-final matches.
04:13 (IST)
At US Open 2018, Serena proving yet again that where there’s a Williams, there’s always a way
Twenty-three singles Major titles, one of them won while pregnant, a Grand Slam final after child-birth, a litany of doubles titles and Olympic gold, and still, she said, “I have a long way to go to win.” These were the words of Serena Williams following her 6-3, 6-4 win over World No 8 Karolina Pliskova at the quarter-finals of the US Open on Wednesday, in what was a revenge match after Pliskova had ousted Williams from the 2016 US Open.
Anuradha Santhanam on Serena Williams' incredible comeback.
04:05 (IST)
Road to the semi-finals: Anastasija Sevastova
First round: beat Donna Vekic 6-2 2-6 6-3
Second round: beat Claire Liu 6-3 6-1
Third Round: beat Ekaterina Makarova 4-6 6-1 6-2
Fourth Round: beat 7-Elina Svitolina 6-3 1-6 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat 3-Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-3
04:02 (IST)
Road to the semi-finals: Serena Williams
First round: beat Magda Linette 6-4 6-0
Second round: beat Carina Witthoeft 6-2 6-2
Third Round: beat 16-Venus Williams 6-1 6-2
Fourth Round: beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0 4-6 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat 8-Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-3
03:56 (IST)
Anastasija Sevastova aims to reach first Grand Slam final
Four years after retiring from tennis due to a string of injuries, 28-year-old Anastasija Sevastova is looking to make it to her first-ever Grand Slam final. Sevastova upset defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday, defeating the third-seeded American in straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.